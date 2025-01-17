Court Frees Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate of Terrorism Charges

A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on the Island has acquitted and discharged the “Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate” in the State, Frederick Nwajagu on allegations of terrorism.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya held that the prosecution, the Lagos State Government could not prove the offence of terrorism against him beyond any reasonable doubt.

The court, however, found him guilty of parading himself as a titled chief in Lagos, contrary to the Oba and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, an offence for which he was consequently sentenced to one year imprisonment, without an option of fine.

But Justice Adesanya held that since Nwajagu has been in the Correctional Centre for over two years for the alleged offence while the trial lasted, he would be allowed to go home, as he has already served more than the jail term stipulated for the offence.

Eze Fredrick Nwajagu, aged 67, was arrested on April 1, 2023, following a viral video in which he allegedly threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people living in the state.

In the 49-second viral video, Nwajago was heard saying, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.”

On April 5, Nwajagu was docked before the Magistrate court by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The police prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the Eze Ndigbo and some others at large committed the offences on March 26 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu St., Ajao Estate, Lagos State.

He alleged that Nwajagu put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to the State. Nwajagu was also said to have publicly stated that IPOB would shut Lagos State for one month.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On May 6, Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with 4 sureties, all of whom must be resident in Lagos.

The court also ordered that one of the sureties must own a property in Lagos which must be registered with the land bureau and which documents must be deposited with the court.

But he was unable to meet the bail conditions and remained in custody.

On May 9, 2023, Nwajagu was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a nine-count charge bordering on attempts to commit Acts of Terrorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015; Participation in Terrorism Meeting to Support a Proscribed Entity, Attempt to finance an Act of Terrorism, Preparation to Comit an Act of Terrorism under Sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, amongst others.

The Defendant pleaded not guilty to all the nine counts and trial was adjourned to July 4, 2024.

During trial, one of the prosecution’s witnesses, Raulat Ibrahim told the court that Eze-Ndigbo was not a recognised Chieftaincy title in Lagos State.

The witness who is a civil servant at the Ministry of Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Developments, narrated to the court the processes involved in confirming a chieftaincy title in Lagos State.

The witness said that the procedure was governed by the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She noted that there was no Oba or any recognised chief in Ajao Estate.

The witness explained that for the Obas, the local government will forward the requirement letter to the ministry and then they will send it to Ministry of Justice, where it will be forward to the Lagos state standing tribunal enquiry for chieftaincy matters.

She stated that the standing tribunal publishes the name in the national newspaper, and interested parties will join the tribunal.

“After it has been resolved, the file will be sent back to our ministry for further processing. Then we start all over again to the ministry of justice to the governor’s office etc. Then the ministry will now issue a letter of approval. On the installation day, a certificate of issue will be sent by the Governor for approval, then the ministry will install the Oba.

“The letter of approval will be signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry. There is no installation for Chief. It’s the letter that shows his recognition as a chief in Lagos State,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim also told the court that the defendant did not parade himself as Elegushi of Ikate, Baale of Addo nor any of the recognised chiefs.

Like this: Like Loading...