EFCC to Arraign Oba Otudeko, Onasanya, Others for Alleged N12.3bn Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 13-count criminal charge against the Chairman, Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko and a former Managing Director of First Bank, Olabisi Onasanya for allegedly obtaining the sum of N12.3billion from First Bank.
They are to be arraigned on Monday, January 20, 2025, before Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos.
They will be arraigned alongside, a former member of the board of directors of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Soji Akintayo and a company linked to Otudeko, named Anchorage Leisure Ltd.
All four were listed as defendants in the suit filed by an EFCC prosecutor, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala on January 16, 2025.
According to the EFCC, the four committed the fraud in tranches of N5.2billion, N6.2billion, N6.150billion, N1.5billion and N500million, between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos.
In proof of the charge against the defendants, the EFCC intends to call representatives of First Bank including Cecelia Majekodunmi, Ola Michael Aderogba, Abiodun Olatunji, Raymond Eze, Abiodun Odunbola and Adeeyo David all of whom are expected to give evidence of the fraudulent misrepresentation of the Defendants and tender relevant documents.
The EFCC will also rely on the testimonies of representatives of Central Bank of Nigeria, representatives of Stallion Nigeria Limited and representatives of V-tech Dynamics Ltd.
Also included in the EFCC’s list of witnesses are one Farida Abubakar and Adaeze Nwakoby.
According to the Commission, the offences contravene Section 8(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and were punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.
Count 1 of the charge says that Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to obtain the sum of N12,300,000,000.00 (Twelve Billion, Three Hundred Million Naira Only),from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied * for by V- Tech Dynamic Links Limited and Stallion Nigeria Limited, which representation you know to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.
In Count 2, it was alleged that the defendants, on or about 26th day of November, 2013 in Lagos, “obtained the sum of N5.2 Billion from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied for by V Tech Dynamic Links Limited which representation you know to be false.”
The 3rd count claims that the defendants, between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos, obtained N6.2 Billion from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied for and disbursed to Stallion Nigeria Limited, which representation you know to be false.”
County 4 reads, that you, Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited on or about 26th day of November 2013 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to use the total sum of N6,150,000,000,.00 (Six Billion, One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only.), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by False Pretence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.
Count 5 accuses Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited on or about 11th day of December, 2013 in Lagos, procured Honeywell Flour Mills Plc to retain the sum of N1.5 billion, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by False Pretence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.
Court Frees Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate of Terrorism Charges
A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on the Island has acquitted and discharged the “Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate” in the State, Frederick Nwajagu on allegations of terrorism.
Justice Yetunde Adesanya held that the prosecution, the Lagos State Government could not prove the offence of terrorism against him beyond any reasonable doubt.
The court, however, found him guilty of parading himself as a titled chief in Lagos, contrary to the Oba and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, an offence for which he was consequently sentenced to one year imprisonment, without an option of fine.
But Justice Adesanya held that since Nwajagu has been in the Correctional Centre for over two years for the alleged offence while the trial lasted, he would be allowed to go home, as he has already served more than the jail term stipulated for the offence.
Eze Fredrick Nwajagu, aged 67, was arrested on April 1, 2023, following a viral video in which he allegedly threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people living in the state.
In the 49-second viral video, Nwajago was heard saying, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.”
On April 5, Nwajagu was docked before the Magistrate court by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.
The police prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the Eze Ndigbo and some others at large committed the offences on March 26 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu St., Ajao Estate, Lagos State.
He alleged that Nwajagu put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to the State. Nwajagu was also said to have publicly stated that IPOB would shut Lagos State for one month.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
On May 6, Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with 4 sureties, all of whom must be resident in Lagos.
The court also ordered that one of the sureties must own a property in Lagos which must be registered with the land bureau and which documents must be deposited with the court.
But he was unable to meet the bail conditions and remained in custody.
On May 9, 2023, Nwajagu was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a nine-count charge bordering on attempts to commit Acts of Terrorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015; Participation in Terrorism Meeting to Support a Proscribed Entity, Attempt to finance an Act of Terrorism, Preparation to Comit an Act of Terrorism under Sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, amongst others.
The Defendant pleaded not guilty to all the nine counts and trial was adjourned to July 4, 2024.
During trial, one of the prosecution’s witnesses, Raulat Ibrahim told the court that Eze-Ndigbo was not a recognised Chieftaincy title in Lagos State.
The witness who is a civil servant at the Ministry of Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Developments, narrated to the court the processes involved in confirming a chieftaincy title in Lagos State.
The witness said that the procedure was governed by the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, 2015.
She noted that there was no Oba or any recognised chief in Ajao Estate.
The witness explained that for the Obas, the local government will forward the requirement letter to the ministry and then they will send it to Ministry of Justice, where it will be forward to the Lagos state standing tribunal enquiry for chieftaincy matters.
She stated that the standing tribunal publishes the name in the national newspaper, and interested parties will join the tribunal.
“After it has been resolved, the file will be sent back to our ministry for further processing. Then we start all over again to the ministry of justice to the governor’s office etc. Then the ministry will now issue a letter of approval. On the installation day, a certificate of issue will be sent by the Governor for approval, then the ministry will install the Oba.
“The letter of approval will be signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry. There is no installation for Chief. It’s the letter that shows his recognition as a chief in Lagos State,” Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim also told the court that the defendant did not parade himself as Elegushi of Ikate, Baale of Addo nor any of the recognised chiefs.
Wike on Rampage, Revokes Abuja Land Allocations of Top Govt Officials
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked lands allocated to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, his Bayelsa counterpart Douye Diri, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen.
The minister’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, said the withdrawal of the R-of-O for 568 allottees followed the expiration of a two-week grace period to pay their C-of-O bills.
He noted that of the 3,273 allottees initially given two weeks in October 2024 to pay their bills, 568 remained in default after an additional grace period expired on January 15.
Also affected are the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hadejia; former governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, Senate Leader; Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Minority Leader; Abba Moro, Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment; John Eno, Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); Abike Dabiri-Erewa; late Sports Minister Bala Kaoje; and Regina Akume, wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
The fresh revocation comes three weeks after the initial withdrawal of 762 plots of land from their allottees.
Rivers PDP Vows to Probe Anti-Party Activities During 2023 Elections
The Acting Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State Thursday vowed to thoroughly investigate alleged cases of anti-party activities involving its members in the state.
The committee announced plans to establish a disciplinary panel in the coming days, emphasising that it will not hesitate to recommend sanctions, including suspensions or expulsion from the party, regardless of an individual’s status or influence.
The focus will include actions taken by members during the 2023 general elections.
This position was revealed during a press briefing attended by acting executives from both state and local government levels.
Acting State Chairman, Robinson Nname-Ewor, said, “Under our leadership, we shall immediately commence steps toward healing and rebuilding our once-great Party, which was battered, with hope lost across the State, 23 Local Government Areas, and 319 electoral wards. We shall make the PDP Rivers State Chapter great again.
He said, “To achieve this, we shall consult all critical stakeholders of the Party, unite members, and work with them to restore the already lost hope. We shall embark on a sensitization tour across the 23 LGAs and initiate a membership drive to boost the Party’s population for future elections.
“In the coming days, we shall also set up a “Disciplinary Committee” to address issues of anti-party activities, particularly during the 2023 General Elections and beyond, and any other activities by members that could bring the Party into disrepute.
“Those found wanting shall be appropriately disciplined, including but not limited to suspension, dismissal, and sanctions recognized by the Party. ”
The Acting Executive outlined specific conditions for the continued existence of the PDP in Rivers State.
One of the key conditions is that the PDP’s National Leadership must fully reinstate the party’s leadership in the state under Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
Additionally, the Acting Executive, led by Robinson Nname-Ewor, must be recognised as the legitimate leadership of the party following the sack of the Aaron Chukwuemeka-led executive by a State High Court.
“Recall that a Rivers State High Court, on January 13, 2025, sacked the Chukwuemeka Aaron-led purported State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers State Chapter, alongside the Ward and Local Government Executive Committees of the Party”
“The Congresses that produced Aaron Chukwuemeka were in contravention of a High Court order directing that no Congresses be held in the state until the substantive issues are resolved”
“Following this, the original State Executive Committee of the Party, whose tenure ended in June/July 2024, has, in a well-publicized press conference held on January 15, 2025, assumed leadership of the Party in an acting capacity”
“The State Executive Committee is now being led by me, High Chief Nname Robinson Ewor, as Acting Chairman, and Field Nkor as Acting Secretary, alongside other members.
“We are pleased to inform you that a copy of the judgment has been duly transmitted to the Party’s National Secretariat, and our assumption of office as Acting State and Local Government Executives has been communicated while we await further developments.”
The Acting Executive had initially planned to take over the PDP State Secretariat at 23 Aba Road on Thursday.
However, during a media briefing, the Acting Chairman announced that the plan had been suspended to prevent any potential crisis in the state.
He said, “In a very recent development, security agencies, aware of our position to reclaim the Party Secretariat, have advised that we halt the process to maintain peace. They are currently at the Party Secretariat to prevent a possible breakdown of law and order.
“Gentlemen of the press, it is on this note, and in line with the peaceful disposition of the Leader of the Party in the State, His Excellency, Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, to issues of this nature, which has earned him several accolades, that we have resolved to allow good reasoning to prevail and call off the planned takeover of the PDP State Secretariat today.
“We also appeal to our teeming supporters and party faithful to remain calm as we take necessary steps to assume control of our Party Secretariat.”
Source: Channels TV
