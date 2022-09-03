Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Transformation Through Yoruba Nation (Pt. 6)
By Kayode Emola
With volatile oil prices and uncertain supply, the world is facing a huge challenge on how to keep the lights on. Many advanced countries are now looking at renewable energy generation and distribution as the eco-friendly alternative for the very sustenance of our planet. The only problem is, how do you build such infrastructure in such a short time to cater for the need of the large population.
In the case of Nigeria, after 60 years of independence, we have still not been able to get out of the blackout conundrum. If any nation will develop in this 21st century, then electricity generation and distribution must be pivotal in any of their national planning. On the contrary, this important sector has been left to rot in Nigeria and the entire economy is suffering from the effect. This week I have enlisted the help of Mr Alex Ajala to help us shed some light into the challenges and opportunities facing the electricity generation and distribution in Nigeria to help us understand how we can tackle this vital resource for our Yoruba nation.
Electricity: The Ugly Truth in Nigeria
The basis for socio-economic growth and development in any country is tied to the fundamental principle of the presence of critical infrastructure. Critical infrastructure includes the following, Electricity, Water supply into homes for domestic, industrial use, and agriculture. Roads, Railway, Communication, and information technology.
In modern times, Electricity is the key that enables industrial and economic growth. It is the engine that make automation, creativity and innovation possible. The world will forever be grateful to Edison and Tesla competitive battle in introducing “Alternate Current and Direct Current.” For industrial, commercial, and domestic usage.
It is sad that Nigeria rather than develop a sustainable growth in power distribution has subtly ignored the effect of this on the economy. Currently the available installed capacity is about 13,000MW (This is barely enough for Lagos alone (based on an estimated population of 21,000,000) for her industrial commercial and domestic needs). Of this generated capacity, less than 3,000MW is available for distribution for the whole country. In addition, the National grid is now incapable of carrying power safely for distribution therefore, power outage is now the norm.
The much-vaulted introduction meters and prepaid meters for household connections is actually paid for by the household themselves rather than the distribution companies. Even, the connection cables and posts are paid for by the people. Is this what we call a developing economy? I bet your guess is as good as mine. The effect of this abandonment has led to most productive companies closing or relocating to other countries such as Ghana.
Dams and reservoirs in Nigeria are built for use as irrigation, water supply, hydro-electric power generation or some combination in several parts of the country. They are of particular importance in the north of the country, where rainfall is low. In Nigeria, a total of seventeen dams are constructed and out of these, only four are located in southern Nigeria. Two of them are in Oyo States and the remaining two are in Ogun and Osun State respectively.
The Asejire Dam in Oyo State for instance was constructed with a Hydro Electric power plant in mind. The vision of the State then was that the Dam will provide the power to pump and deliver treated water to Ibadan and environs. It was to provide electricity to feed Ibadan and other towns and villages around. However, the Federal Government ordered that the plant be removed and the reason given was that such development was under the exclusive list of which the Federal government has sole authority.
In an independent Yoruba nation, there would not exist a case of exclusive or inclusive lists as developments will target the people and there would a free market. Existing assets like the four dams we have will be deployed to full capacity to begin operations for the effective generation and distribution of electricity. A new Yoruba Sovereign Nation will start with a conscious policy and plan to restore and upgrade all abandoned water reservoirs and water works to provide hydropower, water for irrigation, and water for domestic use in homes and not in the streets.
If properly managed, the Yoruba nation could generate over 4,000 MW of Electricity through hydro-electric power generation within the first two years of our emergence as a Sovereign Nation. Chief Obafemi Awolowo in his government saw the need for rural electrification and established the first rural electrification project in Western Region at Ijero Ekiti in present day Ekiti State.
The vision was to create a liveable environment in the rural areas of Western region. With electricity availability in the rural areas, stability of population becomes a norm and ultimately reduces the mass rural to urban migration. Many industries can be situated in rural communities to process some agricultural produce which will ease their transportation to urban centres for processing.
There is therefore no doubt, that the issues surrounding power outage in Nigeria is sabotaged on the people by the government. The Yoruba people must understand that for us to be counted as a serious nation, then there is the need to establish our own Sovereign Nation to enable the development that we truly deserve. Nigeria as a nation has no will power to tackle the electricity crises, therefore the onus is on us to decide once and for all to take our destiny in our own hands.
Special Credit – Mr Alex Ajala
Opinion
How APC Supervised the Collapse of Nigeria’s Democracy by Najatu Mohammed
My fellow Nigerians, today, I speak about a topic that is both concerning and relevant to us all – the failure of democracy in Nigeria.
Democracy is often considered the best form of governance, as it is supposed to represent the will of the people and promote equality and freedom. However, there are instances where democracy fails to deliver on its promises. The past 8 years of the APC led government is one of such instances. From rampant corruption, to disregard to the rule of law, and finally, the blatant abuse of our democratic rights and institutions.
A reason for the failure of democracy in Nigeria is the presence of special interest groups. When a President is receiving Gold bars from a serving Governor without any explanation as to the origin or end use of these Gold bars, certainly democracy is on the brink in such a country.
These interest groups have maintained a significant amount of power and influence over our resources, which they use to shape policies that favour their interests and rig our elections against our collective interest and our collective future.
The just concluded presidential election has further exposed the inability of President Buhari to rule this country fairly and justly. A President that has never shied away from spitting on the laws of the land that has been entrusted to him to serve, and to protect. A President that has led the most inept and corrupt regime in history of Nigeria. A President that promised us free and fair elections after putting Nigerians through the most hardship recorded in the history of this country, only for him to fail to deliver on his electoral promises. A President that will openly and brazenly raise his ballot paper to the Public to show the world who he has voted for. With such an embarrassing action, not only did the President commit an illegal act by going against the secret ballot system enshrined in our electoral law, but also against the electoral law that calls for the end of political campaigns 48 hours before the election.
These unlawful acts by the President is a clear directive by the President to INEC and to the security agencies on what party to favour and to rig for.
This administration will unfortunately be remembered as an administration that has maintained contempt for the rule of law and never shies away from disobeying court orders.
With such disregard for the new electoral act, it is clear that INEC as an institution, starting with the Chairman of the commission has been compromised and therefore, the Chairman of the Commission should resign with immediate effect, as Nigerians cannot trust him to oversee the gubernatorial elections.
The INEC Chairman told Nigerians and I quote, “The system of using the BVAS for the conduct of elections has come to stay. There’s no going back”. Unquote. However, throughout the just concluded Presidential election, the INEC Chairman disregarded repeated calls by the relevant stakeholders to suspend the collation of results to address the complaints raised by party agents relating to failure of INEC to use BVAS for the electronic transmission of results. For over 24 hours, no result from a single Northern state was declared by INEC. Why?
Furthermore, as reported in multiple media channels, we want the INEC Chairman to tell us how a syndicate in possession of the BVAS machines was arrested in Abuja. How did non INEC Staff under the leadership of Mamood Yakubu get the BVAS machines prior to the elections to start with? What is the outcome of the Police investigation on this regard?
It is clear that Nigerians have been deceived by not only the President, but also by the INEC Chairman Yakubu Mamood who publicly assured Nigerians that using BVAS for the conduct of elections is here to stay. I believe this deceitful grand lie was part of the grand plan to rig the 2023 Presidential election in favour of the ruling party, the APC.
Moreover, a matter that truly breaks my heart is the failure of security agencies to address the issue of voters intimidation, snatching of ballot boxes, disruption of polling units etc despite repeated warnings and intelligence reports on threats against voters of certain ethnic groups and political parties across the country prior to the election. Our security men and women must understand that the struggle for a better Nigeria is also their struggle. This is a struggle for the future of their children. This is a struggle for the prosperity of our nation. This is a struggle for our collective destiny. I believe every security agent out there has a deeper insight into the situation of our country more than an average Nigerian does. Therefore, it is also the responsibility of the security agents to protect the larger population of Nigerians that truly want a change of their situation and have come out en masse to demand for it. The brave majority of us that have simply refused to allow another decade of our lives to be plundered by greedy and selfish politicians, will continue with this struggle to its logical conclusion within the parameters of the law and within the ambit of our rights.
Although it is true that most Nigerians no longer have confidence in the judiciary, most especially after recent supreme court judgements related to electoral matters. As we approach the courts, we must remain resolute, observant, and confident throughout the next stage of this struggle. Over 200 Million of us will not be held to ransom by a few corrupt individuals planted across our institutions. These corrupt individuals, be it in our Government houses, court rooms or INEC offices must realise that even the instruments of coercion such as the law enforcement agents are themselves victims of the greed of corruption and are also tired of this injustice. We are all tired of this decay. This struggle is not about Atiku Abubakar, or Peter Obi. This is a struggle for the youth of this country who constitute over 75% of the country’s population. We stand with the youth to see this struggle to its logical conclusion. The Nigerian youth must refuse to be used as cannon fodder by deceitful politicians. Already, about a decade of these youths lives has been plundered by the current Buhari Government. Another decade of their lives is about to be robbed from them by the same APC led Government. No way. No way. Ooh no way. The youth of this country must retrieve their future and their destiny. We stand with the youth of this country for the struggle for a better Nigeria.
The intimidation and arrest of opposition party members and activists for calling out the blatant electoral fraud throughout the Presidential election must cease immediately. No body can silence us, no body can silence the millions of Nigerians that have come out en masse to cast their votes. And definitely, no one will be allowed to steal those votes. No one. The level of oppression and injustice done by this government must be addressed and challenged by Nigerians lawfully. We will not be silenced. All citizens that have been killed, maimed, or injured throughout this election must get justice.
Never in the history of this country has the country been more divided and balkanised as has been under President Buhari. This government has enhanced division and tension between Muslims and Christians, Fulani’s and Hausa’s, Yoruba and Igbo’s. This tactics of divide and conquer due to failure of leadership must seize immediately. As for the INEC chairman and the politicians responsible for the decay of our democracy, while your children and wives have been flown out of the country in comfort and into comfort, the children of the poor are being used as political thugs, and being slaughtered by the hour. For how long will this injustice be allowed to continue?
Finally, we are grateful to the international observers who were honest, courageous and effective in leading to the conclusion that the conduct of the elections was deeply flawed.
As for the foreign entities that precipitously congratulated the perpetrators and beneficiaries of the fraudulent elections, we urge them to retrace their steps. Their actions in this regard is most harmful to the people of Nigeria.
I further urge the International Community that has witnessed this electoral fraud to continue to speak out against this injustice and to sanction anybody found guilty in this blatant theft of our country’s future, the blatant theft of the future of our youth, the blatant theft of the destiny of our youth, and the disruption of our hard earned democracy. Nigeria remains the largest democracy in Africa. The breakdown of our democratic system puts democracy across the entire African region in a state of limbo. Hence, we must not relent on saving the future of the African child.
Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Staying Focus on the Task Ahead
By Kayode Emola
The 2023 Presidential election has created a lot of stir in Nigeria, and we may not have seen the last of the uproar. The ethnic nationalities who profess so much to hate Nigeria helplessly, especially the Igbo and Yoruba are now at loggerheads justling for political positions in the same Nigeria. This can only mean that some of our people do not understand that you can either be totally free or totally bound, there is no half-way house.
We have allowed politicians to use their divide-and-rule tactics to blindfold our eyes such that our people completely forgot anything about self-determination. Several Yoruba people who have reservations when it comes to Igbo affairs and vice versa are helpless when they see the scheming going on by some Igbo people regarding Lagos. However, I believe the time is ripe for a mature conversation between the Igbo and Yoruba people if we want to move forward progressively.
Whilst I believe a Yoruba National Conference is long overdue, there is an urgent need for the elders on both the Yoruba and Igbo sides to convene a conference of sorts on how future relationships will be handled. This will ensure that there is no bad blood lingering around pre-and-post-independence.
The continuous claim by many Igbo people that Lagos is a no man’s land will no doubt infuriate the owners of the land who are by all means welcoming. In case people don’t know during the 1914 Nigerian amalgamation, Lagos has just around 154,000 population, whereas a place like Ibadan had over 1.5 million people. The colony of Lagos back then had one-third of the present landmass of Lagos of today as Ogun and Ondo states parted with a substantial part of their land to Lagos.
Even in London today, where we have more foreigners than original white British, I do not think anyone had dared to say London is a no man’s land. It would be respectful for those like myself who are not originally from Lagos to be mindful of the privileges we have enjoyed and continue to enjoy in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos.
For my Igbo brothers and sisters who had hoped for an Igbo Presidency as if that is the surest pathway to Biafra nation, I will say think again. Nigerian politicians care less about the welfare of the people as they are mostly concerned about the welfare of themselves and their family members. Even if an Igbo man wins the presidency, he or she does not have the power to unilaterally change the constitution to grant a Biafra nation.
This is the reason; both the Yoruba and Igbo people must urgently develop a framework on how to push for a sovereign national conference within the first 6 months of the incoming administration. We must work together on the basis of trust and mutual respect for each other in order not to continue in the mistakes of the past.
In the past, Nnamdi Azikiwe had thought he would rule Nigeria and if it so happens, he must fight to protect ‘One Nigeria’ at all costs. Chief Awolowo too had thought if he becomes President of Nigeria, he can bring transformational change to the ordinary people of Nigeria. Even Buhari with all his high-handedness in the last 8 years is leaving Aso Rock come May 29, 2023. This must teach us that ‘POWER’ is transient and we must not be too carried away with it.
Very concerning is the way we the Yoruba people fell for the cheap propaganda of the politicians concerning Lagos and inevitably became their campaign managers in an election we do not believe will transform the fortunes of our people. The majority of us overnight became interested in who governs Nigeria or any part of it, especially Lagos rather than focus on how we would achieve our own Independent Yoruba nation.
The truth is we can either want total separation from Nigeria or work together to reform Nigeria. We definitely cannot have both and that is why our progress is stalling. Both the Yoruba and Igbo nation must decide now if they want to become independent or remain in a divisive, poverty-ridden Nigeria.
Our Yoruba people have forgotten so soon, what the Yoruba serfs parading themselves as leaders did to their own people during the last 8 years of the Buhari regime and especially the ENDSARS protest in Lagos. Many innocent people lost their lives and victims’ relatives were not compensated for their loss, and many more were unlawfully detained without due recourse to the rule of Law. I am in no way against those actively campaigning for the candidates of their choice for the gubernatorial and other state positions. I just want us to have a mechanism in place to hold our leaders to account.
My take is after the 2023 election is over, how do we effectively communicate to our people that we are not ourselves actually a political party. Are we not also falling for the same trick the politicians have always been using to hold us bound, putting us under pressure at the last minute, using ethnicity and religion to divide us in order to gain our support for their political ambition only to make us forget our mission.
To be honest, I care less about who becomes Lagos state governor, and truth be told, so long as we are still living in Nigeria, we cannot escape scenarios like this. If we the Yoruba continue to delay our exit from Nigeria and continue to bury our heads in the sand rather than stand up for what will truly make us free, then many more occurrences like this are on their way.
It is sheer ignorance that is making some Igbo people behave like they can conquer and control Lagos. Not even the British with their heavy machine guns could do it, if the Yoruba people are not talking, it is not because they are deaf or blind. Yoruba people know how to fight and win their battles; therefore, I will urge us to be cautious at this time.
The onus is on all of us to focus on the actualisation of an independent Yoruba and Igbo nation separate from Nigeria where we can choose who comes or stay in our country based on trust. We should know that even this world we live in does not belong to anyone of us. We are just caretakers who will give stewardship of how we used the time and resources that were placed in our care.
I urge our people to know that Lagos can never be a no man’s land and any ethnic agenda against the Yoruba people in Lagos will not be welcomed. Lagos is open to everyone and all are welcome to stay, build a happy life and be prosperous but we should be respectful of our hosts in their benevolence.
Adding Value
Adding Value: You Are an Embodiment of Success by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer
Nothing makes the heart merrier than success. Success comes in different shapes and sizes. However, our contemporary society is now positing money or wealth as success. But it is imperative to note that what most people see as success is actually money or wealth on display. When you don’t have money to show the world, most people don’t see you as successful. But what they fail to understand is that success is relative. You can be successful in any sphere of life including business, academics, politics, spirituality, family, career, entertainment or art.
If you ask me, the first foundational principle of success is knowing yourself. Knowing who you are is a key ingredient for success. As mentioned earlier, all those who have been able to succeed either in business, academic, spirituality, entertainment, art, politics, and family identified themselves. They didn’t copy anyone. They know what they carry is unique and the only way they can make an impact in the world in an efficient manner is to be the best version of themselves.
This is the reason my organisation, Global Empowerment and Mentoring Initiative Inc, (Gloemi.com) focuses on Human Capacity Development. We help youths and career professionals to unleash their potential. We do this by using our self-discovery programme to inquire into the latent gifts and talents which are lying fallow in our clients. We take the client throigh the rudiments of discovering their inept qualities because it is not what we don’t know that makes us fail, but we are not aware that is inside of us.
In Gloemi, we know that everyone is destined to succeed. But this success comes at a price which an individual must be willing to pay. A key component of our training is focused on Mindset transformation. We do this because we success and failure start from the mind, and the fact that many youths lack the right information to succeed. Some youths are mostly influenced by what they see on the internet and social media. For instance, some believe that education is a scam having not come to terms with why one would invest so much money in acquiring a formal education and then find it difficult to get a job commensurate to the money and time invested in formal education. They fail to understand that education itself is a training and opportunity to broaden one’s mind and expose them to the world through enlightenment.
Again, some believe that money is the prize tag when they have come of age. And so, when they are done with High School or College, the next thing is to look for money, they fail to realize that life is very dynamic. You need mentors who can guide you on the right path of life, depending on your interest. That’s why it is important to instill in the minds of youths the relativity of success. You can get all the money in the world and still be poor because there’s more to life than money. These are some of the information and training we offer at Gloemi.
When I say success is inside of you, trust me, it’s real. Success is inside everyone of us. I want you to join me in a little exercise now and say to yourself, success is inside of me. Yes, say it loud to yourself. You may be wondering, where is the success? The answer simply lies in asking yourself, what’s the one thing I can do for free without anyone paying me? Again, you can ask yourself, what’s the one thing I love to do that makes me happy? By the time you answer these question(s), you have solved 50% of your life challenges.
The challenge most people have is that sometimes, they wait for other people to believe in them or give them an opportunity before they can hit the ground running. The world doesn’t need to give you permission, you have what it takes to make the world to go round. If you wait for the world to give you permission, you might be heading for a disaster because the world is filled with jealousy. According to Ray Goforth, “There are two types of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world: those who are afraid to try and those who are afraid you will succeed.”
If you care to know to know how success is deposited inside of you, consider the likes of Aliko Dangote, Bill gate, Ben Carson, Barack Obama, Peter Obi, Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Albert Einstein, Dr. Yomi Garnett, Steve Jobs, Mother Theresa, Mike Tyson, and Henry Ukazu, just to mention a few. All these great world leaders have distinguished themselves in their respective fields. They are known for one thing or another. For instance, Dangote is regarded as the richest Black man in the world, but he can’t cure himself if he is sick, he will have to consult a medical doctor like Ben Carson to operate on him depending on the medical treatment he needs. In the same vein, Bill Gates is so wealthy that he can fund any business he has interest in, but if he wants to write a book about himself, he will have to engage Dr. Yomi Garnett who is one of the best if not the best Ghost writers the world has produced to write his book.
The same principle is applicable if Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama and Bill Gates want to inspire the youths, there’s no other person best suited to train and empower the youths than Henry Ukazu, who has written a trailblazer book on youths’ empowerment and has been globally celebrated and profiled by world leaders, New York Times, United Nations, News12 just to mention a few. The point I am trying to make here is that one has to know himself and what’s unique about him for the world to take him serious. That on its own is success.
In the journey of life, it is important to note that you will have to believe in yourself before others can believe in you. You will have to begin the race or journey before others can join you. According to Chuck Norris “Always remember that your success is inside you, if you can’t see it first, no one can see it”. When you become a man of success, you’ll attract value to yourself. It’s your value that will bring the success that’s inside of you.
According to Albert Einstein, “Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.”
In conclusion, take a moment self-examination, and then ask yourself, what’s unique about me, what are my gifts, talents and what skills do I have that makes me unique to help other people? When you correctly answer the questions, you are gradually heading to success if only you can develop and multiply it to help other people solve their problems.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
