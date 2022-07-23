Opinion
ECN, NEPA, PHCN and DISCOs: How Nigerians Pay for Darkness (Pt. 4)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
In our last three outings on this vexed re-occurring issue, the poor performance of Nigeria’s hitherto state-controlled power sector, resulting in unstable electricity supply and frequent blackouts, has long been seen by ordinary Nigerians as evidence of the ineffectiveness of the government. However, the situation has not improved much since the privatisation of much of the power sector in recent years, even with continued government subsidies for some users. Today, we shall further x-ray other jurisdiction draw the curtain and proffer possible solutions for reliable electricity in Nigeria.
ELECTRICITY GENERATION & SUPPLY IN SOME COUNTRIES (Continues)
According to a study by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, existing U.S. electricity infrastructure has sufficient capacity to meet about 73% of the energy needs of the country’s light-duty vehicles. According to deployment models developed by researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the diversity of household electricity loads and EV loads should allow introduction and growth of the PEV market while “smart grid” networks expand. Smart grid networks allow for two-way communication between the utility and its customers, and sensing along transmission lines through smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources. Smart grid networks may provide the capability to monitor and protect residential distribution infrastructure from any negative impacts due to increased vehicle demand for electricity because they promote charging during off-peak periods, and reduce costs to utilities, grid operators, and consumers. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) analysis also demonstrated the potential for synergies between Plug-in Electronic Vehicles (PEVs) and distributed sources of renewable energy. For example, small-scale renewables, like solar panels on a rooftop, can both provide clean energy for vehicles and reduce demand on distribution infrastructure by generating electricity near the point of use. Utilities, vehicle manufacturers, charging equipment manufacturers, and researchers are working to ensure that PEVs are smoothly integrated into the U.S. electricity infrastructure. Some utilities offer lower rates at off-peak times to encourage residential vehicle charging when electricity demand is lowest. Vehicles and many types of charging equipment (also known as Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) can be programmed to delay charging to off-peak times. “Smart” models are even capable of communicating with the grid, load aggregators, or facility/home owners, enabling them to charge automatically when electricity demand and prices are best; for example when prices are lowest, aligned with local distribution needs (such as temperature constraints), or aligned with renewable generation.
HOW THE POWER HOLDING COMPANIES HAVE BEEN GIVING OUTRAGEOUS BILLS IN NIGERIA
Electricity consumers in various parts of the country have been groaning under the outrageous electricity bills foisted on them by the distribution companies. Ideally, the amount of money paid by an electricity consumer should depend on the number of appliances used in a building, for how long they are run and the customer class the building falls under. We have eleven Distribution Companies (DISCOs), and since then we have been dancing Reggae in darkness. So, we have sub entities like Eko Distribution Company, Ikeja Distribution Company, Port Harcourt Distribution Company, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company etc. etc. Successive governments have tried but failed to reform Nigeria’s energy sector.
The new trick they use to reap off Nigerians is the use of Estimated billing system. This is the practice of billing where the electricity provider does not need to read your meter to ascertain what a customer consumes before billing him. The service provider results to this when a customer is not metered and on some occasions even those with meters get billed out of guesses by those in charge of billing. The old practice for billing used to be that certain staff covering a given area is sent to check meters and with this get the details as to how much is being consumed. Since, they because lazy all of a sudden, all they do is make guesses and bill customers outrageously.
The challenge of metering the customers is a situation that predates the current private service providers. The situation existed even at the time when government through NEPA/ PHCN, provided the electricity service and what was employed to recoup some investment then was the use of estimated billing. The difference however, is that while government may not insist on recouping every kobo it put in to provide the service, the private operators would not only insist on recouping but would ensure that its makes profit from its investment. The private operators, who privately source for funds to invest and provide the service, is now biting deeper and harder into its customers pocket to repay their debts to the debtors, service their logistics and make profits for their shareholders. This explains why they outrageously reap Nigerians and the government cannot question those who are responsible for this havoc.
Even at this rate, the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) service providers have continually to complain of revenue losses, expressing fear of failure to service their debts if the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission continues to turn down their request for upward review of electricity tariff. Their excuse is that the tariff is not realistic and not cost reflective. Thus far, the commission has stood its ground and refusing to yield ground, saying they must come forward with cogent and verifiable reason why their needs should be met.
NIGERIA’S METERING SYSTEM
Metering is referred to as use of installed device to determine the amount of electricity power consumed by the end user. It enables measurement of electrical energy. This system can be either postpaid metering or prepaid metering. Postpaid was predominantly used in Nigeria decades ago and it is still in use in places where prepaid have not been installed. Postpaid metering is the use of metering device that affords reading and determination of the amount of electricity consumed to which the end user is billed to pay after using the electricity for a certain period, usually a month. The system is fraught with series of challenges that covers estimation of bills rather that gives room for DISCOs to cheat the electricity consumer overpriced energy consumption, associated unfairness in the billing method and bypassing of the meter by consumers. On the other hand, prepaid metering offers the electricity consumer to buy credits such that electricity usage is limited to the credit unit purchased. It is where an electricity consumer pays for the electricity prior to its usage. It is worthy of note that the huge electricity consumer debt profile and difficulties in bill/revenue collection were some of the drivers of prepaid metering in Nigeria. This approach provides electricity consumers with the opportunity to track their electricity spending as well as being able to check the credit unit balance. Service providers as well benefit from prepaid metering through reduction in electricity associated costs, bad debts reduction, improved cash flow, and detection and management of power outages. The implication is that the prepaid metering offers a leeway as well as means of encouraging and sustaining the attitude of regular payment of electricity used by the consumer. Meanwhile, this does not imply that prepaid metering does not present its own challenges as evidenced in many African nations like Uganda and Rwanda.
Some unmetered electricity consumers have been complaining of receiving outrageous estimated bills from the electricity distribution companies. There has not been an official implementation of any hike in tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, some consumers under the various distribution franchise areas alleged that estimated electricity bills had been on the rise, year in, year out. It was also gathered from consumers that aside electricity bill concerns, they were also worried by the irregular supply of electricity across the country and this has caused many consumers to exit the national power grid. For instance, on July 6, 2021, the ministries of Works and Housing and Environment officially moved away from receiving power from the grid.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, whose members are ripped off by the outrageous electricity bills, joined in calling on the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to urgently address the growing concerns of electricity consumers who are inundated monthly with over-bloated bills. LCCI also called for an urgent review of the concept of fixed charges.
POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS FOR RELIABLE ELECTRICITY IN NIGERIA
Study Advanced Countries: There are so many countries that have succeeded in having 24 hours electricity supply, year in and year out. One of such countries is the United States of America. It would go a long way if Nigeria can work with the United States to fix this perennial problem. A team of engineers could be sent to the US to understudy their method of power generation and supply and that model can be adapted in Nigeria to curb inadequate power supply in Nigeria.
PUBLIC/PRIVATE COLLABORATION: One of the present complaints about the electricity distribution companies is their irregular billing which many Nigerians term exorbitant. Since Nigerians complain that power supply has greatly dropped but monthly electricity bills have skyrocketed. They also lament that meters are never checked and bills are estimated out of the blues.
GRANTS: Many organizations can give money to improve the general infrastructure directly. The World Bank gave Nigeria one such grant in 2018 of around $500 million. This money focuses on increasing access to and stabilizing the already existing power grid that supports 50% of the population. Although $500 million may seem like a lot of money, it’s an investment that can pay off for American and other developed countries’ businesses, as Nigerians can make more wealth and spend it in other parts of the world.
UPGRADE OF TRANSMISSION EQUIPMENT: No doubt Nigeria is under producing electricity. This is not necessarily from non-availability of power plants. It is as a result of the fact that some of these power plants do not work. The power generated nationwide thus drops because of the non-functional plants. In order to fix this problem, the available power plants and other equipment for the generation and distribution of electricity should be fixed and properly maintained.
INCREASE IN EFFICIENCY BY NERC: The National Electricity Regulatory Commission also known as NERC as the body responsible for regulating electricity in Nigeria should up their game in the efficiency of carrying out their duties. Since the commission is responsible for forming electricity tariffs, reviewing of power tariffs and promotes electricity policies, they should do so considering that most Nigerians pay heavily without actually enjoying electricity supply. They should upgrade their policies to a level that is environment friendly. Apart from NERC there are several other agencies that have control over power in Nigeria. They are: Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc and Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company. To improve the power sector, these agencies should come up with better policies that would build on efficient, past policies and do away with impractical and inefficient policies.
USAGE OF MORE SOLAR ENERGY
Solar power is simply using the sun’s light as energy. This can be done by using a solar cell to convert the sun’s light into electricity, using solar thermal panels that use sunlight to heat air and water, or passively using the sun’s energy by letting sunlight enter through windows to heat a building. Thereby converting a natural source (the sun) into electricity. This alternative is rapidly becoming the trend in Nigeria as it can be spotted in most hoses and businesses. It is economically and environmentally friendly and allows for heavy equipment to be used by solar. Also, innovative and new products are coming up which do not use electricity as a power source but rather use solar in Nigeria. (The End).
THE WORLD WE LIVE IN
“Humans cry for the dead and keep malice with the living, then envy the successful and avoid the broke…… What a world”.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“We believe that electricity exists, because the electric company keeps sending us bills for it, but we cannot figure out how it travels inside wires.” (Dave Barry)
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Hiding in Plain Sight
By Kayode Emola
What is happening to the Yoruba Nation Struggle? Is sovereignty still an attainable possibility? These questions and many more are on the lips of enthusiastic Yoruba begging for answers whilst awaiting the birth of their new nation. Rightly so, given that many of us in the trenches promised that there would be no 2023 election in Nigeria, as we would have already left the country. Alas, it is less than a month before the 2023 general election is scheduled; only a miracle will be able to thwart the election now.
How did we get it wrong? Why haven’t we got out of Nigeria by now? I don’t think this is the appropriate time to start apportioning blame. However, I do believe that if we don’t learn from the mistakes of the past, then we are bound to repeat them again and again. We must be mindful that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Therefore, those hell-bent on causing schisms amongst the advocates of independence are not only impairing their work, they risk jeopardising the entire struggle if care is not taken.
The solution to the Yoruba question is hiding in plain sight, yet it is so simple that only a few can decipher it or see how to implement it. Rather than focusing on the practical steps to get us out of Nigeria, some people are now being cajoled by meaningless slogans. Consider the claims of the Ominira Yoruba 2022 team, that if 5 million people signed a petition in support of independence, Yoruba would be able to exit Nigeria and nothing could stop it. The petition surpassed its five million target and yet nothing happened.
So Ominira Yoruba 2022 announced that they would make a declaration of independence and this would be the catalyst that would bring us our own nation. Yet no plan was put in place on how this was to be implemented aside from flippant announcements on Facebook and other social media outlets. When this failed to materialise Yoruba Nation, they then came out with Reclamation, and following its fruitlessness, then Occupation. The truth is that, no matter how catchy a slogan we produce, if we don’t have a concrete plan on how to get Yoruba out of Nigeria, we will continue on this trajectory of big grammar inside empty cannon.
The first step in achieving anything in life is to ask if anybody in the world has done the same thing already. If so, you can learn from them and apply their methods to your situation. If there are none, then by all means go ahead and invent the wheel, do some trial and error and work out a strategy to get you to the finish line. However, in this situation, there are many countries whose precedents we can learn from, including Norway/Sweden, South Sudan/Sudan, Czechoslovakia and finally, former Yugoslavia etc.
Whilst some of these countries exited peacefully, some had extremely violent departures. However, the key element was that they were determined to exercise their right to self-determination. The unifying feature that they all shared was that they all declared their independence from the larger, and dared to face the consequences. For some countries like South Sudan leaving Sudan it led to a long and bitter civil war; in contrast, when Norway left Sweden, the latter accepted the declaration of the former and they parted peacefully.
If the only option that allows for every indigenous nationality to exit Nigeria is through the declaration of independence, then the simplest and most logical route would have been to bring everyone together in consultation. In this scenario, any declaration of independence by one indigenous nation in Nigeria could be followed immediately by simultaneous declaration from other regions. This would dissuade the Nigerian government from attempting to take a stand against these nations or starting a war that they could not possibly sustain.
In light of this, what should we now do? We need to organise ourselves into formations, working towards the greater good. Those in the diplomatic circles need to intensify their diplomatic outreach to those countries around the world that will be sympathetic to indigenes’ independence. Whilst those in humanitarian circles need to embark on massive campaigns with humanitarian agencies, explaining the reasons why Nigeria must be dissolved
If we all come together with this resolve, then Nigeria would have no option but to let us go because we would have the support of our people and the international communities. Undoubtedly, we will not achieve unanimous acceptance from every country, or even across own our people; but those who do believe in the cause must press on until victory is achieved.
Therefore, my advice to those still being deceived by slogans and jamboree is this: open your eyes and see that, unless we do the work, no amount of camouflage or deceit can bring us out. We need to be ready to be open-minded, to put in the effort required to achieve success. Yoruba nation *will* come, but not by lies of ¬_”a tí gbá”_ (“we have collected it”) or “God has done it”.
Even if God has said Yes, if we fail to put in the necessary work, we will remain on this mountain for a very long time. The year of 2023 still has a long way to go: we can work towards something meaningful, or we can continue to deceive ourselves that Yoruba nation will be served to us on a platter of gold with no effort on our own part. A word is enough for the wise.
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Power of Imagination
Dear Destiny Friends,
Success and failure start from the mind. The human mind is like a rubber, the more you stretch it, the more it expands. The human mind is the brain, if you don’t use it, it won’t work. We all have the power to change the course of our life without allowing us to be victims. This is because the greatest power God gave us at creation is freedom and choice. Just like you have the power to think positive thoughts, you also have the power to think negative thoughts. It should be noted that whatever you focus on expands.
It’s quite unfortunate that many of us don’t know how we can use our mind to attract opportunities, if properly stretched. For the human mind to work at optimal capacity, it must be capable of using the power of imagination. According to Napoleon Hill, “whatsoever the mind can conceive, believe, it can achieve it. The right question we should ask ourselves is if we are using the power of our imagination.
Imagination takes several forms. The human mind can be artistic in nature, it can be creative, and it can also be challenging. The mind will only work on how you program it. If you program your mind to think like a leader, it will be activated, if you program the mind to overcome challenges it will be activated, if you program the mind to either think positive or negative thoughts, it produces the desired fruits for you.
You may be wondering where the power of imagination comes from? The power of imagination starts from the mind. To understand how the mind works, you have to look at the brain. The neocortex and thalamus are responsible for controlling the brain’s imagination, along with many of the brain’s other functions such as consciousness and abstract thought.
One may ask, is imagination the same thing as intelligence? One can imagine something, but don’t take proactive steps to implement it, but the man who takes actionable steps can be regarded as an intelligent man because he got the inspiration and knows what to do. According to Albert Einstein, “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination”. This is a fact because the true intelligence level of an individual is not dependent on the facts a person knows but on how he applies them creatively to solve problems in the world. Albert Einstein further stated that “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”
The power of imagination cannot be overemphasized. One of the distinguishing traits between wealthy men and the poor men is their mindset. A big difference between a rich mind and poor mind lies in how they process information. While rich and wealthy minds have a positive and growth mindset, poor men have a negative and fixed mindset. While the growth mindset sees problems as opportunities to make impact by solving them, fixed minds see problems as obstacles to making impact. While rich and wealthy minds spend money to invest, poor minds spend money to impress. While rich and wealthy people spend after saving, poverty-stricken minds save from the remnant of their expenses.
This power of imagination works in different ways. Sometimes, it comes like a vision, a revelation. inspiration or even feelings. This imagination can be something you would like to change, or a cause you would like to work on. When you get this prompting, the best thing you can do is commit it to prayer and believe in it especially if it’s a revelation or vision you have been shown. It might look so big and impossible to attain. Whenever you feel this way, just know that you must activate your growth mindset.
Wealth creation starts from the mind. If you want to be successful in any craft, you must envision it in your mind. Most of the great people if not all the great people we celebrate in the world utilized the power of imagination to create a product. If you want to be rich or start a business, you need to take the bold step, if not, you’ll remain where you are.
Nobody can stop a person whose time has come. Nobody can stop you; you are the only one who can stop yourself if you doubt yourself or tell your dreams, vision, or ideas to the wrong person. The wrong person in this case can be your parents, friends, mentors or even your spiritual leader. Don’t get me wrong, these people may not be bad people, they may not understand the calling or vision you had. They may not even see you as the person capable of doing it because you don’t look it. They may be speaking from their experience which may not be your reality. Let me tell you, if God wants somebody else to get the revelation or inspiration, he will put the imagination in their mind. Just to encourage you, God does not call the qualified, he calls the unqualified and then qualifies you.
In conclusion, the power of imagination is a very powerful and creative tool a progressive mind can use to excel in life if properly activated. This is because nobody knows you more than you know yourself.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Be Empowered to Remain in Power
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“When you “become” what money loves, you naturally command the attention of monies. Ask yourself, what does money love? Money cherishes VALUES! When you stop becoming valuable, what “values” attracts would stop coming to you! You simply fit into what soothes your actions, and into what your consistent attitudes deserve! So, you must keep “becoming” for what you desire or deserve to keep chasing after you! To “become” in this context means to “MANifest”! Chase excellence, and success would chase you pants down! Accept yourself in order to understand your being, so as to carve a soothing niche for a better version of “you” which you desire or deserve to become. Any other “you” in circulation is a counterfeit! Square up your shoulders and tell yourself “I deserve to succeed and God helping me, I will.” Remember, the sky is never your limit, God is!”– Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
Commitment has been described as dedication, steadfastness, allegiance, faithfulness or loyalty to a course, and individual, group or a supreme being. It is about giving one’s self to a course with success as the only option. Commitment binds you irrevocably to a course you believe in until success comes. It is not the same as mere involvement, but dedication to seeing a course(s) completed or fulfilled to cause an effect or impact either within one’s self, others, corporates and the world at large.
The world is filled with peoples. Anybody can be involved. Being involved in an activity that involves other people does not make you part of a team. As a matter of fact, it only takes a number of people involved in working together to have a group. You must understand that a group is absolutely not a “team”. The difference? In a group, people are involved in activity(s). In a Team, people are committed to a process and a goal. The difference between commitment and involvement is known by the difference in the “omelette and “corned beef”. In the making of omelets, the chicken is involved, in the corned beef, the cow is committed!
Commitment is the secret to the success of the postage stamp. To get the letter to its destination, it must first commit to the envelope. After that, the rest is a matter of time. A train gets to its destination because of its commitment to the rails.
Commitment operates in five major levels which would be expatiated below:
- Commitment to God (The Creator that gives to all that gives and receives)
- Commitment to a Course for a Cause
iii. Commitment to Process
- Commitment to People
- Commitment to yourself
Commitment to God
Those who have discovered themselves in God have no problem committing to Him. Those who sideline God in success ventures will find out soon enough that it is the pathway to “frustration” and an insignificant “death”.
Commitment to a Course for a Cause
You must always remember that, you were never created to simply pursue wealth and all trappings of the worldly successes. After all your bills are paid, and you have a spill-over, what next? Highly successful and effective people, first of all, find a higher course for a greater cause for which they were willing to lay down their lives if need be, then throw themselves wholly into it. The principle is that, if death does not scare you, the possibility of failure cannot! As the Bible rightly said, “those who keep their lives lose it, while those who lose it, find it!” The other name for it is significance or relevance. Make money in order to enhance your platform(s) for significance or irrefutable relevance. At a recent time, Bill Gate has committed time and resources to finding solutions to the scourge of HIV/AIDS and poverty eradication in Third World countries. What he did caught the attention of Warren Buffet (who wasn’t reputable for charity), the World’s Second richest man at that time. This made him donate the sum of $37billion (US Dollars) to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. When asked why, he answered, “Because they know how best to give it away better and faster than I can.”
Commitment to a Process
Everything in life evolves. The only tree that grew to full stature in one day died the same day! Ask Prophet Jonah in the Bible. If you cannot commit to a process, you will forfeit the promise.
To master your skill in life, there is always a process of apprenticeship. Permit yourself to fail…but don’t remain a failure. The Olympic medalist who won the 100-metre dash in less than 10 seconds was only celebrated for what he had invested years of consistency and hours of practice to.
Tiger Woods had played golf as a child and he had always nurtured a vision to win every championship in golf. So he started to work towards that, easily.
The father (being a good Lawn Tennis Player) of Serena and Venus Williams (The World Lawn Tennis Champions) had coached them to always win since they were very young.
What the world celebrate today in these people is actually the process they had committed too long before they started winning laurels.
Commit to Yourself
Budget for self-development. Your greatest investment is the one you make on your personal development. When you are right, everything around you will be right!
Things don’t happen because you chase them to happen, rather they happen become you have become a center of attraction that commands the necessary attention. For instance, when you “become” what money loves, you naturally command the attention of monies. Ask yourself, what does money love? Money cherishes VALUES! When you stop becoming valuable, what “values” attracts would stop coming to you! You simply fit into what soothes your actions, and into what your consistent attitudes deserve! So, you must keep “becoming” for what you desire or deserve to keep chasing after you! To “become” in this context means to MANifest! Chase excellence and success would chase you, pants down! Accept yourself in order to understand your being, so as to carve a soothing niche for a better version of “you” which you desire or deserve to become. Any other “you” in circulation is a counterfeit! Square up your shoulders and tell yourself “I deserve to succeed and God helping me, I will.” Remember, the sky is never your limit, God is!”
Dangote, Sinoma Sign Agreement On 6Mta Cement Plant in Itori, Ogun State
Winners Get Glo Festival of Joy Promo Prizes in Onitsha
We’re Not ‘Officially Aware’ of Anyone Working Against Tinubu’s Victory – FG
Just In: Fifth Columnists in the Presidency Working Against Tinubu, Says El-Rufai
2023 Elections: INEC Deploys 707,384 Presiding Officers
Pro, Anti Ekweremadu Protesters Storm UK Trial
You’ve Nothing to Offer Nigerians, Only Insults, Akwa Ibom Gov Slams Tinubu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)