Tinubu Shortlists Zulum, Shettima As Running Mates
With about 12 days to the July 15 deadline for political parties to submit the final names of their presidential candidates and running mates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after a thorough consultation, has settled for Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State or his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima.
According to a staunch ally of Tinubu, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was also being considered but was eventually dropped, even though he played active roles in the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of the party.
Sunday PUNCH on June 26 reported that Tinubu, who is currently in France and is expected to return to the country soon to finalise the running mate issue before the deadline, had limited his search to Borno, Kano and Kaduna states, with all the prospective running mates being Muslims.
APC governors from the North-West had intensified moves to ensure the region produced the running mate. The PUNCH reported on Friday that the governors, governorship candidates, ministers and other stakeholders from the zone at a meeting in Kaduna on Thursday expressed their resolve to push their cause, using their voting strength as a tool of negotiation.
But according to the ally, Tinubu would only have to make final consultations to choose between Zulum and Shettima when he returns to the country. Zulum is believed to have a wide acceptance in the North given his record of performance especially in the face of Boko Haram insurgency, while Shettima, an ally of Tinubu, also showed his deep support for his candidacy when he rose in his defence after the Abeokuta (Ogun State) outburst where Tinubu decried attempts to frustrate his bid.
The source said, “The race for the running mate for Asiwaju has been reduced to just two men. They are the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and his predecessor, Kashim Shettima, who is the senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District. All things being equal, the running mate should emerge between these two men.
He stated, “Yes, it is true that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was also being considered. He played an active role in Tinubu’s emergence. His support was one of the surprises among the many people that worked for him. If he (El-Rufai) is picked, he actually deserves it.
“Don’t forget that he is also an influential governor among his colleagues, but I think it is beyond that.”
The source also revealed that “Tinubu is returning to face this issue of a running mate once and for all and he is likely going to see to its end before Sallah, which is July 10.”
Another source, who is a member of the defunct Bola Tinubu for President Campaign and member of the House of Representatives, said the candidate might settle for a governor.
He said, “The position is likely going to a serving governor either from the North-East or the North-West. But I think North-East is being favoured because the zone has yet to produce a President and we need to share the votes from the zone with Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who is from the zone and he is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.
“If we pick Zulum, the noise about a Muslim-Muslim ticket would reduce. I think the Christian community would accept him. He is hard-working and might be considered on merit by the people. Christians won’t mind supporting him. His name would resonate all over.”
Asked if the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, was not being considered, the source answered in the negative. “No, he is not being considered again. He wants it, but he is no longer in the equation,” he added.
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Notice to Airmen
According to the NOTAMs, the impact on flights is likely to be global.
Also, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an outage related to NOTAMs, which are essential notices & directives for flight crew, all personnel concerned with flight operations, ATC etc, is the issue
The FAA noted that there is no estimated time of restoration and that flights will be unable to resume until resolved.
With the development, the US FAA has ordered all airlines to suspend domestic flight departures until 9am ET.
The body noted that the suspension was to “Allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” — no word yet on any similar blanket suspensions on international flights waiting to depart to US from abroad.
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
UK Trip: Atiku Campaign Council Denies Knowledge of Internal Polling
By Eric Elezuo
The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council has said that it had no knowledge of any internal polling by the British government, and as result, did not base the visit of its presidential candidate to the United Kingdom on the notion, as erroneously implied by a section of the media, noting that the candidate’s visit to the European nation was purely on invitation as a leading candidate for the 2023 presidential election.
The notion was corrected in a statement signed by the Director of Strategic Communications, Chief Dele Momodu, where he appreciated the Nigeria media for the coverage of the visit, and the British government for the invitation.
Momodu maintained that “It is a tradition for foreign governments to seek audience with leading candidates in a forthcoming election, and this is not an exception”, stating that as one of the mainstream political parties in Nigeria, ‘we are truly honored by the invitation’.
