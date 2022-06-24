Friday Sermon: Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover: The Stanford University Story

By Babatunde Jose

That Islam and Christianity share common grounds has never been in doubt. Both being offspring of Father Abraham and sharing geographical proximity in their origin, as well as shared historical antecedents preceding the modern era, there seems to be enough that binds the two religions together. This is an attempt at fostering interfaith harmony; especially in this season of Islamophobia and the West’s unpopular proposal for a Nazi-like ‘final solution’ to the Islam question.

Before we go on, it is pertinent to ask: What are we fighting for? Does being a Moslem or a Christian guarantee Aljana or Paradise? Does it make for good or better governance? Does it promise the leadership type we want at this material time? Does it eliminate thievery in government? Does it offer a leadership that will promote the welfare of the people? The answer is a resounding NO!

All the good books, Quran, Bible, Vedas, and the precepts of all other religions emphasize our goodness as the sure passport to salvation. This is very true. Our life here should be guided by Stephen Grellet’s wise words “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again”.

Prayers, day, and night, without good deeds are useless. Why then fight and quarrel over which religion is the best? Ignorance of what we will meet on the day we are called to give account is the main reason why people fight over religion. This is more so, in our clime where we are worshipping God in ‘borrowed spiritual garments’. No doubt the two religions arrived as a result of Arab and European imperialism. Though trade and conquest played their part in the cauldron.

It has been said that ‘the faith of the father cannot grant salvation to the son. Each man will have to account for his deeds when he stands before God Almighty. On that fateful day, when we are called to give account, our religion and denomination will not avail us. It is then we would realize that they were just vehicles for keeping the faith.

How did you spend your life on earth is the question that would be asked? Did you love your neighbor? Did you deal with your fellow man with justice, equity, and fairness? These are questions that do not require you to be a Christian or a Moslem to answer. It is therefore important that we should emphasize our similarities rather than our differences in order to live a life of harmony and peace.

The right to choose or reject religious belief is famously revealed toward the end of surah al-Baqarah as ‘there is no compulsion in religion’ (2.256). The temptation to forcibly coerce religious obedience is strongly discouraged in favor of its free exercise.

There are some 4,300 religions of the world; and their central theme is the goodness of man. Nearly 75 per cent of the world’s population practices one of the five most influential religions of the world: Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism.

Christianity and Islam are the two religions most widely spread across the world. These two religions together cover the religious affiliation of more than half of the world’s population.

Why should it really matter which religious divide one finds himself? Most of the hiatus are man-made and ego driven. The British were Catholics before the schism and the founding of the Church of England. Today they are no less Christians than their Catholic brethren. Many great Moslems had Christian backgrounds while there are many still who have an admixture of both faiths in their homestead.

On the Day of Resurrection, when we are called to answer for our stewardship, it would be each man facing his God. There would be no one to hear or answer to your pleas as even the prophets would be facing their own Judgement. Every creation of Allah must face judgement. Allah will confront His servant directly, without a mediator.

The messenger (S.A.W.) said: “Allah will talk to everyone directly, without a translator. The person will look to his right and will not see anything but his deeds. Then the person will look in front of himself and will see nothing but the hellfire facing him. So, protect yourself from Hellfire even by giving a charity of half a date.” Reported by Imam Bukhari.

We will be asked on the Day of Judgement about all of the blessings and bounties that Allah gave us in this life. Some of these blessings may include our good health, our wealth, our food and drink, our ride and our home, etc. Allah (S.W.T.) says in the Noble Qur’an: Then, shall ye be questioned that Day about joy (ye indulged in!) (Quran 102:8)

Allah (S.W.T.) describes that situation: On the Day when their tongues, their hands, and their feet will bear witness against them as to their actions. (Quran 24:24).

They will say to their skins: “Why bear ye witness against us?” They will say: “Allah hath given us speech, –(He) Who giveth speech to everything: He created you for the first time, and unto Him were ye to return. (Quran 41:21)

Also, Allah (S.W.T.) will ask us on the Day of Judgment about all of our covenants and promises that have been made in our lives. Today as in the past our political contestants make promises which they never fulfill. It is always, I will do this, I will do that, but which never materializes. They would think they had taken the people for a ride. But unknown to them, they are digging their portion in hell.

Today, being Christians or Moslems and all that, is what we could regard as being members of, ‘spiritual trade unions. Yet, in heaven, its everyman with his own baggage. There is no ‘collective bargaining’ in heaven. Therefore, your Christianity or Islam will not avail you of the judgement you deserve. There will be nothing like ‘group salvation’.

Christianity and Islam share much common grounds. Both trace their roots to Abraham. Both believe in prophecy, God’s messengers (apostles), revelation, scripture, the resurrection of the dead, they are enjoined to cater for the poor, pay zakat and tithe, and the centrality of religious community. This last element is especially important. Both Christianity and Islam have a communitarian dimension: what the church is to Christianity, the “Ummah” is to Islam. Though there are differences, the commonalities are better emphasized to foster togetherness.

“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is ONE! Therefore, you shall worship the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. [Deuteronomy 6:4-5] and [Mark 12:29] And the Qur’an proclaims His Absoluteness in Sura Ikhlas. Quran 112.: He is Allah. the One and Only; Allah, the Eternal, Absolute; He begetteth not, nor is He begotten. And there is none like unto Him. (Quran 112:1-4)

Jesus washed his face, hands, and feet before praying. The Muslims do the same. Jesus and other prophets of the Bible prayed with their head to the ground ,(see Matthew 26:39): And going a little farther he fell on his face and prayed, saying, . . .. Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an: “O Mary! Worship thy Lord devoutly: Prostrate thyself and bow down (in prayer) with those who bow down.” (Quran 3:43)

Jesus followed the law and believed in all the prophets, (see Matthew 5:17). Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an 3:84, Say: “We believe in Allah, and in what has been revealed to us and what was revealed to Abraham, Ismail, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and in (the Books) given to Moses, Jesus, and the Prophets, from their Lord: We make no distinction between one and another among them, and to Allah do we bow our will (in Islam).(Quran 3:84) See also (Quran 2:285)

Jesus’ mother Maryam dressed modestly by fully covering her body and wearing a headscarf (hijab) as found in 1 Timothy 2:9, Genesis 24:64-65, and Corinthians 11:6 For if a wife will not cover her head, then she should cut her hair short. But since it is disgraceful for a wife to cut off her hair or shave her head, let her cover her head.

Muslim women modestly dress the same as taught in the Quran. O Prophet! Tell thy wives and daughters, and the believing women, that they should cast their outer garments over their persons (when abroad): That is most convenient, that they should be known (as such) and not molested. And Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful. (Quran 33:59)

Jesus and other prophets of the Bible fasted for up to 40 days (see Exodus 34:28, Daniel 10:2-6. 1Kings 19:8, and Matthew 4:1)- Muslims do so too during the month of Ramadan. Muslims are required to fast the full obligatory 30 days: O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint. (Quran 2:183)

Jesus taught to say, “Peace to this house” when entering it (see Luke 10:5), and to also greet the people in the house with “peace be unto you”. Muslims do exactly what Jesus did and as taught in the Quran: But if ye enter houses, salute each other-a greeting of blessing and purity as from Allah. Thus does Allah make clear the Signs to you: That ye may understand. (Quran 24:61)

Finally, “. . . We have taught thee the inspired (message), “Follow the ways of Abraham the True in Faith, and he joined not gods with Allah.” (Quran 16:123)

