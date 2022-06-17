Friday Sermon: Humility: The Story of Qarun

By Babatunde Jose

Allah revealed in the Holy Qur’an: For Muslim men and women, for believing men and women, for devout men and women, for true men and women, for men and women who are patient and constant, for men and women who humble themselves, for men and women who give in charity, for men and women who fast (and deny themselves), for men and women who guard their chastity, and for men and women who engage much in Allah’s praise, for them has Allah prepared forgiveness and great reward. (Quran 33:35)

When we Muslims pray, we prostrate ourselves to the ground, a symbolic acknowledgement of our lowliness only in relation to our Lord, our absolute humility before Allah (swt).

Allah’s Messenger (saws) say: When the time for a prescribed prayer comes, if any Muslim perform ablution well and offers his prayer with humility and bowing, it will be an expiation for his past sins, so long as he has not committed a major sin; and this applies to for all times. (Muslim)

The Quran describes worship as Ibadah, which in effect means to express ones humility. Ibadah is the absolute sense of humbleness that is reflected by the individual who totally submits himself to the will of Allah (swt). Worship requires submission to God and the essential component of submission is humility. Although humility in relation to Allah (swt) is absolutely necessary, it is not self-sufficient for salvation as there are other precepts to be followed such as prayer, zakat and so on. However, to worship Allah in total humility is very essential.

Apart from humility in prayer to Allah, we are also enjoined to show humility to our fellow man. Thus the Holy Prophet said: “Verily, Allah has revealed to me that you should adopt humility. So that no one may wrong another and no one may be disdainful and haughty towards another.” (Muslim).

Showing humility does not lower the individual in the eyes of thinking people. Abu Huraira reported Allah’s Messenger (saws) as saying: Charity does not in any way decrease the wealth and the servant who forgives, Allah adds to his respect, and the one who shows humility Allah elevates him in the estimation (of the people). (Muslim)

What is the opposite of humility? Haughtiness, arrogance and aggressive behaviour, both of which are loathed by Allah as He revealed in the Quran: Call on your Lord with humility and in private: For Allah loveth not those who trespass beyond bounds (Quran 7:55)

In relation to this Allah (SWT) says in Quran 17, Surah Al-Isra, and Verse 37: Nor walk on the earth with insolence: For thou canst not rend the earth asunder, nor reach the mountains in height. (Quran 17:37)

Today, we find many who exhibit haughtiness and insolence, for the simple reason of their wealth, the source of which is not a secret to the public. Yet, there are those who Allah has blessed but are God fearing and humble, giving to the needy and spreading the joy out of what God has given them. Not so the exhibitionists, who arrogate the God given wealth to their ability. We have coined a new paradigm for them: ‘Emi lokan’ syndrome.

The story of Qarun in the Quran exemplifies this topic of humility. Qarun was a man blessed with immense riches far beyond contemplation. He was however a haughty fellow who felt that it was because he was special, that was why Allah blessed him. Against the wise counselling of pious men, Qarun did not mend his ways and in the end Allah caused the earth to swallow him and his home.

Qarun is identified with the Korah of the Bible. His story is told in Num. 16:1-35. He and his followers, numbering 250 men, rose in rebellion against Moses and Aaron, on the ground that their position and fame in the congregation entitled them to quality in spiritual matters with the Priests. The spirit of ‘emi lokan’.

They had an exemplary punishment: “the earth opened and swallowed them up including their houses, and all the men that appertained unto Korah, and all their goods; they all went down alive into the pit, and the earth closed upon them: and they perished.

Qarun’s boundless wealth is also described in the Midrashim, or the Jewish compilations based on the oral teachings of the Synagogue.

We read in the Quran, Sura Al-Qasas, Ayat 76-83

Qarun was doubtless, of the people of Moses; but he acted insolently towards them: Such were the treasures We had bestowed on him, that their very keys would have been a burden to a body of strong men.

Behold, his people said to him: “Exult not, for Allah loveth not those who exult (in riches). “But seek, with the (wealth) which Allah has bestowed on thee, the Home of the Hereafter, nor forget thy portion in this world: But do thou good, as Allah has been good to thee, and seek not (occasions for) mischief in the land: For Allah loves not those who do mischief.”

He said: “This has been given to me because of a certain knowledge which I have.” Did he not know that Allah had destroyed, before him, (whole) generations, which were superior to him in strength and greater in the amount (of riches) they had collected?

But the wicked are not called (immediately) to account for their sins. So he went forth among his people in the (pride of his worldly) glitter. Said those whose aim is the Life of this World: “Oh! That we had the like of what Qarun has got! For he is truly a lord of mighty good fortune!”

But those who had been granted (true) knowledge said: “Alas for you! The reward of Allah (in the Hereafter) is best for those who believe and work righteousness: But this none shall attain, save those who steadfastly persevere (in good).”

Then We caused the earth to swallow him up and his house; and he had not (the least little) party to help him against Allah, nor could he defend himself.

And those who had envied his position the day before began to say on the morrow: “Ah! It is indeed Allah Who enlarges the provision or restricts it, to any of His servants He pleases! Had it not been that Allah was gracious to us, He could have caused the earth to swallow us up! Ah! Those who reject Allah will assuredly never prosper.”

That Home of the Hereafter We shall give to those who intend not highhandedness or mischief on earth: And the End is (best) for the righteous. (Quran 28: 76-83)

Allah says, `spend your wealth in charity and good works. It is Allah Who has given it to you, and you should spend it in Allah’s cause. Nor should you forget the legitimate needs of this life, as misers do, and most people become misers who think too exclusively of their wealth’. If wealth is not used properly, there are three evils that follow:

(1) its possessor may be a miser and forget all claims due to himself and those about him; (2) he may forget the higher needs of the poor and needy, or the good causes which require support; and (3) he may even misspend on occasions and cause a great deal of harm and mischief. Apparently Qarun had all three vices.

Besides the obvious moral in the literal interpretation of the story, that material wealth is fleeting and may be a temptation and a cause of fall, there are some metaphorical implications too.

(1) Material wealth has no value in itself, but only a relative and local value. (2) In body he was with Israel in the wilderness, but his heart was in Egypt with its fertility and its slavery. Such is the case of many hypocrites, who like to be seen in righteous company but whose thoughts, longings, and doing are inconsistent with such company.

(3) There is no good in this life but comes from Allah. To think otherwise is to set up a false god besides Allah. Our own merits are so small that they should never be the object of our idolatry. (4) If Qarun on account of his wealth was setting himself up in rivalry with Moses and Aaron, he was blind to the fact that spiritual knowledge is far above any little cleverness in worldly affairs. Mob-leaders have no position before spiritual guides.

May the wealth Allah has bestowed on us not be the source of our perdition.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.