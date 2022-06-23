News
Ondo Amotekun Arrests Suspected Masterminds of Owo Massacre
The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” has confirmed that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.
The suspected terrorists invaded the church on June 5, killing no fewer than 40 people and injuring many other worshippers.
The state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, on Thursday said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.
He stated this while parading some 71 men who were arrested for various criminal activities across the state.
He, however, did not give the actual figure of the suspected terrorists arrested, but expressed assurance that all the attackers of the worship centre would be apprehended.
The Amotekun boss said, “As regards the Owo incident, we have recovered the last vehicle they used for that operation and we made some arrests, and we have also recovered some vital things which we are working on.
“A number of people have been arrested concerning the Owo issue as well as a number of equipment. On that day, we pursued them to the point that we recovered the vehicle and we are still pursuing them. We have told you that until we get to the root, I can assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.”
On the 71 suspected criminals paraded at the headquarters of the command in Akure, the state capital, Adeleye explained that the suspects were arrested within the last one month for various offenses ranging from armed robbery, cattle rustling, kidnapping, raping, fraud and human trafficking.
“The 71 suspects were picked while committing offences and others were tracked to their hideouts in the forests. We have been able to get a cartel that specialises in stealing and dismantling motorbikes which we all know as okada. Also, we were able to recover over 50 bikes during the operation from these criminals.
“We also got reports from some herdsmen that their cattle were stolen. We went after them and brought the cows back to the Fulani herdsmen that owned the cow. We have a group of small boys who are under 18-year old that turned themselves into a cartel of criminals in a particular local government in Ondo State and armed themselves. They actually belong to a cult group called ‘Agbado’. We were able to arrest 12 out of the 17 members.
“We have about three to four suspected kidnappers and we intend to take most of these suspects, especially the ones we have concluded their investigations to the DPP and for their onward prosecution in court.”
He assured the people of the state that the corps would not rest on its oars until it rids the state of criminal elements, saying, “there is no hiding place for them. They turned the heat on us and we have also turned the heat on them.”
Bolanle Raheem: CP Alabi Redeploys All Ajiwe Police Station Officers
Following the killing of a female lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022, and other shootings, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has redeployed all policemen, including the Divisional Police Officer of the Ajiwe Police Division, Ajah, in Lagos.
Consequently, a new Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adolf Ogwu, has been deployed to the division, with a charge to sanitise it and avoid a repeat of unprofessional conduct by policemen.
In an apparent adherence to the directive, Ogwu commenced the demolition of shanties around the police station where policemen usually hung out to drink.
Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the redeployment on his Twitter handle.
Hundeyin said: “We encourage Lagos residents to, as usual, say something when they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business.”
Tinubu Met G-5 Governors in London, Atiku’s Aide Insists
Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant (Public Communication) to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, accusing of trying to ride to Aso Villa on treachery.
He said contrary to the denial from Tinubu’s camp, the former Lagos State Governor indeed met with five aggrieved PDP governors in London.
There were reports that Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), met Tinubu in London.
Tinubu’s media team has since denied the reports.
But Shaibu, in a statement titled, “Tinubu wants to ride on treachery to the villa”, obtained by journalists in Abuja, insisted that the former governor of Lagos State met with the five PDP governors in London.
He said, “I make bold to state that if the G-5 never met with Tinubu, Wike would have been the one to deny it.
“Curiously, while the news of the meeting, which was reported by several credible media houses was trending, two spokesmen for the APC Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode took to social media to celebrate the support Tinubu would be getting from the G-5.”
He said it was funny that it took the Tinubu camp three days before denying the meeting, adding that it is “also awfully coincidental that the G-5 and Tinubu all decided to travel to London at the same time and depart at the same time with Tinubu proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the other governors returning to Nigeria.”
He claimed that Tinubu decided to deny the meeting because “the details of the meeting are too messy and the APC candidates in the five states are fighting back.
“All the G-5 governors are on the ballot except for Governor Wike and there is a fight back from the APC governorship and National Assembly candidates from the affected states where the G-5 Governors hold sway.”
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.
In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.
Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.
Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.
In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.
The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.
“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.
“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.
“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.
“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”
