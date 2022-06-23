UK Police Arrest Ekweremadu, Wife for Alleged Plan to Harvest Child’s Organs

The United Kingdom Metropolitan Police have formally charged two Nigerians with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

The suspects were arrested and charged over their plan to bring a child into the country to allegedly harvest the said child’s organs.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, from Nigeria.

The suspects who have been remanded in custody will appear at Uxbridge magistrates court later on Thursday.

They are charged with conspiracy to harvest organs, The Guardian UK reports.

According to the report, the charges involve arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, the Met said in a statement.

The child involved has been safeguarded, according to the Met.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, the force said.