News

Muslim Youths Burn Man Alive over Alleged Blasphemy in Abuja

Published

10 months ago

on

A member of vigilante group in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been lynched over alleged blasphemy against Islam.

Daily Post reports that the incident occured on Saturday at the Timber shed market, Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe Abuja.

“It was learnt that trouble began when members of the vigilante group who were guarding the timber market, moved to arrest some residents wandering around the market.

“According to reports, one of the vigilante members made a blasphemous comment when the residents were pleading with them “in the name of Allah.”

“Upon hearing the alleged comment, the mob descended on him, beat him up and set him ablaze.

“When contacted, the FCT Police Public Rations Officer, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident.

“She pledged to give details in a statement shortly.”

News

INEC Declares LP’s Alex Otti Winner of Abia Guber Polls

Published

12 hours ago

on

March 22, 2023

By

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Alex Otti of the Labour Party, LP, winner of the Abia state governorship election.

Otti defeated his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge winner.

The Labour Party candidate scored 175, 467, while Ahiwe polled 88,529.

INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti declared Otti the winner on Wednesday evening after the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in Umuahia.

The electoral umpire had suspended the collation of results for 48 hours.

Reacting, Otti praised God for his victory at the poll.

Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle, Otti wrote: “See what the lord has done.”

News

Tinubu Sick, Flown to Europe for ‘Proper Medical Attention’

Published

12 hours ago

on

March 22, 2023

By

By SaharaReporters

Former Lagos State governor, who is Nigeria’s ‘president-elect’, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, is travelling to Europe to seek medical care after falling ill, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters gathered that Tinubu fell ill after the “hectic” electioneering that led to his emergence as the ‘President-elect’ and the tension that built up ahead of the March 18 Lagos State governorship and House of Assembly elections where he also voted.

Authoritative sources revealed on Wednesday that Tinubu left for Europe on Tuesday night.

“Tinubu has left for Europe for medical care. He fell ill after voting on Saturday during the Lagos guber election. He was attended to by local doctors but he has left for Europe for proper medical care,” one of the sources close to him revealed.

“He initially said his doctors should be brought down to Nigeria for him, and that when things die down, he would leave. But I’ve confirmed that he left last night (Tuesday night) because he is definitely ill,” another source confirmed.

“His plane Falcon 9X with registration number VP-CBT can’t be tracked by air flight tracking websites.”

Indeed, efforts made by SaharaReporters to track the flight came back with: “VP-CBT – Unknown Owner (Cayman Islands (UK))

This aircraft (VP-CBT) is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu cast his vote at his polling unit in Lagos on Saturday.

He had shared photos of himself voting on his Instagram page.

“I just joined other Nigerians in exercising my civic duty in the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections. I encourage you all to go out and vote peacefully,” he had written.

News

It’s My Turn to Be Senate President, Says Orji Kalu

Published

2 days ago

on

March 21, 2023

By

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has declared his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

Kalu, who won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly.

The ruling All Progressives Congress maintained a majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats.

APC senators eyeing the Senate presidency have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.

Aside from Kalu, who has publicly declared interest in the position, Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Sani Musa (Niger); Barau Jibrin (Kano); and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) are also said to be interested in running for the coveted office.

The final candidates for the position will largely be determined by zoning.

However, the APC leadership said it has not zoned the Senate presidency.

Some pundits believe that it is likely that APC might zone the post to the South for power balance, especially after its Muslim-Muslim ticket triggered outrage from some quarters, especially the Christian community.

Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President, being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

He said, “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

The Punch

Trending

