APC Presidential Primary: Amosun Steps Down for Tinubu
A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has withdrawn from the presidential race, endorsing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Timi Frank Congratulates Osun Gov Adeleke, Lauds Appeal Court Justices
A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the reinstatement of his mandate by the Appeal Court.
Frank in a statement in Abuja, also lauded the Justices of the Appeal Court that courageously decided the case and upheld the victory of Senator Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun state, despite attempt by the tribunal to fraudulently upturn the mandate.
He however called on Adeleke to be focused on his development strides by wiping the tears of the people and delivering the state from backwardness now that distraction of the court case has been put to rest by the judgement of the court.
He thanked the Appeal Court justices and by extension the Nigerian judiciary for mustering the courage to uphold the Truth and Justice, saying, “We want to see this in them in other election’s petition cases.”
Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, urged the Judiciary to know that in areas where they have done well, Nigerians and the world will hail them but when they do wrong, Nigerians will call them out.
He said: “We hope the Judiciary will bring this courage to bare in doing the needful in deciding the Presidential election petition cases now before them.
“The Judiciary must realise that the only hope Nigerians have today is in them. We hope they will not dash that hope.
“We know there will be pressure on them by the powers that be to do the wrong thing, but they must be guided by the bigger picture which is to free the people from exploitation and slavery in taking their final decision.
“History will not forget the Justices that decided the Adeleke Versus Gbeyega Oyetola Appeal for sticking to the truth.
“Despite the oppression, they remained courageous. However, this is not the end of their task. A greater task beckons and that task is to redeem the damaged image and lost glory of the judiciary.
“We believe there still exist some incorruptible judges with good conscience. This is not the time for the judiciary to sell justice. It is time to give justice back to the people.
“Nigerians and the world look forward to the Judiciary to restore the presidential mandate which has once again been stolen from the people the same way they upheld Adeleke’s victory and restored his mandate
“It is an open secret that the Independent National Electoral Commission totally disregarded their own guidelines and did not follow the rule of law during the presidential and National Assembly elections.
“The Justices of the Appeal Court now have the opportunity to write their name in gold by restoring the lost confidence to the judiciary again.
“Majority of Nigerians have in recent time lost hope and confidence in the judiciary but with this judgement the hope and confidence of the people has been rekindled.
“We hope the Judiciary keeps and sustains this renewed confidence now rejuvenated through this courageous judgement.”
Osun Polls: Appeal Court Decides Adeleke, Oyetola’s Fate Today
The Osun State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have expressed hope for victory, as the Court of Appeal in Abuja, today, delivers judgment to determine the winner of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.
Also, the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it had deployed personnel to critical infrastructure in the state ahead of the judgment.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had returned Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the poll.
INEC said Adeleke polled 403,371 votes, to defeat then incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC, who got 375,027 votes.
But Oyetola and the APC rejected the result of the poll and headed for the tribunal.
In its January 27, 2023 majority verdict, the Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll.
However, a minority judgment by Justice B. Ogbuli affirmed Adeleke as the winner of the poll.
Displeased, Adeleke and the PDP headed for the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal heard the appeal on March 13 and reserved its judgment.
A member of Oyetola and APC legal team, Mr. Muhydeen Adeoye, told The Punch on Thursday that the Court of Appeal had notified the parties that the judgment would be delivered today.
Speaking on the expectations of the party, Osun PDP Director of Media, Oladele Olabamiji, said his party was hopeful that the Court of Appeal would restore Adeleke’s victory.
He said, “We are expecting justice for the electorate in Osun, who collectively voted for the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. We expect justice in line with the weight of evidence presented before the court.”
Also, the spokesperson for the Osun APC, Mr. Kola Olabisi, also expressed optimism that the party would come out in flying colours.
“We are optimistic that we are going to come out in flying colours because of our iron-cast evidence before the court,” Olabisi said.
Meanwhile, a statement by the acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said, “Ahead of Friday’s Appeal Court judgment on the matter between Governor Ademola Adeleke and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola; there is strategic deployment of personnel around critical infrastructure in the state.
“There will also be patrol by armed detachment of the corps in readiness for emergency response. The command is ready to prevent any breakdown of law and order arising from possible protests by aggrieved parties.”
APC Suspends SGF Boss Mustapha for Losing Polling Unit, SWC Reacts
The All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party at the presidential and governorship polls.
The party disclosed that the SGF did not contribute to the victory of its presidential and governorship candidates.
Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Yola, chairman of Gwadabawa Ward said Mustapha was not committed to APC’s victory at the presidential election.
He stated that the indefinite suspension followed complaints from his ward, adding that no individual could be above the party that gave them the platform.
But in a sudden twist to the announcement of the indefinite suspension slammed on the SGF, the State Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Chief Samaila Tadawus, declared the announcement as “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.”
The Adamawa State APC SWC, also announced the directive on the local government executive committee of Yola North, to constitute a disciplinary committee to immediately investigate and recommend appropriate action.
Secretary of the party, Dr. Raymond Chidama, who addressed journalists at the party secretariat on behalf of the SWC, frowned at the penchant of party members who were being sponsored by “opposition elements within the party with malicious intent to attack elders of the party through actions that flagrantly disregard the party’s constitution.”
He said, “We hereby state clearly that such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect, because the state working committee has warned the ward executives in the past to desist from this acts of targeting elders of the party and disregarding constitutional provisions, appropriate sanctions will be applied after thorough investigations.”
