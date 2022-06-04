News
SILEC Initiatives Commemorates World No Tobacco Day
By Sunny Irakpo
As part of our efforts to sensitize all Nigerians on the health hazard of hard drugs consumption, we joined well-meaning Nigerians and the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to educate all concerned citizens about the dangers inherent in smoking tobacco. The world marked the No Tobacco Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 and the campaign against tobacco consumption is still ongoing. Smoking is a global phenomenon and the rate at which people smoke tobacco is increasing rapidly. This calls for a serious thought and all hands must be on deck to inform and sensitize tobacco smokers to desist from it, most especially those that abuse tobacco regularly in Nigeria.
In our recent program in Bayelsa State , we exposed the youths to the disastrous outcomes of consuming any of the different hard drugs and substances that are in proliferation and tobacco isn’t exempted. The Silec Initiatives championing that course specifically religiously voiced that “you must not smoke your lives in flame, do not let your lives go up in smoke, and that you don’t need heroine to become heroes”.
In our contemporary society, tobacco has gone beyond smoking. These days, passive smoking, second and their hand smoking, e-cigarette and heated tobacco products are attributed to be amongst the causes of cancer.
How well do you take care of your organs? Your lungs, your kidney and your liver? Live and let others live. Let’s protect our environment. Tobacco apparently is a threat to our environment. It causes pollution, deforestation and water waste. Over 5 trillion cigarettes are produced annually and they pollute the environment every year.
Notably, Nigerians smokes over 2billion sticks of cigarettes in a year. That is according to Premium Times 5th June, 2018 reports that 4.5 million Nigerians smoke tobacco by extension Nigerians spent 7.45b naira on tobacco annually.
More than 25,000 children between age(10-14) are smokers of tobacco. same report have it that 150,000 children has died as a result of exposure to tobacco smoking.
Tobacco smoking has led many Nigerians to leave with health issues and battling with terminal sicknesses, and that for one dollar spent in tobacco smoking, three dollars is spent in treatment (Sicknesses)
It is on record that tobacco kill an average of 8 million people annually.
Many health experts all over the world are clamouring that everyday should be set aside as #NoTobaccoDay in order to save lives and protect our cherished environment.
Fellow Nigerians, this socially accepted drug consumption has become a pandemic and one of the biggest money making venture by global pharma companies. The sales and control of these drugs are very poor, hence, these drugs are found in the streets causing havoc to the psyche of unapproved users, the youths in particular.
At Silec Initiatives we are calling on all relevant stakeholders to join hands together by ensuring that our youths are saved from the use and abuse of tobacco so to save Nigeria from the various social malady and vices hindering our growth and development as a nation.
Amb. Sunny Irakpo is the Founder/President Silec Initiatives, Youth and Anti-drug Abuse Advocate, United States Government Sponsored Exchange Alumni, Certified by the UNDOC on Drug Prevention and Care Sensitization.
News
INEC Declares LP’s Alex Otti Winner of Abia Guber Polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Alex Otti of the Labour Party, LP, winner of the Abia state governorship election.
Otti defeated his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge winner.
The Labour Party candidate scored 175, 467, while Ahiwe polled 88,529.
INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti declared Otti the winner on Wednesday evening after the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in Umuahia.
The electoral umpire had suspended the collation of results for 48 hours.
Reacting, Otti praised God for his victory at the poll.
Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle, Otti wrote: “See what the lord has done.”
News
Tinubu Sick, Flown to Europe for ‘Proper Medical Attention’
By SaharaReporters
Former Lagos State governor, who is Nigeria’s ‘president-elect’, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, is travelling to Europe to seek medical care after falling ill, SaharaReporters has learnt.
SaharaReporters gathered that Tinubu fell ill after the “hectic” electioneering that led to his emergence as the ‘President-elect’ and the tension that built up ahead of the March 18 Lagos State governorship and House of Assembly elections where he also voted.
Authoritative sources revealed on Wednesday that Tinubu left for Europe on Tuesday night.
“Tinubu has left for Europe for medical care. He fell ill after voting on Saturday during the Lagos guber election. He was attended to by local doctors but he has left for Europe for proper medical care,” one of the sources close to him revealed.
“He initially said his doctors should be brought down to Nigeria for him, and that when things die down, he would leave. But I’ve confirmed that he left last night (Tuesday night) because he is definitely ill,” another source confirmed.
“His plane Falcon 9X with registration number VP-CBT can’t be tracked by air flight tracking websites.”
Indeed, efforts made by SaharaReporters to track the flight came back with: “VP-CBT – Unknown Owner (Cayman Islands (UK))
This aircraft (VP-CBT) is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator.”
SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu cast his vote at his polling unit in Lagos on Saturday.
He had shared photos of himself voting on his Instagram page.
“I just joined other Nigerians in exercising my civic duty in the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections. I encourage you all to go out and vote peacefully,” he had written.
News
It’s My Turn to Be Senate President, Says Orji Kalu
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has declared his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.
Kalu, who won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly.
The ruling All Progressives Congress maintained a majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats.
APC senators eyeing the Senate presidency have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.
Aside from Kalu, who has publicly declared interest in the position, Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Sani Musa (Niger); Barau Jibrin (Kano); and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) are also said to be interested in running for the coveted office.
The final candidates for the position will largely be determined by zoning.
However, the APC leadership said it has not zoned the Senate presidency.
Some pundits believe that it is likely that APC might zone the post to the South for power balance, especially after its Muslim-Muslim ticket triggered outrage from some quarters, especially the Christian community.
Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President, being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.
He said, “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.
“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.
“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.
“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”
The Punch
INEC Declares LP’s Alex Otti Winner of Abia Guber Polls
Tinubu Sick, Flown to Europe for ‘Proper Medical Attention’
NLC Directs Workers to Shut Down CBN Offices Nationwide
You’re Full of Resourcefulness and Impact, Buhari Hails Tony Elumelu at 60
It’s My Turn to Be Senate President, Says Orji Kalu
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)