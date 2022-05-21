Opinion
Panorama: Open Letter to PDP Delegates
By Sani Sa’idu Baba
Dear PDP Delegates,
My dear country men and women, as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants head to the primaries next week, here are some questions I deemed fit to ask the delegates that are vested with the responsibility of choosing who to appear on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election. I am hoping that other people will also ask them same questions, and through whatever means. Are you aware that the PDP has a greater and UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO WIN 2023? Are you aware that Nigerians expect much from you? Are you aware that there are about 40 presidential aspirants from both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), but only one of them (in the PDP) can revive the HOPE of the HOPELESS Nigerians?
Anyways, for a long time, we have been made to believe that our power as a people is in our ability to elect our leaders. We have been told that our vote is our power to decide who becomes what and when. For a long time, we have associated the problems of our democracy and, by extension, our country with the lack of credible leaders to manage the our affairs. We have long wondered why we are always presented with bad choices to elect to our esteemed public offices.
At this defining moment, more than ever before, we have identified perhaps the greatest challenge to our democracy and national prosperity – the poor choices of candidates by delegates. The problem with Nigeria is not the absence of intelligent minds to run our dear country. The perennial problem is the poor choices made by party delegates at successive primary elections. For many, it is a unique opportunity to gain some financial reward for their political toil over the years. Some delegates reserve their votes strictly for the highest bidder, even if such is a brainless moneybag.
The Nigerian electorates become helpless by choices made by delegates at every election. Some delegates do not understand the significance of their roles at the primaries. The problem has never been the lack of eligible or willing electorate but who to vote for. This partly explains the problem of voter apathy in Nigeria.
The much-anticipated PDP primaries is around the corner. As seen in previous elections, politicians are confident in their trade of buying delegates. Plans are in top gear to “Dollarise” the primaries. For the moneybags, it’s a done deal. Unfortunately, the hope of competent candidates lies in the hopeful, intelligent choices of the delegates. Across the political spectrum, many have shown interest in becoming, and they have the right to. But Nigerians and the delegates know who the best candidates are…the hope is that money will not win.
As a delegate, you might even get more dollars than you anticipated, but what becomes of the country when incompetence ride on your thumb into public offices. What will become of our critical sectors, such as security, economy, health, education, etc., when misfits get into high offices? Will the dollars be enough to save your family and loved ones when your Commander-in-Chief cannot command anything? Why wait to regret your choices when you have a rare opportunity to change the fortune of this country for good. Dele Momodu is the winning instrument that GOD has blessed the PDP with. He’s a unique candidate, a global brand who will attract support for the PDP even from international communities.
Nigeria is at a critical juncture, and we cannot afford to gamble with it. A lot is at stake, the economy needs urgent rescue from total collapse, the security architecture of this country has become grossly ineffective, the educational sector is in chaos, and the health sector is in shambles. Esteemed Delegates, you have a huge responsibility on your shoulders, first to put the country’s interest above yours; to ensure that only competent, trustworthy, and hard-working men and women are on the ballot. This is undoubtedly a lot to ask in a highly capitalized democracy, but can you at least give Nigerians the benefit of quality candidates for once in a long time.
PDP stands the greatest chance and opportunity to win 2023 if it presents a FRESH OPPORTUNITY TO NIGERIANS, a candidate that will not be considered SAME AS the APC. The next four years and indeed the future of Nigeria is in your hands; you can either cash out or be different. We hope you would be different.
I encourage you to collect all the dollars, besides, its your money coming back to you, but don’t let your party and Nigeria go down because of money. Vote for the future of your children and Nigeria. Vote for Dele Momodu.
Opinion
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 8)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Ethics and discipline are at the core of legal principles and precepts; because law is a set of beliefs and values which society has accepted either formally in written codes or unwritten codes like customs and traditions. In either case, they are norms which are based on what society regards as ethical behavior or best practices applicable in any given context or circumstances. They are usually flouted at the risk of sanctions. This is where discipline comes in. Please, read on.
DISCIPLINE OF LAWYERS
The applicable rules relating to the discipline of lawyers is the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee Rules 2006. The Breach of any of the rules of professional conduct in the legal profession could be held to constitute an infamous conduct in a professional respect. See Rule 55(2), RPC 2007. Suffices however to say that any aggrieved party can write a written complaint against a legal practitioner to any of the following: The Chief of Judge of Nigeria; The Attorney General of the Federation; President, Court of Appeal or presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal; The Chief Judge of the High Court of a State or that of the FCT; The AG of a State; Chairmen, body of Benches; and President, NBA or Chairman of a branch of NBA. See Rule 3(1) LPDC Rules 2006.
PROCEDURE FOR THE DISCIPLINE OF LAWYERS
The procedures for the discipline of lawyers can be summed up as follows: Receipt of a complaint or petition; Any of the persons authorized to receive the petition or complaint shall forward same to the NBA which shall course the complaint to be investigated; Investigation and if a prima facie case is established, the NBA shall forward a report of such a case to the Secretary of the LPDC together and all documents not considered by the NBA and a copy of the complaint; Appointment of a legal practitioner by the NBA to present the case before the committee; Hearing of the case of a party either personally or through a counsel of his choice; On the direction of the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, the Secretary shall fix a day of hearing and serve notices to parties (either through personal service registered post or e-mail etc); They must be at least 15 days between the services of hearing notice and the date of hearing; Except where the services is by publication in the newspaper, the secretary is to serve on parties, other than the complainant, both the hearing notice and copies of the report and the complaint prepared by the NBA; Upon proof of service, the committee may proceed to hear and determine the case in the absence of the counsel against whom the complaint was made; An absent party may however within 30 days from the date of the pronouncement of the findings and direction of the committee apply for a re-hearing; If the committee is satisfied that it is just to hear the case, it may grant the application upon such terms as to cost or otherwise; The committee shall hear witnesses and receive documentary evidence such as would assist it in coming to its conclusion regarding the truth or otherwise of the allegations; The provisions of the Evidence Act is to apply to the committee proceedings; At the conclusion of hearing, the committee may call for written addresses; Proceedings and announcement and announcement of the committee decision shall be held in public; If the committee finds that the allegations have not been proved, it shall record its findings; If it finds that the allegations are proved, it may give the following directions:
- a) Order the registrar of the Supreme Court to strike off the legal practitioner’s name;
- b) Suspend the practitioner from practice;
(c) Order the practitioner to refund money or hand over documents in his possession;
(d) Admonish the practitioner,
(e) Directions made by the committee are to be gazette.
It must be stressed here that where the conduct of a legal practitioner is a conduct incompatible with his status as a legal practitioner, then his name cannot be struck off the roll; the appropriate punishment is either suspension or admonition. Where directions are made by the LPDC, an affected legal practitioner has 28 days within which to appeal. The direction shall not be effective save after the 28 days stipulated for an appeal. Where there is no appeal or where there is an appeal but is withdrawn or struck out or dismissed, the directions become effective.
Appeals from the decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee lie to the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The Supreme Court and the Chief Justice also constitute disciplinary authorities.
Where the name of a legal practitioner has been struck off the role or suspended, an application for restoration can be made to the Disciplinary Committee or the Chief Justice or the Supreme Court depending on who ordered the striking off of the name. The following considerations are normally taken:
- The gravity of the offence or offences necessitating the striking off or the suspension order as the case may be;
- Whether there is sufficient evidence of genuine remorse shown by the applicant in the period between the striking off of the name and the submission of the application;
- Whether in all the circumstances of the case, the court is satisfied that the applicant has in the intervening years become a fit and proper person to be incorporated as a member of the legal profession.
COMMON CASES OF PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT IN NIGERIA
The list of misconducts that lawyers could be punished for in Nigeria and in different parts of the world is inexhaustible. Such misconducts include advertisement, contempt of court, Solicitor making himself a beneficiary of a will and offering a bribe to a judge. On many occasions, the legal profession has also frowned upon champerty, negligent handling of a client’s case, making extra-judicial statement prejudicial to a pending matter, in-house lawyers engaging in private practice, failure to pay practicing fee, lateness in paying practicing fee, and sundry procedural misconducts as filing frivolous matters.
MEASURES TO CONTROL INDISCIPLINE
- PARTICIPATION OF THE CITIZENS:-
A disciplined citizenry will surely participate in the control of indiscipline in their society. This is a duty of each and every citizen in any society such duties can be performed in a number of ways i.e. by paying out taxes, by refusing to involve ourselves in corrupt or undisciplined activities and practices. It is also our duty to expose any act of indiscipline at societal units of interaction i.e. at home, school or work. A citizen should be hardworking, patriotic, responsible and always ready to defend his/her country at all times. A citizen should accept and cooperates with those leaders that tend to unite them and transcend religious, cultural and ethnic differences. A citizen should liaise with the police in detecting and reporting deviancy and other social problems in society. Such information should be protected and rewarded. If the police and the public relations are more cordial, people will be willing to help in detecting and curtailing indiscipline in society.
- ERADICATION OF POVERTY:–
According to a popular adage ‘”poverty is the root cause of all evils” This becomes more of a problem when it exists side by side with AFFLUENCE. It is the duty of the state to ensure that a greater percentage of its citizenry live above poverty line. Poverty eradication can be done through various means. Budgetary measures which ensures full employment for all, control resources effectively and ensure a sound productive base for the economy. These will help greatly. Fiscal and monetary measures could also be geared towards control of inflation and currency stabilization. Once poverty can be eradicated, the citizenry will be more disciplined, honest and hard working.
- EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP:-
Leadership by example is the best form of leadership. Once a leader with leadership qualities implements such qualities on his person, he easily and simply transmits them to the followership. As such, an undisciplined leader i.e. corrupt or fraudulent or morally bankrupt will definitely produce a similar followership. A disciplined leadership will not aggravate inequalities in society. Rather, he will cultivate a situation whereby everybody is given equal opportunities in life. A disciplined leadership will neither accept nor condone indiscipline in all aspects of social life. In addition, he should be able to eschew all vices in private and public life including corruption, dishonesty, electoral malpractice like self-succession, ethnic and religious bigotry.
- SOCIAL LEGAL RESPONSES MEASURES:-
As Indiscipline is not so clearly defined as crime in the judicial sense, but a form of deviation from modes and ethic of society, solutions are mainly left to the family and community. As such solutions include: Ensuring stability in the family, adequate/proper socialization, proper adherence to religious tenets, parental and peer group supervisions and controlling the influence of mass media.
- CCT
Code of Conduct Bureau/Tribunal: The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1979 Constitution, in its sections 15-20 made provision for a Code of Conduct Bureau and a Code Conduct Tribunals. This is an important step towards controlling corruption and indiscipline by making all public officers (from the president, down wards) to declare their personal asserts before their appointment in office or after leaving office. The Code of Conduct Bureau is a body with nine (9) members including a chairman. It’s responsibilities include; to receive declaration by public officer, to retain custody of such declarations, to examine such declaration and to ensure that they comply with the requirements of the code and to receive complaints about non-compliance with or breach of this code and to refer such cases to the Code of Conduct Tribunal where necessary.
The Code of Conduct Tribunal is established by the President and headed by a chairman. The tribunal has the power to try and punish all officers found guilty of contravening any of the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau. Punishment range from vacation of an officer’s office, seizure and forfeiture to the state of any property acquired in abuse of or corruption of office. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“In civilized life, law floats in a sea of ethics.” (Earl Warren).
Opinion
2023 Presidential Election and the Unity of Nigeria
By Otunba Olusegun Runsewe
Nigeria is a great nation, immensely endowed with vast human and material resources. With a vast verdant expanse and a population of over 200 million people, the possibilities of Nigeria’s greatness are almost limitless. The rest of Africa looks up to Nigeria to provide the necessary leadership required to galvanize the continent to the actualization of its vision of growth and development. Many African leaders, past and present, have openly stated that when Nigeria sneezes, the rest of Africa catches cold. This underscores the level of regard Africa has for Nigeria as a big brother and the giant of Africa.
Indeed, Nigeria has continued to display the disposition required of its position as the leader of Africa. We spearheaded the liberation struggle in Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia, South Africa amongst others. We played a leading role in the establishment of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) as well as the Organization of Africa Unity (OAU) now African Union (AU). We played a key role in the formation of ECOMOG in the effort to restore peace, law and order in Sierra Leone and Liberia. Nigeria has severally sacrificed man and materials to ensure continental peace, social harmony stability, growth and development in Africa.
In the light of the foregoing, it is highly worrisome that the just concluded 2023 presidential election of February 25 has participated undue political tension in our land. It is unfortunate that elections in Nigeria have tended to become platforms for appealing to primordial sentiments of ethnicity and religion. We have turned our political space into a theatre of war riddled with hate speech, mud-slinging, character assassination and all forms of verbal assault.
All these unhealthy and unprofitable political practice played out so prominently in the build up to the 2023 presidential election that the father Mattew kuka and General Salami’s peace building committee had to hurriedly convene a second presidential peace accord, few days to the election.
It is to the glory of God that the heated political landscape did not degenerate into violent crises. The presidential election has been held and the results have been announced. The right thing to do now is for us to come together as patriotic Nigerians and as stakeholders in the Nigeria project, to earnestly commence the process of rebuilding our nation.
We should remember that election is like a game. In the political game of election, there has to be a winner and a loser. The beauty of any political game, like every other game, is for the losers to accept defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship and for the winner to be magnanimous in victory.
Accordingly, I urge those who emerged victorious to immediately reach out to those who lost in the spirit of mutual respect and statesmanship. We should henceforth desist from all forms of provocative statements that tend to mock or undermine the sensibility of those that lost in the election. It is clear that all presidential aspirants came off with genuine enthusiastic intention and burning desire to serve the nation. Although, the approaches as indicated in the political manifestos of the various parties may have been different, the underlining motivation is service to the nation, in the greatest interest of Nigeria.
Let me at this point commend the National Peace Committee spearheaded by General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Father Mathew Cocker for navigating the campaign razzmatazz out of the murky waters.
That committee members have demonstrated once again, their abiding commitment to the unity, peace and development of our dear nation. May I therefore humbly urge the committee not to rest on its oarls until we successfully transit into the next regime. They should continue to appeal for peace and douse the political tension generated by the election.
It is pertinent to point out that we have no other country outside Nigeria. This is why our leaders and stakeholders must continue to lead in the campaign to ensure sustainable peace, national unity and harmonious co-existence. The circumstances of the moment call for the intervention of our political leaders and past heads of state who are still alive; our religious leaders through their various organizations like the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Jama’atu Nasril Islam and our Traditional Institutions and others to help the nation keep the peace. These personalities and associations have enormous influence on their vast followers and are in the best position to chart course for sustainable peace in Nigeria.
It will be out of order to say that those who feel genuinely aggrieved and short-changed in the electoral process not to do what is required by law. The point is that there are laid down processes and procedures for seeking redress when we feel we have been denied of our right. This is the right and reasonable path to follow.
Finally, I wish to conclude by emphasizing, as former President Goodluck Jonathan once said, that the electoral victory of anybody does not worth the blood of another Nigerian. Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand. We must continue to be united as brother so that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.
Otunba Olusegun Runsewe is the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)
Featured
Nigeria: February 25 And The Aftermath- Reuben Abati
By Reuben Abati
Nigeria held its Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023 across all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. It was the most competitive election since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the seventh in the cycle. It was also the election with the lowest turn-out: just about 25. 2 million voters voted in that election. Close to one million votes were voided, the declared winner won just about 8.8% of the total votes cast out of 93.4 million registered voters, with a collated figure of 87.2 million registered voters. Many commentators have attributed the low voter turn-out to voter suppression, voter intimidation and the scarcity of money and fuel, although those may not have been serious reasons for voter apathy. The people were enthusiastic, but they were disappointed by INEC’s gross incompetence.
In 1999, voter turn-out was 52.3 %; in 2003, over 63 million voters showed up– that is 69.1% turn out in Nigeria’s Presidential and National Assembly elections of that year; in 2007, the reported figure was 57.5%; and in 2011, 53.7%, with the loser in that election – General Buhari getting as many as a little over 15 million votes. In 2015, the turn-out figure dropped to 43.7%; later in 2019, 34. 75%, The bigger point to be made is that Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential election has had the worst turn-out in the whole of Africa in the last decade. In 2017, Rwanda recorded a 98.15% voter turn-out, which was considered the highest in the world.
What we can hold on to is that whereas Nigerians were very enthusiastic about the National Assembly and Presidential elections of February 25, 2023, there were great apprehensions among the people which hindered the eventual outcome of the process. Nigerians now have a President-elect in the person of Senator/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the lowest margin of victory in contemporary Nigerian history. The total number of valid votes in this election is not even up to the total number of votes won by just two candidates in previous elections. But what the law states is that the man with the majority of votes and the highest number of votes in two thirds of the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory is to be declared winner. Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution which addresses this is already a matter of contention in both the public domain and the courts. It would be interesting to see how in the course of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunals, this diminishes or enhances the county’s jurisprudence in that regard.
But for now, what we know is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, winner of the Presidential election of February 25. INEC did not also waste time in giving the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate. We have not seen the same haste with the other elections, the National Assembly elections of February 25 and their legislative winners. None of them has received the Certificate of Return the following day, or nine days after. But the President-elect got his post-haste. He has also since embarked on victory laps to key political figures including the President in his home state of Daura, his wife, supported by other APC wives has visited Mrs Aisha Buhari in Aso Villa, and to cap it all, the President-elect has led a delegation to the Oba of Lagos just to say thank you. Tinubu has since moved into the Defence House in Abuja, the holding bay for a President in waiting. By now, he would be receiving daily security briefings from all relevant agencies of state. In terms of optics, Tinubu himself is already hob-nobbing with the international diplomatic community. He is visiting local traditional rulers and taking messages from foreign diplomats. He has done a victory lap of sorts to Lagos and no one should be surprised if he goes to all principal Yoruba towns and kings. He is playing a game of self-affirmation, laying concrete beneath his “Emilokan” (it’s my turn”) declaration. He has not only managed to win the election; he is already seeking to consolidate the gain by playing a fast game ahead of others. He is striving to establish himself as master and owner of the game.
I think I have a fair idea of what is playing out. The last time I ran for elective office – in the 2019 Gubernatorial race, I recall some wise persons in our camp, telling us at the time, that the way Nigerian politics is played, it is better to win the election and allow other parties and candidates to be the ones to complain. While they are preparing to go to court, you take charge of the victory and take the game to another level. Resort to the tribunal and the courts is constitutionally provided for as the place of last resort for aggrieved politicians, but the received wisdom in Nigerian politics is that if you know your way, that could be difficult to enforce at the gubernatorial level and even more difficult at the Presidential level. Nigerian politicians seem to have this implicit confidence that if you know how the system works, it would be difficult to lose the certificate of return that has been issued to you. The matter is further compounded by the fact that election matters are sui generis. This is a euphemism for the fact that in an election matter, the verdict can go in any direction.
The heavy burden of proof is on the plaintiff to prove that he has been cheated. The courts have a presumption of regularity in favour of the respondent and the electoral commission. The test in election matters is substantial compliance. It is partly why some of the election cases that go all the way to the Supreme Court always produce strange outcomes. In Presidential matters, it would be recalled that the Nigerian Supreme Court has never up-turned any Presidential dispute from Awolowo vs. Shagari to Atiku vs. Jonathan and after. Their Lordships of the Supreme Court always find a way of ruling in favour of the man who already has the Certificate of Return! The ink was yet to dry on the ballot papers before INEC produced and handed over the Certificates of Return for the Presidential election to the President-elect and the Vice-President-Elect as announced for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The general impression, among Nigerians, with the sole exception of the supporters of the ruling party now declared elected, is that Nigeria’s electoral commission simply keyed into the President-elect’s “emilokan message”. Whereas the technological innovation in form of BVAS – the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System and iREV – the INEC results reporting portal -was supposed to ensure transparency and accountability in form of real-time loading of results from polling units, on election day, the same BVAS process as provided for in Section 60 of the Electoral Act and Clause 38 of INEC’s own Guidelines failed on election day. To be specific, it worked seamlessly for National Assembly elections but failed to upload Presidential elections. The same device, in the same locations, in the same elections conducted on the same day chose to behave in a discriminatory manner due, I suspect, to human error or human failure. But INEC places the blame conveniently on “technical glitches” arising from the fact that this was not an off-cycle election but a general election. The people were assured that the glitches would be fixed by the engineers. Nine days later, INEC was yet to load the results from over 176, 800 polling units for the Presidential election on its portal, the engineers have not fixed anything, and yet they have declared a winner of the Presidential election. It is difficult to dismiss the aggrieved Nigerians who have blamed INEC for imposing something in the shape of “election magic” on Nigerians on February 25. The major political parties that lost out are on their way to the courts. They have asked for the leave of court to inspect INEC documents to put evidence together. The People’s Democratic Party has staged “a black uniform” demonstration in Abuja to show the party’s displeasure.
But would this make any difference? Nigeria is a funny country. Heavens don’t fall around here when people’s expectations are not fulfilled. Not in normal, everyday life. Not during elections. Expectations die daily in Nigeria. The truth is: the people are used to that reality. They hem and haw when they are aggrieved. The same people would later move on, and behave as if nothing is amiss. The psychology of the Nigerian to adapt to everything and anything is one of the major wonders of the world. The APC strategists know this. They believe it. It is why they can beat their chests and boast with the authority of the courts. They have not only been declared elected, they have assumed the authority of the courts. Meet us there! Their confidence is typically Nigerian. In reality, there is no truly independent institution in Nigeria. When you look deeply enough, you’d find some magic lying underneath.
It is okay for the international community to urge Nigerians to seek legal and necessary means to resolve disputes. That is the standard script in these matters as a way of maintaining peace and order. It is even more important to prevent a country of over 200 million from descending into chaos. Nigeria is so delicate and so strategic, you can do just about anything, people can hurt you as they wish, and no matter how, everyone would still beg you to calm down. Hence, the aggrieved political parties are expected to calm down. Only three of the parties are openly aggrieved by the way out of 18 political parties: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Only three parties are talking of going to court. Other aggrieved parties like Omoyele Sowore’s African Action Congress (AAC) have been heard making small noises, but the majority of the other parties, like the Social Democratic Party (SDP) seem to have taken a pragmatic view of the matter. Nobody should be surprised if some of the other smaller political parties show up in court to support the President-elect, and argue that there was nothing wrong with the elections of February 25. No one should be surprised either if INEC finds ways of blocking the access of the aggrieved parties to critical data and evidence.
Those who will be hurt, those to whom Nigeria has happened, after a manner of speech, are those Nigerians who got brutalized before, during and after the election (I hope Mrs Efedi Bina Jennifer’s face has healed – she got stabbed in the face on election day in Surulere, Lagos), those whose votes were never counted because BVAS failed or INEC officials threw away their papers into the bush, or simply refused to upload results, those whose votes were set ablaze because hoodlums seized ballot boxes and set fire to them, those who voted, heard the results at the polling units, only to hear INEC Headquarters later announcing a different set of results. It must be painful to such persons to be told that their choice was determined by “technical glitches”. And now, four days to another round of elections – INEC seeks the leave of court to reconfigure its BVAS. What INEC could not do for months, and in nine days, it wants to do in 4 days? Candidly, no be juju be that? The biggest loser in the just concluded election is of course INEC. For failing the people, it failed as an institution. It lost the people’s trust and confidence. Whatever it does going forward, the people would be full of doubts. I pity Professor Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC Chairman. Whatever reputation he may have had before now, has been thrown out of the window. He won’t be the first INEC Chairman that would end up on the wrong side of history. But he may end up as the most vilified, and go down in history as the man who presided over the most competitive and most disputed elections in Nigerian history since the return to civilian rule in 1999. How does he hope to move about distinguished company when all this is won and lost?
He has now promised to conduct better elections on March 11 – the Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections. The stakes are lower. If the technology – BVAS and iREV – works smoothly on March 11, that would be solid proof that February 25 was truly an exercise in witchcraft. Both ways: INEC and Yakubu Mahmood will lose. It does not matter what they do on Saturday, March 11. They have failed woefully in the court of public opinion. Besides, the security agencies were nowhere to be found on election day. In their presence, unscrupulous voters suppressed and intimidated voters, snatched ballot boxes, set ballot boxes ablaze – most of the reports indicated that the security agencies stood arms akimbo and did nothing. In one report, the police also helped ad hoc INEC officials to thumb-print ballot papers. The police have not reported any arrests nor have they come forward to disown the men who wore police uniforms. The same police collected money and equipment from President Buhari to ensure a hitch-free election. The only security agency that showed up on election day was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) whose officials arrested persons who moved money about to buy votes or tried bank transfers to influence voters. The only news that came from the Civil Defence was that its officials had an accident on their way to a polling booth. That must have been due to careless driving because there was no traffic on the roads on election day! General Lucky Irabor boasted that soldiers would give anybody who tried to disrupt the elections, “a bloody nose”. Nobody saw the soldiers on duty!
What next for Nigeria, then? I believe it is a good thing to test our laws – the Electoral Act, the 1999 Constitution and INEC guidelines to deepen our democracy and jurisprudence. But I do not think that the courts would up-turn the Presidential election. Judges are also citizens. They know how the game is played. They will not allow themselves to be used as scapegoats when other institutions of state have failed. What we all can hold on to is Bola Tinubu’s promise of conciliation, unity and his agenda for prosperity. We may not have paid close enough attention to his agenda for “restored hope” before now, but it is time to do so. We must take charge of the future, and define for the President-elect what Nigeria needs going forward. Anyone thinking and dreaming that he would relinquish that certificate of return, which he says he regards, as “a world cup trophy” should stop dreaming. For Nigeria, the days ahead are bound to be even more interesting. I wait to be proven wrong.
