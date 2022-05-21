Opinion
Is Trade for Aid Such a Bad Thing? Do We Want to Be a Charity Case or Business Partner?
By Joel Popoola
Joel Popoola, the Chair of IoD Africa Special Interest Group, a task force aiming to improve trading ties between Africa and the United Kingdom, responds to the newly published International Trade Strategy.
The UK government’s new International Trade Strategy directly links Britain’s aid budget to trade deals – and as a result has been criticised for offering “aid for trade” and accused of putting “politics before poverty” and being “a double whammy against the world’s poor”.
One opposition politician called the policy “short-sighted and wrong” – another claimed, “the UK’s proud reputation as a development superpower has been comprehensively trashed.”
As British, I think things are a little more nuanced.
As Africans, we must ask ourselves – what do we want from overseas aid? Do we want to be a charity case or a business partner?
As a business leader, I know what I prefer.
One path sees nations in Africa, with something of a perpetual colonial status, eternally dependent on handouts from former rulers. The other sees us raised up – and raising ourselves up – to the status of equals.
At the heart of the strategy is a decision that the British government’s contributions to multilateral organisations will decrease in favour of bilateral partnerships.
This means favouring individual aid packages aimed at, in the words of the strategy, “supporting partner countries to grow their economies sustainably” through investment “in particular for cleaner and more reliable infrastructure.”
Does anyone deny that we need that sort of infrastructural investment if we are to realise our potential on the international stage? Much of Africa is crying out for investment in power grids, transport networks and broadband – just look at the epidemic of power cuts which has recently plagued much of Nigeria’s economic centres.
Buying British continues to be something of a status symbol in parts of Africa. We should not fear it being a condition for securing that investment.
The strategy is clear that aid is not intended to be entirely altruistic. This approach is designed to “deliver for people here in the UK – investments abroad will generate export opportunities in the UK, creating jobs right across the country”.
But that does not mean that the approach is entirely without merit for continents like Africa. Of course there is a huge amount of self-interest in the strategy. But this self-interest is mutual. Job creation, transport networks, power grids, renewable energy projects and digital infrastructure are the foundations of future growth across Africa. And this is a path to that growth.
Trade helps countries in continents like outs to grow our economies, raise incomes, create jobs and lift ourselves –and our citizens – out of poverty.
This is a more sustainable and desirable outcome than relying on handouts.
In the short term, I cannot deny that I have anxieties about the strategy’s implementation – shared threats such as Covid-19, climate change and civil disorder, in the case of my own Nigeria from Islamist Militants, demean a coordinated international response.
In its implementation, the strategy must balance infrastructural development with social projects to promote gender equality, education, democracy and other core values.
But in the longer term the approach is consistent with the British government’s support for the African Continent Free Trade Area – which as the world’s largest free trade area, has the potential to boost our entire continent’s economic growth by driving industrialisation, generating jobs and delivering prosperity across the continent.
The UK government has already negotiated a number of free trade agreements with African countries and trading blocs since it left the European Union, creating tariff and duty free trade between Britain and 30 African nations – this means significant opportunities for African consumers and companies, not least in our 24 English speaking countries.
As the head of the Institute of Director’s Special Interest Group for Africa, I want African and the UK alike to benefit from stronger trading relationships.
One UK parliamentary report recently noted that UK-Africa trade has ‘flat-lined’ –accounting for just 2.5% of all UK trade. But before Covid-19 the world’s five fastest-growing economies were all African, and regional leaders like South Africa and Nigeria are likely to become superpowers of the global economy as we move towards the second half of this century. More needs to be done on both sides to take advantage of the opportunities on offer. This strategy is a valuable starting point.
Critics of the strategy also demonstrate a certain naiveté when it comes to which nations are the most self-interested when it comes to international aid.
The UK government has stated that the strategy is designed to challenge “malign actors” who use “patronage, investment and debt as a form of economic coercion and political power”.
These “malign actors” provided Africa’s nations with development funding – but saddled them with debt which comes with political strings attached.
Britain’s world-leading expertise in finance, clean energy and infrastructure – and it’s historic and enduring links with Africa – make it the obvious choice as a partner for mutual prosperity.
Its motivations may be influenced by self-interest – but they are a good deal more altruistic than other nations.
Joel Popoola is the Chair of the Institute of Directors Special Interest Group for Africa which works to stimulate business opportunities, increase networking and grow awareness of British businesses in Africa, and African businesses in Britain.
This article is written in a personal capacity, any views do not reflect the position of the IoD.
Opinion
2023 Presidential Election and the Unity of Nigeria
By Otunba Olusegun Runsewe
Nigeria is a great nation, immensely endowed with vast human and material resources. With a vast verdant expanse and a population of over 200 million people, the possibilities of Nigeria’s greatness are almost limitless. The rest of Africa looks up to Nigeria to provide the necessary leadership required to galvanize the continent to the actualization of its vision of growth and development. Many African leaders, past and present, have openly stated that when Nigeria sneezes, the rest of Africa catches cold. This underscores the level of regard Africa has for Nigeria as a big brother and the giant of Africa.
Indeed, Nigeria has continued to display the disposition required of its position as the leader of Africa. We spearheaded the liberation struggle in Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia, South Africa amongst others. We played a leading role in the establishment of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) as well as the Organization of Africa Unity (OAU) now African Union (AU). We played a key role in the formation of ECOMOG in the effort to restore peace, law and order in Sierra Leone and Liberia. Nigeria has severally sacrificed man and materials to ensure continental peace, social harmony stability, growth and development in Africa.
In the light of the foregoing, it is highly worrisome that the just concluded 2023 presidential election of February 25 has participated undue political tension in our land. It is unfortunate that elections in Nigeria have tended to become platforms for appealing to primordial sentiments of ethnicity and religion. We have turned our political space into a theatre of war riddled with hate speech, mud-slinging, character assassination and all forms of verbal assault.
All these unhealthy and unprofitable political practice played out so prominently in the build up to the 2023 presidential election that the father Mattew kuka and General Salami’s peace building committee had to hurriedly convene a second presidential peace accord, few days to the election.
It is to the glory of God that the heated political landscape did not degenerate into violent crises. The presidential election has been held and the results have been announced. The right thing to do now is for us to come together as patriotic Nigerians and as stakeholders in the Nigeria project, to earnestly commence the process of rebuilding our nation.
We should remember that election is like a game. In the political game of election, there has to be a winner and a loser. The beauty of any political game, like every other game, is for the losers to accept defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship and for the winner to be magnanimous in victory.
Accordingly, I urge those who emerged victorious to immediately reach out to those who lost in the spirit of mutual respect and statesmanship. We should henceforth desist from all forms of provocative statements that tend to mock or undermine the sensibility of those that lost in the election. It is clear that all presidential aspirants came off with genuine enthusiastic intention and burning desire to serve the nation. Although, the approaches as indicated in the political manifestos of the various parties may have been different, the underlining motivation is service to the nation, in the greatest interest of Nigeria.
Let me at this point commend the National Peace Committee spearheaded by General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Father Mathew Cocker for navigating the campaign razzmatazz out of the murky waters.
That committee members have demonstrated once again, their abiding commitment to the unity, peace and development of our dear nation. May I therefore humbly urge the committee not to rest on its oarls until we successfully transit into the next regime. They should continue to appeal for peace and douse the political tension generated by the election.
It is pertinent to point out that we have no other country outside Nigeria. This is why our leaders and stakeholders must continue to lead in the campaign to ensure sustainable peace, national unity and harmonious co-existence. The circumstances of the moment call for the intervention of our political leaders and past heads of state who are still alive; our religious leaders through their various organizations like the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Jama’atu Nasril Islam and our Traditional Institutions and others to help the nation keep the peace. These personalities and associations have enormous influence on their vast followers and are in the best position to chart course for sustainable peace in Nigeria.
It will be out of order to say that those who feel genuinely aggrieved and short-changed in the electoral process not to do what is required by law. The point is that there are laid down processes and procedures for seeking redress when we feel we have been denied of our right. This is the right and reasonable path to follow.
Finally, I wish to conclude by emphasizing, as former President Goodluck Jonathan once said, that the electoral victory of anybody does not worth the blood of another Nigerian. Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand. We must continue to be united as brother so that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.
Otunba Olusegun Runsewe is the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)
Featured
Nigeria: February 25 And The Aftermath- Reuben Abati
By Reuben Abati
Nigeria held its Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023 across all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. It was the most competitive election since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the seventh in the cycle. It was also the election with the lowest turn-out: just about 25. 2 million voters voted in that election. Close to one million votes were voided, the declared winner won just about 8.8% of the total votes cast out of 93.4 million registered voters, with a collated figure of 87.2 million registered voters. Many commentators have attributed the low voter turn-out to voter suppression, voter intimidation and the scarcity of money and fuel, although those may not have been serious reasons for voter apathy. The people were enthusiastic, but they were disappointed by INEC’s gross incompetence.
In 1999, voter turn-out was 52.3 %; in 2003, over 63 million voters showed up– that is 69.1% turn out in Nigeria’s Presidential and National Assembly elections of that year; in 2007, the reported figure was 57.5%; and in 2011, 53.7%, with the loser in that election – General Buhari getting as many as a little over 15 million votes. In 2015, the turn-out figure dropped to 43.7%; later in 2019, 34. 75%, The bigger point to be made is that Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential election has had the worst turn-out in the whole of Africa in the last decade. In 2017, Rwanda recorded a 98.15% voter turn-out, which was considered the highest in the world.
What we can hold on to is that whereas Nigerians were very enthusiastic about the National Assembly and Presidential elections of February 25, 2023, there were great apprehensions among the people which hindered the eventual outcome of the process. Nigerians now have a President-elect in the person of Senator/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the lowest margin of victory in contemporary Nigerian history. The total number of valid votes in this election is not even up to the total number of votes won by just two candidates in previous elections. But what the law states is that the man with the majority of votes and the highest number of votes in two thirds of the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory is to be declared winner. Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution which addresses this is already a matter of contention in both the public domain and the courts. It would be interesting to see how in the course of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunals, this diminishes or enhances the county’s jurisprudence in that regard.
But for now, what we know is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, winner of the Presidential election of February 25. INEC did not also waste time in giving the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate. We have not seen the same haste with the other elections, the National Assembly elections of February 25 and their legislative winners. None of them has received the Certificate of Return the following day, or nine days after. But the President-elect got his post-haste. He has also since embarked on victory laps to key political figures including the President in his home state of Daura, his wife, supported by other APC wives has visited Mrs Aisha Buhari in Aso Villa, and to cap it all, the President-elect has led a delegation to the Oba of Lagos just to say thank you. Tinubu has since moved into the Defence House in Abuja, the holding bay for a President in waiting. By now, he would be receiving daily security briefings from all relevant agencies of state. In terms of optics, Tinubu himself is already hob-nobbing with the international diplomatic community. He is visiting local traditional rulers and taking messages from foreign diplomats. He has done a victory lap of sorts to Lagos and no one should be surprised if he goes to all principal Yoruba towns and kings. He is playing a game of self-affirmation, laying concrete beneath his “Emilokan” (it’s my turn”) declaration. He has not only managed to win the election; he is already seeking to consolidate the gain by playing a fast game ahead of others. He is striving to establish himself as master and owner of the game.
I think I have a fair idea of what is playing out. The last time I ran for elective office – in the 2019 Gubernatorial race, I recall some wise persons in our camp, telling us at the time, that the way Nigerian politics is played, it is better to win the election and allow other parties and candidates to be the ones to complain. While they are preparing to go to court, you take charge of the victory and take the game to another level. Resort to the tribunal and the courts is constitutionally provided for as the place of last resort for aggrieved politicians, but the received wisdom in Nigerian politics is that if you know your way, that could be difficult to enforce at the gubernatorial level and even more difficult at the Presidential level. Nigerian politicians seem to have this implicit confidence that if you know how the system works, it would be difficult to lose the certificate of return that has been issued to you. The matter is further compounded by the fact that election matters are sui generis. This is a euphemism for the fact that in an election matter, the verdict can go in any direction.
The heavy burden of proof is on the plaintiff to prove that he has been cheated. The courts have a presumption of regularity in favour of the respondent and the electoral commission. The test in election matters is substantial compliance. It is partly why some of the election cases that go all the way to the Supreme Court always produce strange outcomes. In Presidential matters, it would be recalled that the Nigerian Supreme Court has never up-turned any Presidential dispute from Awolowo vs. Shagari to Atiku vs. Jonathan and after. Their Lordships of the Supreme Court always find a way of ruling in favour of the man who already has the Certificate of Return! The ink was yet to dry on the ballot papers before INEC produced and handed over the Certificates of Return for the Presidential election to the President-elect and the Vice-President-Elect as announced for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The general impression, among Nigerians, with the sole exception of the supporters of the ruling party now declared elected, is that Nigeria’s electoral commission simply keyed into the President-elect’s “emilokan message”. Whereas the technological innovation in form of BVAS – the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System and iREV – the INEC results reporting portal -was supposed to ensure transparency and accountability in form of real-time loading of results from polling units, on election day, the same BVAS process as provided for in Section 60 of the Electoral Act and Clause 38 of INEC’s own Guidelines failed on election day. To be specific, it worked seamlessly for National Assembly elections but failed to upload Presidential elections. The same device, in the same locations, in the same elections conducted on the same day chose to behave in a discriminatory manner due, I suspect, to human error or human failure. But INEC places the blame conveniently on “technical glitches” arising from the fact that this was not an off-cycle election but a general election. The people were assured that the glitches would be fixed by the engineers. Nine days later, INEC was yet to load the results from over 176, 800 polling units for the Presidential election on its portal, the engineers have not fixed anything, and yet they have declared a winner of the Presidential election. It is difficult to dismiss the aggrieved Nigerians who have blamed INEC for imposing something in the shape of “election magic” on Nigerians on February 25. The major political parties that lost out are on their way to the courts. They have asked for the leave of court to inspect INEC documents to put evidence together. The People’s Democratic Party has staged “a black uniform” demonstration in Abuja to show the party’s displeasure.
But would this make any difference? Nigeria is a funny country. Heavens don’t fall around here when people’s expectations are not fulfilled. Not in normal, everyday life. Not during elections. Expectations die daily in Nigeria. The truth is: the people are used to that reality. They hem and haw when they are aggrieved. The same people would later move on, and behave as if nothing is amiss. The psychology of the Nigerian to adapt to everything and anything is one of the major wonders of the world. The APC strategists know this. They believe it. It is why they can beat their chests and boast with the authority of the courts. They have not only been declared elected, they have assumed the authority of the courts. Meet us there! Their confidence is typically Nigerian. In reality, there is no truly independent institution in Nigeria. When you look deeply enough, you’d find some magic lying underneath.
It is okay for the international community to urge Nigerians to seek legal and necessary means to resolve disputes. That is the standard script in these matters as a way of maintaining peace and order. It is even more important to prevent a country of over 200 million from descending into chaos. Nigeria is so delicate and so strategic, you can do just about anything, people can hurt you as they wish, and no matter how, everyone would still beg you to calm down. Hence, the aggrieved political parties are expected to calm down. Only three of the parties are openly aggrieved by the way out of 18 political parties: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Only three parties are talking of going to court. Other aggrieved parties like Omoyele Sowore’s African Action Congress (AAC) have been heard making small noises, but the majority of the other parties, like the Social Democratic Party (SDP) seem to have taken a pragmatic view of the matter. Nobody should be surprised if some of the other smaller political parties show up in court to support the President-elect, and argue that there was nothing wrong with the elections of February 25. No one should be surprised either if INEC finds ways of blocking the access of the aggrieved parties to critical data and evidence.
Those who will be hurt, those to whom Nigeria has happened, after a manner of speech, are those Nigerians who got brutalized before, during and after the election (I hope Mrs Efedi Bina Jennifer’s face has healed – she got stabbed in the face on election day in Surulere, Lagos), those whose votes were never counted because BVAS failed or INEC officials threw away their papers into the bush, or simply refused to upload results, those whose votes were set ablaze because hoodlums seized ballot boxes and set fire to them, those who voted, heard the results at the polling units, only to hear INEC Headquarters later announcing a different set of results. It must be painful to such persons to be told that their choice was determined by “technical glitches”. And now, four days to another round of elections – INEC seeks the leave of court to reconfigure its BVAS. What INEC could not do for months, and in nine days, it wants to do in 4 days? Candidly, no be juju be that? The biggest loser in the just concluded election is of course INEC. For failing the people, it failed as an institution. It lost the people’s trust and confidence. Whatever it does going forward, the people would be full of doubts. I pity Professor Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC Chairman. Whatever reputation he may have had before now, has been thrown out of the window. He won’t be the first INEC Chairman that would end up on the wrong side of history. But he may end up as the most vilified, and go down in history as the man who presided over the most competitive and most disputed elections in Nigerian history since the return to civilian rule in 1999. How does he hope to move about distinguished company when all this is won and lost?
He has now promised to conduct better elections on March 11 – the Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections. The stakes are lower. If the technology – BVAS and iREV – works smoothly on March 11, that would be solid proof that February 25 was truly an exercise in witchcraft. Both ways: INEC and Yakubu Mahmood will lose. It does not matter what they do on Saturday, March 11. They have failed woefully in the court of public opinion. Besides, the security agencies were nowhere to be found on election day. In their presence, unscrupulous voters suppressed and intimidated voters, snatched ballot boxes, set ballot boxes ablaze – most of the reports indicated that the security agencies stood arms akimbo and did nothing. In one report, the police also helped ad hoc INEC officials to thumb-print ballot papers. The police have not reported any arrests nor have they come forward to disown the men who wore police uniforms. The same police collected money and equipment from President Buhari to ensure a hitch-free election. The only security agency that showed up on election day was the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) whose officials arrested persons who moved money about to buy votes or tried bank transfers to influence voters. The only news that came from the Civil Defence was that its officials had an accident on their way to a polling booth. That must have been due to careless driving because there was no traffic on the roads on election day! General Lucky Irabor boasted that soldiers would give anybody who tried to disrupt the elections, “a bloody nose”. Nobody saw the soldiers on duty!
What next for Nigeria, then? I believe it is a good thing to test our laws – the Electoral Act, the 1999 Constitution and INEC guidelines to deepen our democracy and jurisprudence. But I do not think that the courts would up-turn the Presidential election. Judges are also citizens. They know how the game is played. They will not allow themselves to be used as scapegoats when other institutions of state have failed. What we all can hold on to is Bola Tinubu’s promise of conciliation, unity and his agenda for prosperity. We may not have paid close enough attention to his agenda for “restored hope” before now, but it is time to do so. We must take charge of the future, and define for the President-elect what Nigeria needs going forward. Anyone thinking and dreaming that he would relinquish that certificate of return, which he says he regards, as “a world cup trophy” should stop dreaming. For Nigeria, the days ahead are bound to be even more interesting. I wait to be proven wrong.
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Before Nigeria Begins to Burn
By Kayode Emola
The conduct of the recently concluded presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not a surprising shocker. Nigerians since independence till date have not really been given the opportunity to decide for themselves, how they want to be governed. How anyone, especially the Peter Obi supporters were expecting a miracle from the election still leaves me baffled in a country known for violation of its own rules and human rights of its citizens.
It is not a mistake that we the Yoruba nationalists are calling for a total dissolution of Nigeria rather than participation in the elections. It is not because we hated other tribes or we love our own people the more, it is because Nigerian elections have a way of validating illegalities. Nigeria is not working for Nigerians and even those who steal the country dry find themselves in impossible position when with their money they cannot get basic things that make a decent society for all.
Take for instance, due to the failed health system, many politicians and private business whom we could consider as successful fly themselves and their families when they become ill abroad for treatment. It shows that even with their wealth, Nigeria is not working for them just like the former deputy Speaker Ike Ekweremadu is finding out in UK prison.
For those rejoicing that their candidate has won the presidential election, I will not say do not rejoice in your victory but remember that your victory is just momentarily. I doubt that the victory can withstand the test of time when the various factions angry with Nigeria begin to put forth their demands.
All I ask is for this incoming administration to begin the process of making amends to the lop-sidedness in Nigeria before it faces the wrath of the people. The incoming administration needs to understand that the Biafra and Yoruba struggle for independence are now a formidable force to be reckon with. Any attempt by this ruling class to think Nigeria can continue on the business-as-usual basis may be making the greatest mistake of a lifetime.
The incoming administration must understand that there are a lot of anger in Nigeria across several segment of the country. The atmosphere may appear silent and calm but the people are not stupid. The elites cannot continue to deny the people their rights and think they can crush their will by the use of force or coercion. The days of those type of draconian response are over and this time around social media has given the people a powerful voice that were not available previously.
My advice before Nigeria begins to burn is for there to be the convocation of a sovereign national conference in Nigeria by the incoming administration. Anything short of that or any attempt to blackmail the people into submission by the use of force may cause a cataclysmic reaction which will be unpleasant to the ruling class.
There is the opportunity now for us to do the right thing and set the ethnic nationalities free from the bondage Nigeria has placed them. The people need to be able to decide their future, not by being gagged by the murderous politic elite who think power is their exclusive prerogative. INEC cannot conduct this sham of an election and think the entire nation or the international community are blind to the true reality that what we have in Nigeria are not elections but selections.
INEC may think they have played a fast one on Nigerians but what they do not realise is they have shot themselves on the foot by given us a great tool to work with in our self determination struggle. They have not only provided us with a lot of useful materials, they have provided us with more aggrieved people who will ever more be determined that Nigeria disintegrates and will bring in more resources to the struggle.
My prayers to the Yoruba people are that this election does not mean our struggle is over. Our campaign for self-determination is not for an individual to become a president of Nigeria. Our struggle is bigger than the presidency of Nigeria. That anyone in Nigeria or a Yoruba man wins the presidency has no bearing on our struggle.
There is no doubt that the election result will make it more challenging to press on with our struggle. It is by no means going to distract from the fact that we are making steady progress and sooner rather than latter we will get to our final destination. Do not relent or give up on the struggle, the time for our liberation is now. We cannot afford to wait another 15 to 20 years to restart the fight again.
We have all it takes to liberate our Yorubaland from Nigeria and that is what we will do. For those who thinks participating in Nigeria politics and gaining the upper hand will give them the advantage are only playing the ostrich game. I will implore them to come out of their cocoon. Nigeria is beyond repair and no amount of patching can save it; therefore, the best solution is total dissolution and nothing more.
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 5: Sufism and Islamic Mysticism
Bus Driver’s Negligence Caused BRT-Train Collusion, Say Lagos Govt, NRC
UAE NDC Visits NCAC, Seeks Cultural Collaboration
Train, Bus Collide in Lagos, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
BVAS Reconfiguration: INEC Shifts Guber, HoA Elections to March 18
Court Grants INEC Permission to Reconfigure BVAS
Unknown Arsonists Burn Down Lagos Spare Parts Market, Kill Security Guard
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)