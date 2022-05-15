Opinion
Drug Addiction, Pathway to Generational Poverty, Troubles
By Amb. Sunny Irakpo
Silec Initiatives, being one of the leading voices in the collaborative fight against drugs and substance abuse in Nigeria, have been in the forefront of working with different organizations in the battle against the proliferation of hard drugs. Over the years, we have made it a point of duty to call on civil society groups, schools, the government and religious bodies to join the fight against this enemy of our youths and our dear nation. Our many years for this advocacy attracted religious bodies making us gain support of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.
Due to our divine relationship with the Anglican Communion, they responded swiftly to our recent appeal to continue with the anti-drug crusade and awareness creation on the negative impacts of drugs in the society. The first response received to this call was from the Diocesan Bishop and Missioner, Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion), The Most Revd Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye (Ph.D), who took to the streets of Lagos with Silec Initiatives and the Diocesan Youths to openly campaign against this cankerworm. Just last year September, the Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion, The Most Revd Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba launched Nigerian Anglicans War Against Drug Abuse and Addiction with a mandate for all Dioceses and parishes to take a proactive steps in helping to address this issue of drugs amongst young people. It is in that light that Silec Initiatives whose works are visible to all to see have received commendations and more invitations to speak on this issue of national and international importance.
Recently, to the glory of God and benefits to humanity, we got commendations after the presentation to the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria, which was held last year, where a paper presentation “On the Monster of Drug Addiction; A Battle for our Future” was presented by my humble self. In that highly exalted platform, made a call once again call on the church to step in to help address this enemy of our youths and the entire society. Got the needed attention overwhelmingly from from the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) is a development that’s progressive for a nation.
As Diocese of Ogbia Church of Nigeria, Bayelsa State sets to host us for #BAYELSASAYNOTODRUGS (Ogbia In Focus), at the parish level, serious commitments to this cause have also been shown as the Church of the Ascension, Lekkki- Lagos under the Ven. Philip Adegoke Akinwande, the presiding Vicar and the Director of Prayers, Diocese of Lagos under the Episcopacy of the The Most Revd. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye the Diocesan Bishop and Missioner, Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, declared his support for the Silec Initiatives where he has released his pulpit to us to teach on “Dealing with Drug Addiction” during church services to all members in order to have first hand information about this time bomb called Drug Abuse, which obviously has been destroying the lives of promising Nigerian youths. The Venerable who share the passion for the youths to be properly tutored as far as social vices are concerned, called on members to get the needed information through this teaching.
In his words, Over the years, I have seen this young man so passionate and unrepentantly to the best of my knowledge in this course ,a social crusader who keep living for humanity by being amongst the major stakeholders leading the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria. As a young man whom I know with that authoritative voice, with wide knowledge who keep gaining recognition at home and abroad, is our very own Sunny Irakpo, we are indeed Blessed to have him for this nation and God’s kingdom.
Sunny Irakpo thanked the Youth-friendly Vicar for the opportunity and privilege to talk to the congregation on how they can avoid the temptation of going into drugs totally.
Irakpo took his teaching from the Biblical point of view stating that drug abuse is as old as man and stated from the old testament as recorded in Genesis 9: 20-26 where Noah whom God gave His covenant to build an ark where God instructed him to lead creatures male and female into the ark to avert destruction.
Naoh been husbandman later fell from grace as a result of drugs and when he became drunk, the result was immorality and family troubles as a result of the curse he pronounced on one of his sons.
Irakpo who went further to state very clearly that in the new testament, Jesus Christ also gave us an instruction as related by Apostle Paul in 1corinthians 6:10 that drunkards will not inherit the kingdom of God.
In his teaching he made it known that the bible has over (80-100) scriptural pages where drug consumption and it’s consequences were highlighted clearly which cannot be exhausted as a result of time factor.
The Silec Boss Sunny Irakpo opined that drugs has no regards for anyone including religion and everyone is prone to it. It was also mentioned that addiction starts from the point of drug experimentations before it leads to the state of drug dependence as a result of constant use. And that addiction is a three generation disease that’s not curable but manageable. That’s at the point of addiction, families can watch all their hard earned resources go down the drain as a result of just one child that fell into the den of drug dependence, and according to Proverbs 23:21,states that drugs leads to poverty.
Emphasizes that parents should keep an eye on their children to help identify any form of signs at the beginning of drug intake, members was indeed exposed to the dangers of drugs and substance abuse.
In conclusion Irakpo said that the best approach to drugs is total abstinence and ability to SAYNOTODRUGS”, no matter the pressure and temptation to engage in such ungodly act since the mandate of God to mankind is to inherit the kingdom of God.
Worried by the drug trends in the country, dished out statistics to back our message. I advised young people to stay away from drugs which brought kings down in the Bible and still bringing kings down in our contemporary society. All of us must complement the efforts of the government in our collective responsibility to make our society better than we met it. It became an interactive session as members asked sensitive questions on how drug addiction can be dealt with decisively, as we provide opportunity for counselling.
Amb. Sunny Irakpo is a U.S Government Sponsored Exchange Alumni(IVLP), Department of State, Certified by the UNODC on Drug Prevention and Care Sensitization. He’s the Founder/President, Silec Initiatives,Youths and Anti-drug drug Advocate, and Counsellor.
Opinion
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 7)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
The dictionary definitions of Ethics and discipline show clearly that they are two sides of the same coin. They are complementary and you cannot meaningfully talk of one without referring to the other, albeit unintentionally. They overlap. You cannot be ethical without being disciplined and being disciplined implies adhering to a set of ethical values or beliefs. On this note, we shall continue our discourse on this issue, having started with forms of discipline last week.
FORMS OF INDISCIPLINE (continues)
Judicial Indiscipline: This means any form of pervasion of the administration of justice and equity in society. For example “justice delayed is justice denied”, failure to apply the rule of law and what it stipulates in society and on every citizen.
Moral Indiscipline/Immorality: All forms of moral depravity on the part of the individual or society are indiscipline. Despite socio-cultural differences among societies and nations, every society aspires to maintain effective ethical and moral standards, values and judgment. Examples of immorality are exploitation of man by man, the powerless poor by the powerful rich, acquisition of women or their property by force, display of affluence in the midst of social poverty.
CAUSES OF INDISCIPLINE:
These forms of indiscipline can also be grouped to roughly correspond with the causes or factors of indiscipline. However, there are some factors which cut across all types, or are shared by two or more types. These are as follows:-
POLITICAL CAUSES
- Use of wealth to “buy” political power or to occupy formal or informal position of political influence.
- The conversion of political position to position of acquisition of economic resources, in order to replenish spent wealth.
- Great difficulties in setting up and financing political parties.
- Electoral malpractices and rigging. This includes the use of unregistered and under registered and underage voters, multiple voting. Disenfranchisement of individuals and entire communities by under supply of electoral materials or absence of polling booths. Inflating number of votes and stuffing ballot boxes with casted ballot papers.
ECONOMIC CAUSES:
The central factor here is the conditions of great iniquities in the distribution of wealth.
- The existence of a materialistic and corrupt mode of production and economy.
- Unemployment and underemployment.
- Corruption of leaders, which lead to unequal allocation of resources and misappropriation
BUREAUCRATIC CAUSES:
The basic causative factor, here is that, bureaucrat and public office holders generally see their position as a primary means of gaining access to wealth. Thus, such officers device various means of achieving their goals as for example, in Robert Merton’s theory of social structure and anomie. Specific causes include:
- Job insecurity as found in retrenchments, lay-offs, dismissal, etc.
- Poor or lack of retirement benefits. The experience of pensioners in Nigeria is very sad indeed.
- Corruption of leadership.
- Inflation and general high cost of living.
- Greed and selfishness of the individual persons.
JUDICIAL CAUSES:
Judicial Indiscipline mainly results from conflicts between changing moral codes in society. This is more peculiar with under developed societies that consist of the traditional and the modern ways of life; existing side by side. Specific causes include:
- Time lag existing between new regulations and their enforcement.
- Loopholes that are discovered in our existing laws and rules, which leave room for manometer.
More so, the condonment of conspiration at, collusion and/or connivance with certain unscrupulous elements by certain untamed judicial officers at the grounds of a handful of unethical, un-disciplined and irresponsible action and/or inactions is a serious bane to the attainment of an ideal society particularly in Nigeria and generally in Africa.
The Nigerian Bar and Bench, in the last few years, have been the object scathing criticisms, bordering on poor ethics and corruption.
The sitting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria once said that “if Nigeria fails to kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.” Corruption is a mountain that we must be brave enough to surmount, if Nigeria is to be a great nation. Only the brave ever becomes great.
Let us hear the opinion of some leaders of thought on the subject-matter of corruption in Nigeria. Our Courts have not failed to make epochal pronouncements, in total condemnation of this cankerworm called corruption.
For instance, Hon. Justice Uwaifo, JSC (as he then was) in the case of ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF ONDO STATE V ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION said pointedly that:
“In foreign countries, Nigerians are recognized and regarded as corrupt people; unlike other nationals, no bank will allow Nigerians to open a bank account as of right. The Nigerian green passport, is synonymous with corruption…National Newspapers are filled with stories of loots with money stashed in foreign banks. The stolen resources lost by Nigeria through endemic corruption and abuse of office, have had inimical effect on the economy of the country…The crisis which endemic corruption has triggered off in Nigeria certainly poses exceptional peril to the economic, social and political stability, the national interest and integrity of Nigerian Nation…”.
These were the immortal words of the learned Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria when they were dealing with the interpretation and the nationwide application of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences ACT No. 4, 2000 which has now been replaced with the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2003. It was in this same case that the Supreme Court of Nigeria also held that:
“In our own situation, taking the issue of corruption and abuse of power nationally, will best serve the interests of all and the general welfare of Nigeria both nationally and internationally, because corrupt practices have become an overwhelming menace for Nigeria. It can therefore, not be left totally to individual States in Nigeria”.
Historically, Judges were seen as Caesar’s wife living above board. According to Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, past President of Nigerian Bar Association:
“It was very unusual in the past, in fact, a taboo, to accuse a Judge of corruption. In a research done some years ago in respect of British Judges, it was found out that, whereas, the Judiciary of Britain is several centuries old, only one allegation of corruption was made against a Judge, and same was proven to be frivolous when investigated. Today, we live in the unimaginable situation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) applying the big stick of dismissing some of our Judges, suspending some, and admonishing others for proven cases of corruption”.
The general perception today, most unfortunately, is that the judiciary of Nigeria is corrupt. It is on record that some Judges in this country once stood trial for one form of allegation or the other.
Very recently, in a publication titled: “Senate Leader Accuses Wealthy Nigerians of Buying Court Judgments’”, the Senate leader of the 8th National Assembly had this to say at a plenary session:
“Ours is a society where people who have so much money buy judgments”.
It therefore, suffices to ask, is the judiciary of Nigeria corrupt? Or some of the Judges in the Nigeria Judiciary? Are these statements one and the same thing? I do not think so. While it may not be contested that a few of the Judges are corrupt – and I dare say that, they are very, very few in comparative terms, I wish to submit that very many Judges and Justices of our courts are not only honest and principled, but also are incorruptible.
We must all rise up to refute this perception and stigmatization of the Nation’s Judiciary, as a corrupt Judiciary. Perception can become real – more than reality, and even more dangerous is when perception attempts to change the reality, as we are being made to believe in Nigeria. The truth about the Judiciary of this country is that it continues to live up to its historic and constitutional responsibilities.
We must not be helpless; otherwise we become captives of a situation we did not create. The corrupt ones must be located and be shown the way out; and the men and women of discipline, principle and integrity must be openly commended. I believe in purification rather than condemnation, in order to help ourselves and the nation.
The Profession of Law is a Profession of leadership. It is first among equals. It is a noble profession, and the members of it must be noble men and women of high ethical standards, and high moral and superior value. That is the Profession you are aspiring to. I cannot wait to welcome you.”
NOW THIS
THE LEGAL PROFESSION AND THE SOCIETY
By training and practice, Lawyers, we are given to appreciate the value of Democracy, as well as the virtues of Rule of Law and good governance. A Lawyer must therefore, not be restricted only to managing his affairs and/or solving the problems of his Clients. Otherwise, such a Lawyer will be justifying the age long criticism that Lawyers are guilty of extreme conservatism, with an unabashed preference for capitalism. He may even be accused of being guilty of primitive accumulation of wealth.
According to Kenneth Kaunda, former President of Zambia:
“The Lawyer in a developing society must be something more than a practicing professional man; he must be more even than the champion of the fundamental rights and freedom of the individual. He must be, in the fullest sense, a part of the society in which he lives and he must understand that society, if he is to be able to participate in its development and the advancement of the economy and social well being of its members”. And then the bombshell:
“The Lawyer must go out beyond the narrow limits of the law, because while the law is the instrument through which the society is preserved in its shape and character, it is the reflection of the society”.
Lawyers must never forget the fact that, by virtue of their calling, they are social Engineers. Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, a leading member of the profession and a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in a paper he delivered at the 2003 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, at Enugu said:
“Lawyers, by virtue of their calling, are looked upon by the larger society sometimes for rescue operations, (figuratively speaking) especially when the society is in dire straits. A good example is when a Nation is undergoing dictatorship or civilian despotism”. (To be continued).
FUN TIMES
“If you see me talking to myself… understand because I am self employed and I am having a staff meeting”
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“In just about every area of society, there’s nothing more important than ethics”. (Henry Paulson).
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Where is Nigeria Heading to?
By Kayode Emola
Eligible Nigerians across the country will be heading to the polls from today to choose the next set of political leaders to govern for the next four years. Yet on what basis is this election taking place? Many of those vying for positions obtained their nominations through bribery and corruption. The same politicians are now promising whatever is necessary to eradicate corruption. What an irony!
One may ask, what hope is there for the Yoruba nation and others seeking to leave Nigeria? Is this the end of the struggle for independence? Far from it. This election is just a sham, taking place because it has to and because Mr. Buhari has to leave office by 29 May 2023, no matter what. Therefore, those reassured by the fact that the election is taking place are experiencing merely a temporary relief, which will not last long.
The continuance of the Nigerian elections has no bearing on whether we persist in our advocacy of independence. The Yoruba nation movement has become a formidable force, especially coupled with the Biafran struggle for sovereignty. I dare to say that the will to fight for our Yoruba nation’s independence is currently the strongest it has ever been, and so we will see the victory parade sooner rather than later. I don’t want to speculate on whether the elections will occur or not; or whether it will be peaceful or violent. At this stage, such conjecture is immaterial and distracting. I want our people to focus solely on the goal: nothing short of an independent Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria.
We all knew the journey to freedom would never be straightforward. However, we did not expect the liability of many activists, changing course at the very last minute. This coming 2023 Nigerian general elections and several other events within the last three years of the struggle have opened our eyes to several revelations of unscrupulous elements within our ranks. From betrayals, backstabbers, and planted moles among us to understudy our activities and report same to the government of Nigeria and their agents.
In the end, we remained resolute, kept our calm, and we eventually came out victorious because we had no skeleton in our cupboards. We organised ourselves in the most professional way, fighting for our legitimate rights within the purview of domestic and international law. We stood up to the bullish Nigerian government and their foreign allies against our struggle. We checkmated the Fulani militia foot soldiers in our land in their tracks and exposed their evil atrocities to the world. The time is now ripe to finally decimate them in our forests and render them impotent once and forever.
The Fulani had thought that their grip on the governmental structures of Nigeria will give them the fighting edge against the Yoruba and other indigenous peoples of Nigeria. However, what ended up happening was the exposure of their folly in the eyes of the international community. Thanks to social media, their atrocities can now be broadcasted to the world, instantaneously even when the mainstream media fails to report such. With Buhari leaving office, they are now desperate for any leverage but this is the time for them to know that they already lost the battle. The owners of the land cannot be rolled over, we cannot be conquered in our land, not in a million years from now.
My word of caution to our Yoruba folks going out to vote, please remember that Nigeria is not our property and our participation in this sham election is validating our slavery to the British that formed Nigeria. The time is now to take what truly belongs to us and that is our Yoruba nation. If truly we are the most learned people in Nigeria, it is time to showcase to the world the stuff we are made of. After all, the British condominium of Egypt and Sudan in 1899 was decimated by the Egyptians when Britain started to have increased influence in Egypt.
The Egyptians were smart to disengage from Sudan on 1 January 1956, to wean off British influence, declaring their independence and severing ties with Sudan. The Egyptians feared that continuing with the condominium will make them vulnerable to British rule, and may put them in perpetual bondage, hence they had no option but to call time with the Sudanese. This saved them a lot of hassle that could have followed them into their new country.
The time is now ripe for us as Yoruba to be wise and sever ties with Nigeria so that we can build a prosperous black nation for all of mankind. Many of our people look down on the Yoruba nation as though we are a small nation. We are one of the most powerful nations on the face of the earth and it is only when we stand on our own as an independent nation that we would enjoy the good things life has to offer.
Our Yoruba landmass today is bigger than England and Wales put together, our population is nearly the size of Britain if not more, and our average population age is 35 years. All these indices show that if we put our act together, we can do better than most advanced countries around including Britain which is the 6th largest economy in the world.
I plead with you my people to realise that Yoruba nation is where we should be heading to. We should not accept any Nigerian elections in our land as we were not a part of any forum to decide how we want to be governed. We want a country where credible people will hold political positions, not a country where people will bribe their way into power only to steal our collective wealth. It is time for us to rise up and take control of our destiny in order to build a viable country we can proudly call our own.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Nigeria on the Verge of Electoral History by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is that time of the year again. The whole world has set its compass on Nigeria because of its presidential elections. The Nigerian election is important to the global world because it is the most populous black nation in the world with a population of about 250 million. But it is sad to note that despite the country being blessed with huge human and natural resources, she’s yet to take her position in the comity of Nations.
Nigeria is regarded as the giant of Africa for many reasons chiefly among them are her population and economy. She is considered the biggest economy in Africa with a Gross Domestic Product of $452 billion. With the level of human and natural resources at its disposal, one will begin to wonder why the citizens are suffering? Well, the answer is not far-fetched, there’s poor leadership, and this is why today’s Presidential election is very crucial to every Nigerian.
With joy and fulfilment I write this article knowing that the time has finally come for Nigerians to wake from their sleep to take what rightly belongs to them. Yes, Nigerian youths have finally risen from their slumber to possess their possession.
It’s obvious that since Nigeria got her independence in 1960, she’s yet to get it right. The case of Nigeria is like moving one step forward and three steps backward. When we think we have got it right, we hit the rock again. With so many coups which set the country backward and the Nigerian Civil War which claimed about a million lives, Nigeria has never remained the same again. Since then, there seems to be bad blood, distrust, and hatred against the Igbo because of the civil war. The feelers are like the Igbo caused the war, and as such must pay for it.
This singular act made a certain group of leaders in the North to make it difficult for the Igbo to get into a sensitive position not to talk of the Presidency. Since Nigeria returned into Civilian administration in 1999, the Igbo have not had the opportunity of producing the President and Vice President. This, and more are reasons there’s so much agitation in the Southeastern part of the country.
This is why the 2023 Presidential election is taking a new dimension because for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the majority of the youths in the six geo-political zones are in alignment for change of government. The last time we saw such voting participation was in 1993 when Chief M.K.O Abiola energized Nigerians with his Social Democratic Party (SDP) with a message of hope tagged “Hope 93”. He was able to win sympathy despite having a Vice Presidential candidate who is also Muslim. The election was adjudged to be the fairest in Nigeria, but quite unfortunately, the election was annulled by the then military regime headed by Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida for reasons best known to him.
Since then, Nigerians have been crying for good government. The bad government in Nigeria has caused Nigerian youths incessant strikes in universities, lack of jobs upon graduation, poor health facilities, little or no infrastructure and most importantly insecurity in the country. This bad government has dominated Nigeria for a while and made the citizens lose trust in her leaders. This lack of trust divided the citizens along religious and ethnic lines. The leaders on their part weaponized poverty and toyed with the ignorance of gullible Nigerians, using religion and tribalism to separate the citizens.
The closest to change in Nigerian came in 2020 during the #EndSARS protests when the youths revolted against bad government. The government was smart and technical enough to know that they are losing money and if the protests and riots are not being controlled, it will cause more harm to the government, they therefore, organized security agents and thugs to cause mayhem on the peaceful protesters and attributed it to the youths. The security agents fired bullets at the innocent protesters. However, the youths sent a clear message; ‘we shall meet at the ballot soon’ and that’s the message the country is about to witness.
You may be wondering what led to this change. Well, the answer is not far fetched, Nigerian youths and progressive thinkers have seen the man who will lay the foundation which will usher the country into the promised land. The man is no other than the former Governor of Anambra State, H.E Peter Gregory Obi. It’s important to note that Peter Obi was Governor of Anambra from November 2006 to May 2007 and from May 2007 to March 2014. He later joined the Labour Party in May 2022 when he sensed that he might not be able to get the party’s presidential ticket due the “monetary politics at play”. He was dismissed as a little fly with no structure to run a presidential campaign that can upstage the two dominant parties; the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressive Party (APC). These big parties fail to understand that the youths are the floaters who decide the election, and they were gradually behind the candidacy of Peter Obi. Several people made mockery of him and his party, but he never doubted himself. He continued to spread his message of hope to Nigerian youths by telling them this is their election and that they are running for election through him. His message penetrated the minds of the youths who have since been looking for a messiah to liberate and salvage them from their suffering. Peter Obi was smart to speak the language of the youths using his verifiable track records as Governor and the message resonated well with the youths.
It’s interesting to note that, a couple of years back, Peter Obi has been speaking on a Christian socio-political platform which advocates good government, “The Platform”. His message inspired the participants who were mostly youths.
By the time Peter Obi left PDP, his message had already infiltrated the town, and people were beginning to buy into his ideas and vision. Peter Obi based his campaign on character, competence, capacity, trust, and verifiable record. This, according to him, is what youths should look out for in a candidate. He further told them to hold him accountable when he becomes president.
Such audacity seems to be strange to the citizens. They haven’t seen such before and they immediately keyed into his campaign by taking it personal and began organizing rallies, sensitizing people, and supporting with whatever they can. While this was ongoing, the big parties were gradually beginning to see something different. From dismissing Peter Obi’s party as three people tweeting in a room who are only popular on social media, to a fringe party which might get sympathy votes. It’s now crystal clear to them if all goes well, the Labour Party is likely going to win Southeast, South-South and North Central, then Southwest will be a battleground between APC, PDP and Labour Party.
Peter Obi picked Yusuf Datti-Ahmed as his Vice-Presidential candidate and majority of Nigerians loved the combination because they represent a new breath of air for Nigerians. Both are accomplished technocrats, who made their name and money before getting into political office and have remained so after they left politics.
Now, let’s talk about the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; he has been contesting the Presidential election since 1993 when he stepped down for Chief M.K.O Abiola. In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo nominated him to be his Vice. They later had a misunderstanding which later made Obasanjo use scathing remarks against him as a corrupt man. That stigma has been with him ever since, and many youths and progressive minds believe he is old and as such should leave the stage for the energetic candidate like Peter Obi. Former Vice President Atiku picked the Governor of Delta State, H.E Ifeanyi Okowa, who is Christian as his Vice-Presidential candidate, but at the end of the day, the youths are the ones that will decide the election.
For Bola Ahmed Asiwaju, his biggest albatross is his health. Majority of the citizens feel he’s very sick, corrupt, and old and as such he might not be able to deal with the rigorous duties associated with the office of the President. The idea of picking a Muslim as his Vice-Presidential candidate also affected his chances of winning the election. This is because Nigeria is usually divided along religious lines so isolating the Christian didn’t go well with them.
The interesting question on the minds of the citizens is what’s the possibility of Peter Obi winning the election. Before I state my permutation, it is important to note that to win the Presidential election, a party must win 25% in 24 States. Here are my thoughts. If Atiku can pick more 25% in the South, he becomes the President
If Obi can pick at least 25% in 6 States in the North, he becomes the President
If Tinubu can pick 25% in 8 States in the North, he becomes the President
Finally, pay attention to curve balls. The unexpected might win. Twisters and disruptors are the candidates to watch. Peter Obi will do very well in the south. Tinubu might win the south.
From the look of things, APC will struggle in Oyo and Osun and will take Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo.
PDP will make a strong showing in Osun and may take it. Edo is definitely a Labour Party state.
APC will struggle in Kwara and not make a dent in Delta, Akwa Ibom- for presidential, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Rivers
Wike is a major handicap for APC in Rivers and is more of a liability than an asset.
Labour Party will do very well in Benue, Taraba, and Plateau.
PDP is holding down NE as Governor Shettima is a boy scout beside Atiku.
Kogi is shaky and can go either way. The Gov of Kogi is a liability and loose head.
Labour Party will take the whole of Southeast, and Soludo will be embarrassed. APC is already unraveling in the region with the suspension of Orji Kalu hours to the election. It may struggle to have a good showing in Ebonyi, but it won’t be enough to shake Labour Party in that region
Kano will be split between Kwakanso and Gadunje, further weakening Asiwaju’s chances, and PDP will take Northwest because of Tambuwal.
The power of incumbency is shaky for APC as the money redesign policy, BVAS, and other policies have shown that the incumbent president is going for legacy rather than being a party man.
Overall, I see a tie or a very slim victory for either Obi or Atiku. In the case of a tie, Obi will decide the presidency. The prayer is to avoid the courts as they have lost credibility and may not do justice in the event of their deciding a winner for us. This is the most colourful election ever, and I wish you all well.
In conclusion, will the youths and progressive minds come out to vote and defend their votes? Is Peter Obi going to make history? This will be a very interesting election and a lot is at stake, especially as President Muhammadu Buhari is appearing like a man who wants to redeem his name by giving the country a credible election. How far this will go will be tested at the polls. For now, I’m wishing all the candidates success, especially H.E Peter Obi. Amen.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Supreme Court Orders Old Naira Notes Back into Circulation, Accuses Buhari of Dictatorship
Election: Chioma Akpotha, Georgina Onuoha Fight Dirty
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 7)
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 4: The Different Traditions Within the Sunni Branch of Islam
Atiku Dismisses Peter Obi’s Claim of Winning Presidential Election
My Child Died of Electrocution, Butchered for Autopsy, Chrisland Student’s Mum Laments
Elections: Imo, Rivers Results Manipulated, Yiaga Africa Confirms
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)