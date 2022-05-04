Headline
Your Visit to Nigeria a Charade If…, Akintoye Tells UN Chief, Antonio Guterres
Foremost Yoruba self-determination nationalist and leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, has advised the visiting UN Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres, to make his fact-finding visit to Nigeria meaningful, impactful and worth the while by seeing facts on the ground and not fiction that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has packaged for the august visitor.
In a statement released in Lagos on his behalf by his Media and Communications adviser, Maxwell Adeleye, the Yoruba leader said Guterres must resist attempts by the Buhari administration to pull the wool over his eyes, sell him dummies and lead him by the nose in the wrong direction.
“The Buhari administration has started doing that already by preventing the UN chief from meeting the right people and from going to the right places.
“He is being shielded from the truth and from the reality on the ground.
“He is being deceived not to see the atrocities and deceit of the Buhari administration.
“At the eleventh hour, Guterres’s itinerary has been amended to divert him from the theatres of the atrocious bestiality of killers, murderers, bandits, herders and kidnappers that the Buhari administration has treated with kid gloves.
“The pedigree, antecedents, spoken words and body language of Buhari as a person supports Islamic fundamentalism.
“The policies and politics of his administration give fillip to the same.
“Buhari is the reason why Nigeria is on fire. In a supposed democracy, Buhari’s government is government of the Fulani by the Fulani and for the Fulani.
“Interestingly, the Fulani are a miniscular ethnic group of a few million people in a country of over 200 million people of diverse ethnic nationalities.
“Interestingly, too, the Fulani are not authoctonous to Nigeria. Their history is as recent as the 19th century whereas the other nationalities have inhabited the political space called Nigeria from the beginning of time.
“The coming of Buhari and his nepotistic tendencies, his Fulanization agenda, and his contempt for the fundamental and inalienable rights of other Nigerian ethnic nationalities is why the country may explode in his face sooner than later.
“This is why we the Yoruba, after deaf ears have been turned to our cries for justice, equity and fairness in a country we call ours, have decided to opt out of Nigeria and form our own Oodua or Yoruba nation.
“As Your Excellency is very much aware, these are our God-given and inalienable rights under the Constitution of the UN over which you superintend and the Charter of Indigenous Nationalities and People’s rights.
“Pursuant to these, we the Yoruba people have registered with the UNPO and are vigorously pursuing our goal of extricating ourselves from the contraption called Nigeria through legal and peaceful means.
“We need not tell Your Excellency that the UN has an obligation to assist us in this regard.
“We cannot continue to be treated as slaves, as conquered people and as second-class citizens in our own country.
“Your Excellency, permit me to say that the UN should act while there is still time for a peaceful resolution of the Nigerian quagmire.
“We have so far restrained our people from taking the law into their own hands. But time is running out! And the arrogance, imprudence and impunity of the Fulani edged on by their patron, Muhammadu Buhari, has not helped matters”
Prof. Akintoye then regretted that whereas the coming of the UN scribe to Nigeria was for him to get first-hand information of the time bomb that the Nigerian situation truly is, the Buhari administration has, through subtilty and guile, frustrated the effort of the global organisation.
“Your Excellency cannot get the true picture of how close to the precipice Nigeria is unless you visit the theatres of the criminality of this government.
“Visit the Middle Belt, behold the atrocities of Fulanii herdsmen and marvel.
“Visit the Southwest; if you will not talk to anyone at all talk to Chief Olu Falae, a one-time Secretary of the Federal Government, one-time Minister of Finance and presidential candidate and listen to his harrowing multiple experience in the hands of rampaging Fulani herdsmen.
“Speak with octogenarian Pa Reuben Fasoranti, erstwhile leader of Afenifere, whose daughter was murdered in her prime by Fulani herdsmen.
“Visit Ifon, also in Ondo State, whose traditional ruler was murdered by Fulani herdsmen.
“Visit Southern Kaduna where ethnic cleansing is a daily activity of the murderous Fulani nihilists. Same thing is happening in Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Ogun and Oyo states where Fulani herdsmen maim, rape, kill farmers and destroy farmlands in their land grabbing drive across the southern region of the country.
“Your Excellency, the list is endless! And the atrocities have not abated.
“The Buhari administration refuses to allow the victims arm and defend themselves whereas the murderers are allowed to roam about with AK-47 looting, raping, maiming, and killing.
“Your Excellenvy must speak with the right people who will paint the correct picture of our parlous situation: a parlous and debt-riden economy; restive and restless youths; collapsed educational system, hyperinflation, runaway unemployment, insecurity, corruption never before witnessed in this country, and a country divided than even during its Civil war period.”
Prof. Akintoye then advised the UN chief that if he wants to get a true picture of the country’s situation, he should have an audience with the likes of himself (Akintoye), the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the leadership of IPOB.
“You must be aware of how the secret security service (DSS) of the Buhari administration invaded the home of Yoruba self-determination activist, Sunday Adeyemo, killing and maiming innocent and law-abiding citizens and destroying property worth millions of dollars.
“The Nigerian court system has described the invasion as lawless and vigrant violation of Igboho’s rights. Costs running into billions of Naira were awarded against the Nigerian government.
“But the Buhari government is lawless and cherry picks which court decisions to obey and which to disregard.
“In saner climes which I am sure you are familiar with, the law is no respecter of persons and court judgments are binding on all. Not so the Buhari administration!
“Hence, the generally acclaimed estimation of Nigeria today as a failed state.
“But before the situation gets out of hand, please act quickly!
“Before war breaks out in Nigeria with the humanitarian crisis this portends for the entire West African subregion and even beyond, please act decisively.
“A stitch in time, as they say, saves nine.”
Presidency: Why Nigerians Should Vote Atiku Abubakar – Yakubu Dogara
By Eric Elezuo
The immediate past Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, has once again said that Nigerians should consider voting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, insisting that the former Vice President is the most suitable candidate among the lot for the presidency as he has the the most transparent manifesto to take Nigeria and Nigerians to the level of immense comfort.
Dogara reiterated the remarks in a statement while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for for stamping his feet to stamp out vote buying through the redesigning of the naira notes and phasing out of the N1000 and N500 notes from circulation. He praised the president for the initiative, saying he deserve a thunderous applause.
The former Speaker described Atiku as a statesman like no other and a father in every sense of the the word and a demonstrable source that gives life to everything around him, highlighting the very many administrative decisions that Atiku had taken in the past, which have made him a household name in government and business.
Dogara captured his descriptions of the Wazirin Adamawa in the following words:
I want to specifically commend President Buhari over the initiative to curb vote buying in the forthcoming general elections. I am not uninformed of nor unaffected by the hardship caused by the Naira redesign and swap policy but I want to plead with Nigerians to endure it for this few weeks as sacrifice for a free, fair and credible election.
It’s a life lesson: that just as injury has pains so also recovery has pains. But if we have to get healed, we have to endure the pains. I urge us all to trudge on in the hope that these pains may truly be the birth pangs we may endure for a New Nigeria to be born.
For those criticizing the President on the issue of timing, I want to remind them in the words of Dr King Jnr that time is eternally neutral and, “the time is always ripe to do right.“ Let me end by calling on CBN to ensure the redesigned notes are made available to our people but even if the CBN failed to do so, my plea to all Nigerians is to endure the pains for few more weeks for our votes to count and for us to elect a President we truly deseve.
Let me emphatically say that the President has the sole Constitutional powers over currency matters and all those busy running their mouths because they have been denied the opportunity to deploy the ill gotten naira they have stashed to buy votes, that they are committing treason. The President is absolutely right not to have given in to the greed of the few against the needs of the many. While the President is right to have acted on what he knows and in the best interest of the country, his traducers are petty, unpatriotic, treacherous and grossly irresponsible.
Therefore, Mr President deserves our thunderous applause. Whoever writes it, history will be kind to Mr President if he doesn’t give in or give up on his resolve to ensure a free, fair and credible democratic election no matter the cost on the 25th Febuary, 2023 as scheduled by INEC.
Let me remind us that Nigeria is tottering on the precipice and for everyone who has ever wondered how the bottom looks like, this is it! No doubt these are moments of national peril! That is why we need a President who will hit the ground running from day one. If we love Nigeria, we can not afford to foist a rookie on her as President.
Tell me if any of the candidates comes close to HE Atiku Abubakar in terms of readiness to hit the ground running from day one. In case you dont know him, let me attempt the impossible task of introducing him to you.
HE Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa is a statesman like no other and a father in every sense of the the word, Abba. He is a demonstrable source that gives life to everything around him.
1. Give him pure water and he’ll turn it into Farro water
2. Show him a Primary school and he’ll turn it into a world class univeristy
3. Show him a jetty and he’ll turn it into a world class port
4. Give him a bull and a heifer and just few years and he ll give you a herd
5. Give him a bag of chaff and he’ll mill it into animal feed
6. Give him a bottle of bala blue and he’ll turn the cream to farro juice
7. Give him a home and he’ll bring Nigeria into it as family members
8. Make him walk into an environment where there is contention and fight and see how they fade into peace.
That is the rich pedigree that HE Atiku Abubakar will bring to the table as President.
We need a steady hand not a hand that must always be steadied because only a steady hand can steady a volatile Nigeria. We need a hand on which nothing dies not the hand that spills everything that is placed on it if we do not want our collective national destiny to be spilled.
We need a grounded leader not a feckless gormless pretender who has become a perfect gift to every level of comedy both local and internationally. By our votes, let us send a strong and clear message to those who want to foist this tasteless joke on us that Nigeria is no Comedy Cellar or Viva Blackpool.
Therefore:
For national healing and recovery, let us vote for Atiku
To end terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnap for ransom and sundry acts of criminality, let us vote for Atiku.
To rebuild shattered trust and strengthen national unity, let us vote for Atiku.
To bring order to national chaos, let us vote for Atiku.
To end religious divisions and engender religious harmony, let us vote Atiku.
To enthrone merit over mediocrity and nepotism, let us vote Atiku.
To permanently close IDP camps and ensure full resettlement, let us vote for Atiku
To create jobs and end youth unemployment and restiveness, let us vote for Atiku.
To ensure prosperry for all not prosperity for some, let us vote for Atiku.
To grow the economy and create jobs, let us vote for Atiku.
For a strong naira, let us vote for Atiku.
To lift millions of youths and women out of poverty, let us vote for Atiku.
To put an end to our oil and gas revenue addiction, let us vote for Atiku.
For a robust and functional physical and government infrastructure (roads, air, land, sea and rail transportation, electricity, ICT, e-government; etc), let us vote for Atiku.
To reduce our housing deficits, create and deploy a functional, affordable and efficient mortgage system, let us vote for Atiku.
For provision of not just education but qualitative education, let us vote for Atiku.
For provision of primary health care and affordable health insurence for all citizens at all levels, let us vote for Atiku
For agricultural revolution in order to grow what we eat and eat what we gow, let us vote for Atiku.
For Nigeria to be a global tourists destination, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who is a cultural architect that creates the atmosphere for every Nigerian to become more and with whom less becomes more, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who understands that compassion is not tossing a coin at a begger but pulling down the system that produces beggars, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a president who will end rent seeking as a business and inspires us to go into manufacturing and production because he is into to it himself, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who is not looking for electricity to roast corn but is already turning corn into meal for humans and animals, let us vote Atiku.
To elect a President who will rally us to action in poetry and govern us in prose not someone who does not understand the difference between the two, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who clearly understands what he is promising not someone who is making promises to fictional groups like,“wives of widows”, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who does not claim it is his turn to chop but realises he has to go to work to produce the food Nigerians deperately yearn for, let us vote for Atiku
To elect a president who knows that only God gives power and that it is never anyone’s turn to take power, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who will hold his ground, not one that the ground must hold, before any audience in the world and bring honour not shame and dignity to all Nigerians, let us vote Atiku.
And for Atiku’s covenant with Nigeria, the implementation of which will unlock Nigeria’s manifest glorious destiny, let us vote for Atiku.
It was Victor Hugo who reminded us that, “All the forces in the world are not so powerful as an idea whose time has come.” Atiku represents an idea whose time has come. By the grace of God, who alone gives power, Atiku will soon be President – elect and Mr President by May. Let us go from here determined to be intruments in God’s hand to make it happen. Come on, friends, we are well able. See you on inauguration day!
God bless you and may God bless our country Nigeria.
The 2023 presidential election holds on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Adamawa Agog As Atiku Ends Campaign, Reiterates Quality Education, Peace, Buoyant Economy
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring good governance, quality education, a buoyant economy, and a peaceful country if elected president in next week’s presidential election, scheduled to hold in the 25th February 2023.
Atiku made this known at the grand finale of the PDP Presidential Campaign, held Saturday in Yola, Adamawa State, which witnessed the attendance of millions PDP supporters in the state.
In his address, the PDP Presidential candidate thanked all Nigerians for a successful campaign rally, noting that everywhere he went he was accepted by thousands of people, saying it is an indication Nigerians have accepted the PDP. Atiku charged Adamawa voters not to disappoint Nigerians, who have accepted his candidature. He urged them to vote for all PDP candidates.
Atiku said, “Today is the final day of our campaign. I want to thank all Nigerians for showing solidarity. I want to assure all Nigerians that we will not disappoint you. We will make sure we have a peaceful country, a buoyant economy, and qualitative education and devolve power to the states. I want to reiterate those five key points. In Adamawa, it is a golden opportunity for you to elect me.”
“Make sure you vote for me. Don’t be misled by any propaganda. I want to appeal to you to vote for all PDP candidates from the state assembly. The combination of myself and Fintiri will be awesome. Please return PDP in the state and vote for PDP in the Presidency. Please, don’t disappoint the rest of Nigerians, go all to your local governments, units, and households. Let’s record the highest votes in this state.”
Speaking earlier at the campaign, the Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, equally thanked the people of Adamawa for the show of love, asking them to reject the APC which he said brought on a bad policy of naira redesign.
Ayu noted “Everywhere we have gone there has been a tremendous acceptance in all parts of Nigeria.
“I want to thank the people of Adamawa for the show of love for us and their son, Atiku the next president of Nigeria.
“This is the second time that the PDP has come to rescue Nigeria. For the past 16 years, we were rebuilding. PDP is the party of the people and not the party of individuals or groups. APC is an alliance and it is collapsing. It is the policy of the party to redesign the naira and bring hardship to Nigerians. PDP has come to bring hope.”
“What is good about Adamawa is that it has over 100 ethnic groups and they all live peacefully. Atiku will unite the country and we all will live in peace,” he noted.
The Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said Atiku is the right man to bring hope to the people.
He noted that students are worried about strikes and farmers are worried about insecurity which has affected farm produce.
He said, “I have not seen a rally like this before. We thank you for coming out to support your son, Waziri Adamawa.
Thank you for giving us a leader, for giving to Nigeria, a wonderful man who understands Nigeria.
Our students are worried about education, businessmen are worried their businesses will collapse, and farmers are also worried about insecurity. But don’t worry help is coming, in Atiku. Mobilise en mass and vote for Atiku on February 25.
“Atiku is the only one that can secure the future of Nigeria. He has been tested and is capable of delivering. Other candidates want to use Nigeria to learn,” he said.
On his part, The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal greeted the massive crowd at the rally.
He said, “I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigot.
We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.
As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC again.
Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi saying his presidential ambition is dead and buried.
The Sokoto governor said, “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra, he didn’t conduct one local govt election.
“How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival.”
Five Political Parties Adopt Atiku for President
Barely a week to the 2023 general election, five out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.
The five parties announced this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential rally holding at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.
The parties are the Allied Peoples Movement, African Democratic Congress, National Rescue Movement, Action Alliance and Action Peoples Party.
The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who spoke on behalf of the parties, made the declaration.
The APM’s National Chairman had on Friday adopted Atiku’s candidacy in place of the only female presidential candidate of the APM, in the 2023 presidential race, Chichi Ojei.
The Punch
