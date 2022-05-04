Headline
PDP Announces Postponement of LG Congresses
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of its local government congresses originally scheduled for Thursday May 5, 2022, saying a new date will be made public soon.
The party made the disclosure in a statement signed by the National Publicly Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and titled ‘PDP Postpones LG Congresses, To Announce a New Date’.
The statement informed that the postponement was authorized by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
The congress is to elect one local government national delegate.
Read the statement in details:
PDP Postpones LG Congresses, To Announce a New Date
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of the Party’s Local Government Congress to elect one LGA National Delegate earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022.
A new date for the LGA Congress will be announced in due course. The NWC regrets any inconveniences the postponement may have caused.
All leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our Party across the country should please take note.
Headline
Presidency: Why Nigerians Should Vote Atiku Abubakar – Yakubu Dogara
By Eric Elezuo
The immediate past Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, has once again said that Nigerians should consider voting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, insisting that the former Vice President is the most suitable candidate among the lot for the presidency as he has the the most transparent manifesto to take Nigeria and Nigerians to the level of immense comfort.
Dogara reiterated the remarks in a statement while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for for stamping his feet to stamp out vote buying through the redesigning of the naira notes and phasing out of the N1000 and N500 notes from circulation. He praised the president for the initiative, saying he deserve a thunderous applause.
The former Speaker described Atiku as a statesman like no other and a father in every sense of the the word and a demonstrable source that gives life to everything around him, highlighting the very many administrative decisions that Atiku had taken in the past, which have made him a household name in government and business.
Dogara captured his descriptions of the Wazirin Adamawa in the following words:
I want to specifically commend President Buhari over the initiative to curb vote buying in the forthcoming general elections. I am not uninformed of nor unaffected by the hardship caused by the Naira redesign and swap policy but I want to plead with Nigerians to endure it for this few weeks as sacrifice for a free, fair and credible election.
It’s a life lesson: that just as injury has pains so also recovery has pains. But if we have to get healed, we have to endure the pains. I urge us all to trudge on in the hope that these pains may truly be the birth pangs we may endure for a New Nigeria to be born.
For those criticizing the President on the issue of timing, I want to remind them in the words of Dr King Jnr that time is eternally neutral and, “the time is always ripe to do right.“ Let me end by calling on CBN to ensure the redesigned notes are made available to our people but even if the CBN failed to do so, my plea to all Nigerians is to endure the pains for few more weeks for our votes to count and for us to elect a President we truly deseve.
Let me emphatically say that the President has the sole Constitutional powers over currency matters and all those busy running their mouths because they have been denied the opportunity to deploy the ill gotten naira they have stashed to buy votes, that they are committing treason. The President is absolutely right not to have given in to the greed of the few against the needs of the many. While the President is right to have acted on what he knows and in the best interest of the country, his traducers are petty, unpatriotic, treacherous and grossly irresponsible.
Therefore, Mr President deserves our thunderous applause. Whoever writes it, history will be kind to Mr President if he doesn’t give in or give up on his resolve to ensure a free, fair and credible democratic election no matter the cost on the 25th Febuary, 2023 as scheduled by INEC.
Let me remind us that Nigeria is tottering on the precipice and for everyone who has ever wondered how the bottom looks like, this is it! No doubt these are moments of national peril! That is why we need a President who will hit the ground running from day one. If we love Nigeria, we can not afford to foist a rookie on her as President.
Tell me if any of the candidates comes close to HE Atiku Abubakar in terms of readiness to hit the ground running from day one. In case you dont know him, let me attempt the impossible task of introducing him to you.
HE Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa is a statesman like no other and a father in every sense of the the word, Abba. He is a demonstrable source that gives life to everything around him.
1. Give him pure water and he’ll turn it into Farro water
2. Show him a Primary school and he’ll turn it into a world class univeristy
3. Show him a jetty and he’ll turn it into a world class port
4. Give him a bull and a heifer and just few years and he ll give you a herd
5. Give him a bag of chaff and he’ll mill it into animal feed
6. Give him a bottle of bala blue and he’ll turn the cream to farro juice
7. Give him a home and he’ll bring Nigeria into it as family members
8. Make him walk into an environment where there is contention and fight and see how they fade into peace.
That is the rich pedigree that HE Atiku Abubakar will bring to the table as President.
We need a steady hand not a hand that must always be steadied because only a steady hand can steady a volatile Nigeria. We need a hand on which nothing dies not the hand that spills everything that is placed on it if we do not want our collective national destiny to be spilled.
We need a grounded leader not a feckless gormless pretender who has become a perfect gift to every level of comedy both local and internationally. By our votes, let us send a strong and clear message to those who want to foist this tasteless joke on us that Nigeria is no Comedy Cellar or Viva Blackpool.
Therefore:
For national healing and recovery, let us vote for Atiku
To end terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnap for ransom and sundry acts of criminality, let us vote for Atiku.
To rebuild shattered trust and strengthen national unity, let us vote for Atiku.
To bring order to national chaos, let us vote for Atiku.
To end religious divisions and engender religious harmony, let us vote Atiku.
To enthrone merit over mediocrity and nepotism, let us vote Atiku.
To permanently close IDP camps and ensure full resettlement, let us vote for Atiku
To create jobs and end youth unemployment and restiveness, let us vote for Atiku.
To ensure prosperry for all not prosperity for some, let us vote for Atiku.
To grow the economy and create jobs, let us vote for Atiku.
For a strong naira, let us vote for Atiku.
To lift millions of youths and women out of poverty, let us vote for Atiku.
To put an end to our oil and gas revenue addiction, let us vote for Atiku.
For a robust and functional physical and government infrastructure (roads, air, land, sea and rail transportation, electricity, ICT, e-government; etc), let us vote for Atiku.
To reduce our housing deficits, create and deploy a functional, affordable and efficient mortgage system, let us vote for Atiku.
For provision of not just education but qualitative education, let us vote for Atiku.
For provision of primary health care and affordable health insurence for all citizens at all levels, let us vote for Atiku
For agricultural revolution in order to grow what we eat and eat what we gow, let us vote for Atiku.
For Nigeria to be a global tourists destination, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who is a cultural architect that creates the atmosphere for every Nigerian to become more and with whom less becomes more, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who understands that compassion is not tossing a coin at a begger but pulling down the system that produces beggars, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a president who will end rent seeking as a business and inspires us to go into manufacturing and production because he is into to it himself, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who is not looking for electricity to roast corn but is already turning corn into meal for humans and animals, let us vote Atiku.
To elect a President who will rally us to action in poetry and govern us in prose not someone who does not understand the difference between the two, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who clearly understands what he is promising not someone who is making promises to fictional groups like,“wives of widows”, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who does not claim it is his turn to chop but realises he has to go to work to produce the food Nigerians deperately yearn for, let us vote for Atiku
To elect a president who knows that only God gives power and that it is never anyone’s turn to take power, let us vote for Atiku.
To elect a President who will hold his ground, not one that the ground must hold, before any audience in the world and bring honour not shame and dignity to all Nigerians, let us vote Atiku.
And for Atiku’s covenant with Nigeria, the implementation of which will unlock Nigeria’s manifest glorious destiny, let us vote for Atiku.
It was Victor Hugo who reminded us that, “All the forces in the world are not so powerful as an idea whose time has come.” Atiku represents an idea whose time has come. By the grace of God, who alone gives power, Atiku will soon be President – elect and Mr President by May. Let us go from here determined to be intruments in God’s hand to make it happen. Come on, friends, we are well able. See you on inauguration day!
God bless you and may God bless our country Nigeria.
The 2023 presidential election holds on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Headline
Adamawa Agog As Atiku Ends Campaign, Reiterates Quality Education, Peace, Buoyant Economy
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring good governance, quality education, a buoyant economy, and a peaceful country if elected president in next week’s presidential election, scheduled to hold in the 25th February 2023.
Atiku made this known at the grand finale of the PDP Presidential Campaign, held Saturday in Yola, Adamawa State, which witnessed the attendance of millions PDP supporters in the state.
In his address, the PDP Presidential candidate thanked all Nigerians for a successful campaign rally, noting that everywhere he went he was accepted by thousands of people, saying it is an indication Nigerians have accepted the PDP. Atiku charged Adamawa voters not to disappoint Nigerians, who have accepted his candidature. He urged them to vote for all PDP candidates.
Atiku said, “Today is the final day of our campaign. I want to thank all Nigerians for showing solidarity. I want to assure all Nigerians that we will not disappoint you. We will make sure we have a peaceful country, a buoyant economy, and qualitative education and devolve power to the states. I want to reiterate those five key points. In Adamawa, it is a golden opportunity for you to elect me.”
“Make sure you vote for me. Don’t be misled by any propaganda. I want to appeal to you to vote for all PDP candidates from the state assembly. The combination of myself and Fintiri will be awesome. Please return PDP in the state and vote for PDP in the Presidency. Please, don’t disappoint the rest of Nigerians, go all to your local governments, units, and households. Let’s record the highest votes in this state.”
Speaking earlier at the campaign, the Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, equally thanked the people of Adamawa for the show of love, asking them to reject the APC which he said brought on a bad policy of naira redesign.
Ayu noted “Everywhere we have gone there has been a tremendous acceptance in all parts of Nigeria.
“I want to thank the people of Adamawa for the show of love for us and their son, Atiku the next president of Nigeria.
“This is the second time that the PDP has come to rescue Nigeria. For the past 16 years, we were rebuilding. PDP is the party of the people and not the party of individuals or groups. APC is an alliance and it is collapsing. It is the policy of the party to redesign the naira and bring hardship to Nigerians. PDP has come to bring hope.”
“What is good about Adamawa is that it has over 100 ethnic groups and they all live peacefully. Atiku will unite the country and we all will live in peace,” he noted.
The Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said Atiku is the right man to bring hope to the people.
He noted that students are worried about strikes and farmers are worried about insecurity which has affected farm produce.
He said, “I have not seen a rally like this before. We thank you for coming out to support your son, Waziri Adamawa.
Thank you for giving us a leader, for giving to Nigeria, a wonderful man who understands Nigeria.
Our students are worried about education, businessmen are worried their businesses will collapse, and farmers are also worried about insecurity. But don’t worry help is coming, in Atiku. Mobilise en mass and vote for Atiku on February 25.
“Atiku is the only one that can secure the future of Nigeria. He has been tested and is capable of delivering. Other candidates want to use Nigeria to learn,” he said.
On his part, The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal greeted the massive crowd at the rally.
He said, “I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigot.
We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.
As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC again.
Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi saying his presidential ambition is dead and buried.
The Sokoto governor said, “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra, he didn’t conduct one local govt election.
“How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival.”
Headline
Five Political Parties Adopt Atiku for President
Barely a week to the 2023 general election, five out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.
The five parties announced this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential rally holding at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.
The parties are the Allied Peoples Movement, African Democratic Congress, National Rescue Movement, Action Alliance and Action Peoples Party.
The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who spoke on behalf of the parties, made the declaration.
The APM’s National Chairman had on Friday adopted Atiku’s candidacy in place of the only female presidential candidate of the APM, in the 2023 presidential race, Chichi Ojei.
The Punch
Presidency: Why Nigerians Should Vote Atiku Abubakar – Yakubu Dogara
An Open Letter to His Excellency Gov Nyesom Wike: Don’t Beg Rivers People to Save Your Political Career
Adamawa Agog As Atiku Ends Campaign, Reiterates Quality Education, Peace, Buoyant Economy
Five Political Parties Adopt Atiku for President
Sanwo-Olu Promises to Share Food Packs to Vulnerable Lagosians over Naira Scarcity
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Few Moments from Disintegration
I’ve Not Endorsed Tinubu, Says Segun Oni
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)