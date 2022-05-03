Stadium Invasion: ‘FIFA’s N63.9m Fine Lesson for Nigeria’

Ex-Internationals Christian Okpala and Ifeanyi Udeze say FIFA’s hammer on Nigeria would serve as a big lesson to the country in future.

FIFA fined Nigeria CHF150,000 (N63.9m) and also ordered the country to play its next international football match behind closed doors following crowd violence at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana.

Government had thrown the stadium gates open as part of efforts to cheer the Eagles to victory, after the first leg of the final playoffs between the fierce rivals ended goalless in Kumasi four days earlier.

However, after the game, irate fans invaded the main bowl of the stadium, destroying everything in sight as Ghana advanced on the away goal rule following a 1-1 stalemate with the Eagles in Abuja.

The fans also vented their anger on the celebrating Black Stars players, pelting them with water bottles until they found a way out of the newly renovated pitch.

After chasing the Ghanaians off, they then started pulling the grass as well as destroying the technical area and shattering the glasses.

Efforts by security operatives to dispatch the mob with teargas canisters was in vain, as the fans wreaked more havoc, pelting the VIP stand from the pitch side with different objects.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, in its summary jurisdiction over incidents that occurred during the World Cup qualifiers, delivered the sanctions in a letter updated on April 28.

According to FIFA, Nigeria’s fines were as a result of failure to implement “Order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects).”

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Okpala stated that the fine was in line with the magnitude of the offence committed.

“As a Nigerian I would have loved FIFA to pardon us since we won’t be going to the World Cup in the first place. But this is not a Nigerian incident, it’s a global decision. In FIFA, there are rules and regulations, so, there are penalties for what happened in Abuja,” Okpala, a two-time AFCON winner as player and assistant coach, told The PUNCH.

“So, I think they followed the rules. It will be a lesson to us and other African countries to desist from the act.”

Though ex-Eagles defender Udeze, a member of the 2000 World Cup squad, insists FIFA’s decision was harsh he believes it will serve as a deterrent in the future.

“I feel it’s harsh but it will also serve as a warning to Nigeria and other African countries in the future. It is painful we didn’t get to qualify for the World Cup, yet we’re paying this large sum as a fine. We just have to hope that it doesn’t happen next time.”

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and football security expert, Gideon Akinsola, said to avert such occurrence in future, the country’s football authorities should put in place a security community made up of “experienced hands.”

“The fine is harsh but it would have been better if we had prevented the situation. To prevent same thing happening in the future, there should be a security committee and it must be embodied by experienced hands. Things like this should have been envisaged and prevented before it happened.”