Stadium Invasion: ‘FIFA’s N63.9m Fine Lesson for Nigeria’
Ex-Internationals Christian Okpala and Ifeanyi Udeze say FIFA’s hammer on Nigeria would serve as a big lesson to the country in future.
FIFA fined Nigeria CHF150,000 (N63.9m) and also ordered the country to play its next international football match behind closed doors following crowd violence at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana.
Government had thrown the stadium gates open as part of efforts to cheer the Eagles to victory, after the first leg of the final playoffs between the fierce rivals ended goalless in Kumasi four days earlier.
However, after the game, irate fans invaded the main bowl of the stadium, destroying everything in sight as Ghana advanced on the away goal rule following a 1-1 stalemate with the Eagles in Abuja.
The fans also vented their anger on the celebrating Black Stars players, pelting them with water bottles until they found a way out of the newly renovated pitch.
After chasing the Ghanaians off, they then started pulling the grass as well as destroying the technical area and shattering the glasses.
Efforts by security operatives to dispatch the mob with teargas canisters was in vain, as the fans wreaked more havoc, pelting the VIP stand from the pitch side with different objects.
FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, in its summary jurisdiction over incidents that occurred during the World Cup qualifiers, delivered the sanctions in a letter updated on April 28.
According to FIFA, Nigeria’s fines were as a result of failure to implement “Order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects).”
Former Super Eagles assistant coach Okpala stated that the fine was in line with the magnitude of the offence committed.
“As a Nigerian I would have loved FIFA to pardon us since we won’t be going to the World Cup in the first place. But this is not a Nigerian incident, it’s a global decision. In FIFA, there are rules and regulations, so, there are penalties for what happened in Abuja,” Okpala, a two-time AFCON winner as player and assistant coach, told The PUNCH.
“So, I think they followed the rules. It will be a lesson to us and other African countries to desist from the act.”
Though ex-Eagles defender Udeze, a member of the 2000 World Cup squad, insists FIFA’s decision was harsh he believes it will serve as a deterrent in the future.
“I feel it’s harsh but it will also serve as a warning to Nigeria and other African countries in the future. It is painful we didn’t get to qualify for the World Cup, yet we’re paying this large sum as a fine. We just have to hope that it doesn’t happen next time.”
“The fine is harsh but it would have been better if we had prevented the situation. To prevent same thing happening in the future, there should be a security committee and it must be embodied by experienced hands. Things like this should have been envisaged and prevented before it happened.”
Ghanaian Footballer Atsu Found Dead, Chelsea, Newcastle, Others Mourn
The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a devastating earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.
There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.
His manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.
“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.
Ghana’s ministry of foreign affairs said it had “received the unfortunate news”.
“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the (Ghanaian) embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ghana said it was working with the Turkish government to organise the transport of the body back to Atsu’s home country for burial.
Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017.
He signed last September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.
Chelsea issued a statement declaring, “It is with enormous sadness that Chelsea Football Club receives the news that Christian Atsu is confirmed as one of the many victims of the dreadful earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”
Newcastle also paid homage to “a talented player and a special person”.
The club added, “He will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.
“Initially joining on loan, he played a key role in the Magpies squad that secured the Championship title in 2017 before making a permanent move to help us establish our place back in the Premier League.”
Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.
Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.
AFP
Al-Hilal Dare Madrid As Spanish Giants Target Fifth Club World Cup Final Win
Real Madrid have proved they can find the net even if they must take the field without talisman Karim Benzema in Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in Morocco.
Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Fede Valverde lined up in attack and all scored in the triumph, along with youngster Sergio Arribas from the bench.
Madrid were not at their best but the forwards had enough cutting edge to blow past the 10-time African Champions League winners in the final stages.
Ancelotti said Benzema’s injury was not serious, but the coach may choose to begin with the Ballon d’Or holder on the bench, even if he is fit to play, after his team’s clinical performance.
Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona in January and have fallen eight points behind their rivals in the La Liga title race.
Winning their second trophy of the season, after lifting the European Super Cup in August, would boost morale in the Spanish capital.
Al-Hilal, who overcame Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the other semi-final, have former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and ex-Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto leading the line.
The 2021 Asian Champions League winners are aiming to win the trophy for the first time, having finished fourth in 2019 and 2021.
“We have to respect this team, they’ve got good players and play well collectively. They’ll be excited to play in the final and so will we,” said Ancelotti on Wednesday.
“Football’s changing because there are a lot of teams all over the world that can compete, fight and win too.”
– Finding form –
At two goals up against Al Ahly Madrid appeared to have sealed progress to the final but their opponents hit back with a penalty and missed a golden chance to equalise.
It was Valverde’s first goal for the club since November and Ancelotti was happy the Uruguayan was back on the scoresheet.
Amid reports of a family issue away from the game and after the World Cup, Valverde has not been at his best.
In the first half of the season the midfielder was Madrid’s key player, driving them through in the Champions League and helping them keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.
“I’m happy because he played a good game,” said Ancelotti.
“He produced the goods, showed his quality and scored. Little by little he’s coming back.”
Vinicius was able to brush off the issues he has been suffering from in Spain recently too, including several instances of racist abuse, opening the scoring for Madrid with a delicate chip.
Madrid are undeniably more dangerous with Benzema leading the line but the forward has been set back by a string of niggling injuries this season.
Several other Madrid players have also been sidelined, including Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez and Eden Hazard, who will not make the final, while Eder Militao is another doubt.
However after their goal glut against Al Ahly, Ancelotti will be confident his strikers can get the job done and make history on Saturday.
AFP
Osimhen Breaks Ronaldo’s Serie A Jump Record
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on Sunday broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s four years record to become Serie A’s jump-king after a leap of 2.58 metres during Napoli’s impressive 3-0 win away to Spezia.
Osimhen achieved the incredible feat when he netted his first goal – Napoli’s second of the day – against the Little Eagles at the Stadio Alberto Picco.
The Nigeria international has scored great headers during his career, but the goal against Spezia was truly extraordinary and could go down as a contender for the greatest headed goal in football history.
After a goalless first half, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Luciano Spalletti’s side the lead after converting from the penalty spot before Osimhen added the game’s second in the 68th minute with a remarkable effort.
The 24-year-old produced a staggering 71cm leap and reached a height of 8.47ft (2.58m) – higher than the crossbar (8ft) – before heading past Spezia goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski.
And according to Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Napoli), Osimhen, with that jump, climbed to a height of 2.58 metres – a mark typical of elite NBA stars.
In doing that, Osimhen set a new Italian Serie A record, rubbing off the previous 2.56 metres mark set by Ronaldo for Juventus against Sampdoria in 2019.
It is also a new personal career high for Osimhen whose previous mark was at 2.52m set against Torino at the Diego Maradona Stadium last season.
The world record of 2.62m set by Ugandan defender Bevis Mugabi in the Scottish Championship in January 2021, however, remains intact.
Osimhen has now scored 16 Serie A goals this term, the most he has ever managed in a single season in his career.
