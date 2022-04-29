Adding Value
Adding Value: The Innovative Power of Peace of Mind by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Peace is a universal word, and a concept that is globally accepted to promote progress. It is obvious that there can never be progress in an unstable environment. In the same vein, no country can thrive economically if there’s instability, just as no reasonable investor would invest in a country where there is insecurity. This is also applicable organizations, businesses, communities, families and many more where no tangible form of progress can be experienced if there is no peace.
It is important to note that everything in life happens in the mind. The mind is the battlefield for every action, and that explains why people are always advised to think and speak positively. For the sake of emphasis, most wars are first won in the mind; success is achieved won in the mind; and riches and wealth are first acquired in the mind. When the mind is at peace, wonders happen, but when the mind is troubled, nothing works out, be it in the family circle, at work places, school, enterprise or governance. To tell you how powerful the mind is, you can never receive any vision if your mind is not relaxed.
The greatest advantage peace brings to anyone or society is the power of innovation. This is because when there is stability in the land, every right-thinking person will be thinking about ideas on how society can thrive. If an organization already has a plan, it can innovate on how it can get better. In the same light, if there is harmony in the home, peace will thrive. Women have been attributed to peacemakers. It is said that when the woman is happy, the home is happy, but according to prolific writer, late Chinua Achebe, when the bed is shaking, there’s peace at home. But do women bring peace? Well, that’s a story for another day.
The importance of peace cannot be overemphasized. Peace brings clarity and when there’s clarity, the vision is clearer. There is little or no doubt about the next steps because peace clears confusion. All the great men and innovators, who have developed ingenious products tapped into the power of meditation before they were able to conceive great ideas.
The interesting thing about the innovative power of peace of mind is that it is magical. This is because ideas rule the world. Most times, people assume that just thinking alone can bring about ideas, yes, to some extent, but then, it is important to note there’s a difference between thinking and reasoning. While all reasoning is thinking, not all thinking is reasoning. You can have useless thoughts that add no value to humanity, but when you are reasoning, you are applying deeper and critical thoughts on how you can solve a problem or add value to society. Again, this is because ideas rule the world. Once your mind is fixated on an idea, it has a way of exploring many options to make the idea work.
You cannot underestimate the innovative power of the mind, especially when it is at peace. Peace of mind doesn’t just come to you, you must crave it by sleeping, eating healthy, exercising, meditating, and saturating your mind with positive thoughts.
In every sphere of life, we are faced with one form of challenge or another. These challenges come in different shapes and sizes. As a student, you may be wondering what major, or career path to take upon graduation. As a young person intending to get married, you may be wondering who to marry among your numerous friends. As a President, Governor, Minister, Commissioner, etc., you may be wondering about the best route or decision to take. As a parent, you may be wondering how to train your children, manage your family, etc. All these, and many more are some of the daily challenges we must go through to decide what’s best for us and the people looking up to us.
Despite the many thoughts that will be racing through your mind, one thing is certain, before you can take a good decision, you must surely have peace of mind. Without peace of mind, it will be hard to take the right decision. As a professional creative writer, I do know for a fact, that before I can write, my mind must be clear, focused, and sane, otherwise, I may be confused when writing. Writing, for all intent and purpose, entails having coherent thoughts for the right ideas to flow to enable readership base to have a proper understanding of the point/message intended.
I will conclude by sharing some examples on the importance and advantage of peace of mind, and how it can lead to innovative ideas. Peace of mind makes one creative; it brings about focus through concentrating; it gives inner strength; it ensures tolerance; it frees one from stress and anxiety. It ensures that one focuses his mind on what they can do and change, as opposed to worrying about what they cannot change or do; it gives happiness and fulfillment. One is not bothered about what people are saying or thinking about him when there is peace of mind. It serenity needed for sound judgment.
In conclusion, to tap into the innovative power of peace of mind, try emptying the mind every day before going to sleep. It helps to bring sanity to the body system and ensures the mind is at par with the soul, and then there is a solid foundation to incubate and birth ingenious ideas.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He's a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He's also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Knowledge As a Critical Asset by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There is a fundamental discourse in our contemporary society as to whether it makes sense to attend college with loans instead of using the money to learn a trade or invest in business. Well, depending on where you choose to stand, you are right if you really know yourself and know what you want. Education no doubt is important, it secures the future, it provides numerous opportunities and more importantly, empowers you to make a difference in yourself in the society.
On the other hand, business is also important if you have the skills. I guess the rational behind those in support of business hinges on the fact that why invest so much time and money acquiring formal or theoretical knowledge when you know too well, you’ll do exceedingly well if you invest same time and money in your business, especially having the assurance that school is not technically for you.
It’s important to note that before you make money, you will need to learn the art and skill of making money. It is sad to note that some lazy minds want to earn without learning.
Let’s get something clear, both knowledge and money are good. What’s important at any point in time is to know when to apply both. It’s directly compared to politics and life generally; if you want to be respected, you must either have money or have sound academic qualifications. But if you have both, you will not only be highly respected and revered, but you will also be highly sought after.
As a self-discovery coach, it’s very important to know who you are. When you know who you are, you will know your purpose. Your ability to know your purpose will help you to know how to navigate your life because you will know whether to invest in your education or business
To succeed in life, you must have knowledge. Knowledge is a currency if properly acquired and implemented. There are several kinds of knowledge; we have revealed knowledge, which was given to those who wrote the Bible; empirical knowledge, which is knowledge based on observation or experience; intuitive knowledge, which is knowledge which comes up spontaneous from one’s mind; rational knowledge, which is knowledge derived using human reason; and authoritative knowledge, which is derived from one’s expertise in particular field.
To tell you how important knowledge is, I will share a story with you. This is a story of how a giant engine failed while on transit, the owner of the ship got several experts to fix it, but none was able to fix it. An old man who has been fixing ship since he was a young boy was introduced to him, the old man brought his toolbox and looked at the ship. He gently tapped something and instantly, the engine started working. The owners were happy and asked him to send his service bill.
A week later, the owners received a bill from the old man for ten thousand dollars. The owner exclaimed. “He hardly did anything!” So, the owner wrote a note saying, “Please send us an itemized bill. The man sent a bill that read: Tapping with a hammer = $2.00, knowing where to tap = $9,998.00. The moral of the story is that effort is important, but knowledge of where to put in effort is more important.
It is important to note that effort is nothing without knowledge, and knowledge is also nothing without effort. You can’t compare hard work and knowledge. Much as both are important, it should be noted that hard work is not enough to be successful. Being smart is more important.
Knowledge works in different styles. It can come in place of talent, effort, and attitude. It’s instructive to note that if you rely just on your talent, chances are you won’t get anywhere. Even the most talented person is not able to utilize his talent to the full extent without the right attitude and focus.
In conclusion, in whatever you do, seek knowledge because it will set you apart from your contemporaries.

Adding Value: Credibility As Essential Element of Greatness by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the most endearing qualities of all great people, companies, businesses, leaders, and friendship is credibility. Credibility is a currency if properly nurtured. It works like character. When you have good character, it will be easy for people to work with you. No matter how smart, intelligent, or hardworking you may be, without good character, it will be difficult for you to be accepted. The same principle is applicable to credibility. Every employer loves to hire a credible employee. Nobody likes to associate with a person who is not credible.
Credibility works out what an employee has on the resume. Credibility in this case refers to attitude, mindset, personality, orientation and understanding of life.
What actually is credibility? Credibility is the quality of gaining legitimacy, trust, integrity and dependability in a person or organization. When you have credibility, people will naturally be attracted to you. According to Aristotle, the three C’s of a credible leader are competence, character and caring. Any leader that possesses these traits will endear himself to the people.
If you really want to succeed, you must be intentional. One of the intentional steps you need to take is being credible. When people perceive you as being credible, it will be easy to associate with you. It truly takes more than credibility to succeed; you need discipline, concentration, consistency, accountability etc.
Credibility works in different ways. It can be ascertained by direct evidence which is basically first-person experience. This works when people meet and interact with you; they’ll be able to determine who you truly are and what you represent. Secondary evidence is ascertained from indirect sources which can be what people read or watch about you or even what people who are experienced about you which they either say or publish for the world to know about you. Then, we have indirect evidence which is derived from effective presentation. You must establish primary or direct evidence first before people can believe you.
Nobody establishes credibility by speaking, people establish credibility by their actions which must be verified. Isn’t it true that circumstances don’t say who you are, rather it establishes who you are? You must establish credibility for people to believe in you. When you have been tested and trusted, then, secondary and indirect evidence will begin to key in.
One of the packages that normally comes with greatness is credibility. This is because greatness always comes with a price. You don’t attain greatness by accident. You must put in the work which will entail denying yourself some hours of sleep. In such cases, you’ll have to sleep late, wake up early. This is necessary because you will have enough time to enjoy your sleep when you are done building your brand. A major mistake people engage in life is trying to reap when they have not sowed. There are cases when lazy people like to eat fruits they haven’t planted.
For instance, while some Bank Chief Operating Officers, corporate titans, Captains of industries and successful entrepreneurs have paid the prices by investing their time and money into their business, are sleeping, a budding entrepreneur or employee will want to enjoy the same amount of sleep without investing their time and money in their craft. It takes diligence to establish credibility.
As Christians, the Book of life made us understand, God rested on the seventh day after creating for six days straight. What does that tell you? You must put in the work first before you can rest. People will have to see your credibility before you can earn their trust. It’s instructive to note that God didn’t rest on the first or second day, but it’s quite unfortunate most people would like to rest on the first and second day without putting in some work. God rested on the seventh day, why are you resting on the first day or second day? You will have to establish trust, diligence, and competence before you can rest which will ultimately give you some credibility when people have seen your work.
At a stage in life, all that is important is loyalty and trust, at this stage, people are not concerned about your money, words, perceived actions and understanding of life, they just want to know if you have their back when the chips are down, it is on this stage that circumstances don’t say who you are, rather it reveals who you are.
In any sphere of life, you must establish credibility for people to take you serious. When you are credible, people will want to do business with you, people will trust your judgment, and people will see you as a reliable resource person.
The question you may want to ask is how do you establish credibility? To establish credibility, you must be consistent in words and actions, you must be honest, you must learn and be knowledgeable, you must spend time to do the needful, you must be accountable, and you must be principled by not comparing yourself with others. You must stand for the values you believe in, even if it means standing alone as opposed to following the bandwagon.
In conclusion, in all you do, endeavor to establish credibility by building good human relationships beginning with your family, close friends, business partners, associates and the public at large. Trust me, when you do, you can be rest assured your name will be announced where you don’t imagine and you’ll be a treasure to behold.

Adding Value: The Power of Imagination
Dear Destiny Friends,
Success and failure start from the mind. The human mind is like a rubber, the more you stretch it, the more it expands. The human mind is the brain, if you don’t use it, it won’t work. We all have the power to change the course of our life without allowing us to be victims. This is because the greatest power God gave us at creation is freedom and choice. Just like you have the power to think positive thoughts, you also have the power to think negative thoughts. It should be noted that whatever you focus on expands.
It’s quite unfortunate that many of us don’t know how we can use our mind to attract opportunities, if properly stretched. For the human mind to work at optimal capacity, it must be capable of using the power of imagination. According to Napoleon Hill, “whatsoever the mind can conceive, believe, it can achieve it. The right question we should ask ourselves is if we are using the power of our imagination.
Imagination takes several forms. The human mind can be artistic in nature, it can be creative, and it can also be challenging. The mind will only work on how you program it. If you program your mind to think like a leader, it will be activated, if you program the mind to overcome challenges it will be activated, if you program the mind to either think positive or negative thoughts, it produces the desired fruits for you.
You may be wondering where the power of imagination comes from? The power of imagination starts from the mind. To understand how the mind works, you have to look at the brain. The neocortex and thalamus are responsible for controlling the brain’s imagination, along with many of the brain’s other functions such as consciousness and abstract thought.
One may ask, is imagination the same thing as intelligence? One can imagine something, but don’t take proactive steps to implement it, but the man who takes actionable steps can be regarded as an intelligent man because he got the inspiration and knows what to do. According to Albert Einstein, “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination”. This is a fact because the true intelligence level of an individual is not dependent on the facts a person knows but on how he applies them creatively to solve problems in the world. Albert Einstein further stated that “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”
The power of imagination cannot be overemphasized. One of the distinguishing traits between wealthy men and the poor men is their mindset. A big difference between a rich mind and poor mind lies in how they process information. While rich and wealthy minds have a positive and growth mindset, poor men have a negative and fixed mindset. While the growth mindset sees problems as opportunities to make impact by solving them, fixed minds see problems as obstacles to making impact. While rich and wealthy minds spend money to invest, poor minds spend money to impress. While rich and wealthy people spend after saving, poverty-stricken minds save from the remnant of their expenses.
This power of imagination works in different ways. Sometimes, it comes like a vision, a revelation. inspiration or even feelings. This imagination can be something you would like to change, or a cause you would like to work on. When you get this prompting, the best thing you can do is commit it to prayer and believe in it especially if it’s a revelation or vision you have been shown. It might look so big and impossible to attain. Whenever you feel this way, just know that you must activate your growth mindset.
Wealth creation starts from the mind. If you want to be successful in any craft, you must envision it in your mind. Most of the great people if not all the great people we celebrate in the world utilized the power of imagination to create a product. If you want to be rich or start a business, you need to take the bold step, if not, you’ll remain where you are.
Nobody can stop a person whose time has come. Nobody can stop you; you are the only one who can stop yourself if you doubt yourself or tell your dreams, vision, or ideas to the wrong person. The wrong person in this case can be your parents, friends, mentors or even your spiritual leader. Don’t get me wrong, these people may not be bad people, they may not understand the calling or vision you had. They may not even see you as the person capable of doing it because you don’t look it. They may be speaking from their experience which may not be your reality. Let me tell you, if God wants somebody else to get the revelation or inspiration, he will put the imagination in their mind. Just to encourage you, God does not call the qualified, he calls the unqualified and then qualifies you.
In conclusion, the power of imagination is a very powerful and creative tool a progressive mind can use to excel in life if properly activated. This is because nobody knows you more than you know yourself.

