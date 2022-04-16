Adding Value: You Can’t Rush God by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

We have just left the comfort of the Good Friday, and it is my pleasure to begin by wishing all Christians a Happy Good Friday. For the non-Christians, Good Friday symbolizes the day Jesus Christ died on the cross for mankind, and rose again three days later (Easter). Much as this article is not about religion or the Easter celebration. I just referenced the period to bring to the fore the symbolic nature of the topic under discussion because Jesus Christ died at the appointed time. We shall analyse the concept later in the article as you give me your attention.

In the journey of life, I have since realised that time and chance happen to everyone. While each of us will surely get an opportunity in life, the question we need to ask ourselves is, what would we do with the opportunity when it presents itself.

As a lady you might be trusting God for a child; as a job seeker, you may be trusting God for a job; and as a student, you may be trusting God for higher admission or to pass an exam, etc. Each of us has something we are hoping to get, but don’t have control of when it will manifest or materialize. The best one can do is do his part and leave the rest to God.

Sometimes, you may see yourself do all the work required to succeed in life but still fail. A lot of reasons or factors might be at play, however. It maybe the project you are working on is not destined to be accomplished by you. It maybe you are inexperienced, or not mature enough, or even not spiritually strong to withstand the challenges or success that will come with the opportunity. There are cases though where one may do very little and the universe will smile upon him even if he is not fully prepared to reap the dividends of hard work. This only happens when there’s a spiritual touch on your work. The moral of this analysis is that there are certain things that are beyond your control.

When you rush to get to the future, you might miss out on all of the great things that the universe or God is preparing for you. You might miss out on the right experience, networking, learning opportunity, etc. which might be needed later in life. Everything that happens in our lives is according to God’s will for our lives and they all play vital roles in the process. Whatever or whoever is meant to be in your life will be there at the appointed time. So, while you wait patiently for the person, or act to be done, continue to add value to your life. As a daily spiritual practice, I always pray to God to bless my destiny helpers. In fact, I do pray to my creator to make my destiny helpers restless until they have done the needful. At the same time, I always pray for God to remove anyone who is not part of my destiny

It is imperative to state that God not only knows our destiny, He knows all the details that will purposely direct us there, and He only alone can make it happen, with or without our support. But in most cases, he needs us to be in the picture to make it a reality. If God has destined you to be the President or the best soccer player, he expects you to play your part in its actualisation.

I strongly believe you will get what you want when you have developed the capacity to receive it. For instance, if you have ever wished to meet your idol or land a big opportunity with an investor, you must be prepared to deliver your content/presentation whenever you meet the person or you might lose out. This means that you don’t have to be desperate in life. Just do your best and leave the rest. That’s why it’s always good to take care of your mental health, sleep well, eat well and exercise well even if your plans don’t go as planned.

It should be noted that there are certain things that are beyond your control. For instance, when it comes to hiring someone to do a job, no matter how good you are, it’s up to the committee or employer to select who will be hired. In Labour Law, we were taught, that you can’t force a willing employee to an unwilling employer. In the same vein, you can only control your car, but you can’t control the steering of another driver.

At the beginning of this article, I spoke about the death of Jesus Christ. Let me share a little bit of insight on it:

Did you know that there were several attempts to kill Jesus Christ, but at each time, it is either the plan was foiled, or he leaves their midst without their knowledge. The Holy Book made us to understand that He knows and sees the heart of every man. However, when the appointed time came for him to be captured, he gave himself up in as much He had the ability to fight back or disappear. His dictum had been not what I will, but what God wills. What this simply means is that, at the appointed time, everything will take shape.

In conclusion, I don’t know what your storyline is, but I have good news for you; your time is coming and when it comes, nobody, I repeat, nobody, can stop it.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com