High Society Celebrates Azu Arinze at 50

By Eric Elezuo

The theatre hall of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos, was the cynosure of all eyes Thursday as prose authority, and publisher, Yes International Magazine, pulled all the stops to host high society to his 50th birthday.

Beaming with smiles, and clad in all white attire with a red cap to match, signifying his Igbo heritage and Odenigbo Azzia title, Azu was class to behold. He was supported by his wife and two adorable daughters amid a retinue of friends and family members.

The occasion, which was juxtaposed with the launch of his two new books, A Taste of Success and Conversations With Showbiz Stars, to bring the haul of books written by the celebrity journalist to eight, witnessed the presence of society big wigs including AIG Tunji Alapini (Retd), former presidential aide and Arise News broadcaster, Dr. Reuben Abati;Chairman, Brilla Group, Dr. Larry Izamoje; Dayo Adedayo, Hajia Tai Elemosho, ageless actress, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycet; Beauty Therapy Expert, Quincy Ayodele, former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Lady Onyenka Owenu, Hilda Tokunbo, Ngozi Nwosu, Osun State Commissioner for Information, Mrs Funke Egbemode; Olori Ladun Sijuwade, Mr. Biodun Oshinibosi, Rotary President, Julius Agu, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Tade Ogidan, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Mr. Michael Effiong, Femi Akintunde Johnson, Mr. Folarin, Modupe Tokunbo, Nneka and Isaac Moses, MUDI, Prince Aseperi, Gbenga Okegbenro, Mr Ehi Braimoh and former Lagos State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Steve Ayorinde, who wrote the foreword of the 294-page Conversations with Showbiz Stars.

Describing both books as mini biographies of 60 Nigerians who have excelled in their different fields of endeavours, Azu noted that “Without holding back anything, the subjects highlighted in both books shared with me how they embarked on their success journey; how they eventually attained success and above all, how they have been sustaining that success. The interviewees cut across, which means that no matter where you play or intend to get into, there are people who have excelled there already and whom we got to share the stories of how they did it. Put simply, there’s so much to be learnt from the books by anyone willing to read, learn and succeed.”

The first book, A Taste of Success, focuses on entrepreneurship cutting through the corporate world, showbiz, academia, law, religion, among other sectors. It features perspectives from respected voices such as Segun Osoba, the former Governor of Ogun State; Sam Ohuabunwa, respected pharmacist and former chairman of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals as well as Bruce Onobrakpeya, the legendary artist.

The second book, Conversations With Showbiz Stars documented Azu’s encounters with 35 leading Nigerian entertainers in acting, comedy and music. Among them are Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti, 2Baba, Onyeka Onwenu, Tiwa Savage, Lagbaja, Wasiu Ayinde, Richard Mofe Damijo, Pete Edochie, Funke Akindele, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliot, Chioma Chukwuka, Ali Baba, Gbenga Adeyinka, Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi, Tee A, Julius Agwu, AY, Bovi and Don Jazzy.

Others include corporate guru, Seni Adetu; former NIMASA DG, Dakuku Peterside, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo and Babatunde Ogala, celebrated journalists, Dele Momodu and Adesuwa Onyenokwe; and renowned academics, Professors Okey Ndibe and Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo.

Azuh, who was described as the longest serving Editor of Encomium Weekly (2003 to 2011), putting in eight years of hard work, also edited Reel Stars Magazine and also worked with Fame Magazine in between.

Before the recent presentation of two books, Azu had written Encounters, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, Tested and Trusted Success Secrets of the Rich and Famous, and The CEO’s Bible volumes 1 and 2.