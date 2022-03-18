Events
Nigerians Celebrate Life and Times of Major General Adefope
Nigerians from all walks of life, including friends and family members, gathered to celebrate the life and times of Major-General Henry Edmund Olufemi Adefope.
The event, which witnessed the gathering of eminent citizens, was put together by his family members and also saw the coming of his children and grand-children to Nigeria.
Eminent Nigerians present at the event include Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, Otunba JK Randle, Pastor Wale Adefarasin and Prof Anthony Kila.
Leading the eulogy during the memorial event and unveiling of the book, titled: “Major-General Henry Edmund Olufemi Adefope: A Legacy of Honour,” in Lagos on Thursday, was his first daughter and second child, Justice Olubola Adefope, who spoke on the topic: “A Legacy of Honor.” She described Maj-Gen Adefope as “A cherished child among his siblings.”
Saying that her father was “a man who was at peace with his life,” she added that the major general “Loved Nigeria with a passion and hated the endless pursuit of money.”
She said that her father had so much love for his family that “he decided to change his carrier to suit his family.”
The Judge described her father as a man who loved nature.
Corroborating Maj-Gen Adefope’s daughter was a retired Deputy Director of Sports, Usman Mamman Gora, who in his speech, described Maj.-Gen. Adefope as “A man who was committed to sports development.”
Describing Maj.-Gen. Adefope as a family friend, Gora said: “He picked me from nowhere in 1972 and made me who I am today. The late general was a mentor and a friend.”
He described Adefope as “One of those Nigerians that we have every reason to celebrate today.
“He was a man of integrity, a personality that can be reckoned with anywhere any day.”
Gora noted that Maj.-Gen. Adefope vowed to develop sports in Nigeria, while completing the stadium in record time.
Describing the late major general as being “Very approachable, fully committed to achieving testimonies,” Gora said that “Adefope provided purposeful leadership in national sports. He saved the face of Nigeria during the Olympics.”
Also, Nigeria’s renowned chartered accountant, JK Randle, who reviewed the book, titled: “Major-General Henry Edmund Olufemi Adefope: A Legacy of Honour,” described Maj.-Gen. Adefope as “An officer of the Nigerian Army and a gentleman to the core.
“He was a man of many parts. He was a combatant. He lived a fruitful life. He labored steadfastly and endlessly to lead a Christian life of service and worship, remaining transparent in the
work of the lord. He was a jack of many trade and master of the trade.”
In his tribute to the major general, Dr. Issa Aremu, General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NVTGTWN) and vice president of the Industrial All Global Union, described Maj.-Gen. Adefope as “A mentor and a statesman in the true sense of the word. He was the most sustainable and constructive minister in Nigeria.
“He was the first number-one labour man and the labour administration, under the late major general, was the most remarkable.”
Noting that Maj.-Gen. Adefope made a great impact in labour matters, Aremu said: “His legacies are the most impactive and most constructive that I have ever known.”
Aremu noted that events, which took place under the major general were very remarkable.
“The first one is that before he became a minister, the first generation of unionists tried to have one labour centre. The four major unions including UFC, and others, were trying to form a second one and General Adefope put his feet on ground and brought these four centres together, which produced the NLC that we have today,” Aremu remarked.”
The second legacy that Maj.-Gen. Adefope left in NLC, according to Aremu, was to build a financially independent trade union movement.
According to Aremu: “It was during his tenure that we had an automatic check-off in which workers paid their union dues, which built financial independence for the union. This also made trade unions not to be dependent on foreigners who used to influence them.”
Third legacy, the labour unionist said, was that Maj.-Gen. Adefope brought restructuring, which led to the consolidation of industrial unions. “He brought trade unions together during his time. He believed that trade unions must be well equipped, well informed and that led to the creation of Michael Imoudu Labour Institute in Ilorin, Kwara State. It has built capacity over the years for the working people,” Aremu remarked.
He remarked that Adefope facilitated the independence of the trade unions, adding: “He was well educated, well informed and this led to the creation of Michael Imodu.”
Also, at the event, the Director, Centre for International Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS), Lagos, Professor Anthony Kila, while answering questions on what the intervention of the late major general would have been as regards the Russia-Ukraine Crisis, noted that the two warring parties would “Need Like Of Adefope To Refrain From Going Trigger”.
Prof. Kila said that if Major-General Adefope were to be alive, “At a time like this war, Adefope would have advised the two warring countries to embrace dialogue, as nobody needs to carry a trigger.”
Commending the major general for possessing the qualities that make a man, Prof. Kila said: “Adefope had education, exposure, experience, and the environment. Those are the four things that make a man overall. Adefope brought in the Man Adefope.”
Saying that Adefope never fought or rushed for any recognition, Kila added: “Adefope was a man who did his job and went home.”
Managing Director, Business Travels, Funlola Adefope, who is also Maj.-Gen. Adefope’s grand-daughter, described him as a meek man, whose character should be emulated by all. “He wasn’t arrogant,” Funlola added.
A U.S.-based medical doctor, Dr. John Mabayoje, described Maj-.Gen. Adefope as “A man who was gifted with wisdom and steady common sense”, adding that Adefope has good public comportment, as well as a man who knew how to handle crisis.”
Dr. Mabayoje said that with Adefope’s love for public service, the major general “incorporated rural service for medical doctors.”
Events
The Colourful Birthday, Empowerment Programme of Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas in Lagos
Amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed how compassionate she really is when she decided to splash cash on widows and the needy as part of her birthday celebrations.
The event which was held in Ilara, Epe in Lagos State was attended by many family members and friends of the ever graceful lady.
The day began with a thanksgiving session of prayers and praises which was followed by the opening of Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground.
Then it was time for her to put smiles on many faces with donations to many widows and less privileged members of society.
In a short speech, Prophetess Lucas who was supported by her darling husband said the philanthropic exercise is a continuous process and that N14.11 million has been earmarked for touching lives.
Guests at the event included: Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya , HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & Olori Bolanle , Olori Sekinat Elegushi, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, Tope Alabi, Caroline Adeneye, Fathia Balogun, Ademola Muyiwa, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others.
Entertainment at the event achored by Woli Agba and Bashorun Gboyega Lawal was provided by Yinka Ayefele and his band.
Pic by @koyaadegbite
Events
The Splendid Nuptial Ceremony Between Commentator Par Excellence, JJ Omojuwa and Demilade Odu in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo
Blogger, and political and social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as JJ Omojuwa, was on Saturday September 24, 2022 launched into the space, where it is written that there is a tide in time, which must sweep the qualified. Here, in the life of the popular blogger, the life came when the obvious becomes reality.
Before a mammoth crowd of friends, family members and we’ll wishers from all walks of life, the celebrated content creator, stylishly converted his beautiful fiancee, Demilade Odu, to an outstanding bride.
The event, which was held at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos, was a roll call of the who’s who in Nigeria’s political , media and traditional lexicon.
A week earlier, the happy couple had celebrated a colourful traditional engagement ceremony in the fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti.
Filled to capacity, the Harbour Point venue boasted of top notch personalities including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the first female Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika; business tycoon and member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, and actresses Kate Henshaw and Efe Irele.
Other notable guests at the event were rapper, Remilekun Safaru, aka Reminisce; and ace comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, aka Ali Baba.
With the special presence of Timi Dakolo, whose lovely voice serenaded the atmosphere, the occasion witnessed no dull moment as both guests and couple had a swell time on the dance floor.
While the guests savoured the ceaseless flow of continental and local delicacies, in addition to choice beverages, the likes of Akinmayokun Awodumila, aka May D, and Laolu Gbenjo continued to ensure that the hall exided an ambience of solid tunes.
Events
Popular Actress and Egba Warrior, Kudi Alagbo, Launches Autobiography in Lagos
By Eric Elezuo Photos: Funmi Ilebalayo
In a bid to preserve African culture and bring to the fore the power of African herbs, Kudirat Morenikeji Ogunro, popularly known as Kudi Alagbo, has launched a book titled: “Kudi Alagbo” in Lagos.
The book, which chronicles the fast rising actress’ strides in her chosen fields of endeavour, was an attempt into the world of African beauty in relation to natural healing and sustenance of health.
Double as film maker, producer, brand ambassador and brand influencer, Kudi Alagbo, whose brand is already speaking volumes on itself, was overtly cheerful as the event unfolded at the Golfview hotel, GRA, Ikeja, personally welcoming guests to the ceremony.
Kicking off with a heartfelt opening prayer by popular actress, Foluke Daramola, the event dovetailed into a carnival of some sort the master compere, Baba T leading guests into the healthiest of interaction and networking, and at the same time, providing rib cracking jokes to ease the moments.
Among celebrated personalities that graced the occasion with the presence were Nollywood actors, especially in the Yoruba genre, and notable Marketers in the film industry.
Kudi Alagbo, who has her hands in many pies, is also the Chief Executive Officer of Shemmyhair in addition to her acting profession and entrepreneurship in popular traditional medicine products.
Speaking about herself in the short piece, KÚDÍ ALÁGBO: AN Ẹ̀GBÁ WARRIOR WITH HERBAL POWERS, the showbiz expert, said she was inspired by a sober self-reflection.
The book described Alagbo’s efforts as a “humble attempt to document and distill for public consumption some of the intriguing and challenging episodes of the private life of the eponymous autobiographer that are worth sharing so far.”
A must read for all and sundry, the book’s “highlights are as enlightening, entertaining and inspiring as they are informative of her personal struggle for a self-rebirth seemingly since the day of her maternal birth some decades ago.”
KÚDÍ ALÁGBO, she maintained, is a rapid chronicle of her birth into herbs; her teenage challenges hawking herbs on Lagos streets in West Africa for daily survival until she walked blind-mindedly into a human hawk’s nest in the infamous slum city of Mushin where she birthed her daughter – her only child as at the day of documenting this her autobiography.
It also documented her ‘prodigal’ wandering away from the herbs, wandering deep into a wilder wilderness; getting lost intentionally from family and friends, and getting found unintentionally in a new nest of family and friends in Nollywood where she grew wings as an actress, movie producer, brand ambassador and brand influencer as well as her incidental rediscovery of her herbal roots and routes during the COVID-19 lockdown days of year 2020, her rebirth and her return to her herbal life and herbal mission.
Kudi Alagbo, both as a book and as a person, are fun to be with, each revealing a quantum leap into the world of learning, experience and root orientation.
She is roundly talented as her artistic prowess has proved, and of course, with this latest entry into the bookshelves.
