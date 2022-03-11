A Little Sleep, a Little Slumber: Much Sleep Equals Death

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Time sees everyone, yet concentrates on nobody…It is too busy for that! It is a trend that is always willing to give its best to those (who) are ready and willing to sacrifice their best for its proper investment.”

Time is the most and indispensable currency for exploits if invested wisely!

Time is cheap, yet expensive! Time is light, yet heavy and loaded with events (Naturally-Spiritual and Artificial-Physical).

Time can be spent or invested! Time can be handled, managed by effective planning, programming and wise steps/actions for undeniable and reliable results.

Time is no respecter of persons; it does not stop a while for any reason or person(s), it is not controlled by man but by God Almighty, Creator of the Creator of all things!

Time does not cheat! It works its way through from its beginning to that which is called its end (REVELATION).

Time expires…It evolves into phases!

Time is beyond the physical senses of MAN; it is beyond the tools (seconds, minutes and hours) that make up the clock to reading its trends and moves! It is life…It goes on and on… It cannot be measured but can only be maximized by investing in steady meditation in serenity for its revelations and illuminations of ideas and creativities at the speed of shock!

Time shocks man, but not God! Time if ‘fact’ and blunt! It works without patience…It is steady and consistent; the sluggard and the ignorant never likes it!

The enemy of time is PLEASURE which generates into PROCRASTINATION! Pleasure abuses its (time) schedules and duties in the creations and manifestations of purpose from IDEALISM into REALISM.

Time flies! It never gives up! It has wings! Time is never tired! It does not wait to be motivated!

Time, if acknowledged and referenced with God Almighty heals! Only God Almighty can recover time; for time cannot recover itself.

Time has no friend or foe, it only relates and works for those that takes/makes out time to seclude themselves in SERENITY to ponder on facts and meditate for reasons so as to become the REASON in the SEASON (Time).

“Time and chance happens to them all (Ecclesiastes 9:11).” Time is for everyone and with no person!

Time speaks and its voices echoes! Its impacts are daily! Time trend always in all medium of communication; Time cannot be caged; it cannot be saved but maximized with Wisdom, Knowledge and Understanding and their applicability.

It is true there is “time” for everything, but it (Time) is always ready and available for everything right! Everything right must be done, adopted, implemented and executed and actualized per time.

Time is ever positive…Only the deed of men corrupts/pollutes it! Time is light, it illuminates, it reveals and exposes the deeds of men.

Light is life eternal; everyman is like a candlestick. Your impact lights each candlestick that represent each life.

Time is deeper and sharper than sword! Every word spoken by time is WORK (i.e. IMPACT!)

Time motions…It does not sleep, it does not wait, so why wait till tomorrow before you do that which is right? Why wait till tomorrow before you light up another candlestick around you to lighten up/ illuminate the world? Why wait till tomorrow before you love, before you invest?

You do not know true investment, until you learn time investment. Time is always NOW! It is always TODAY, it is clockwise and always today for the right CAUSE…But only the deed of men pollutes it!

Make today right, make it count and worthwhile for a better tomorrow! Time is ever productive! Always available for everyman’s efforts!

Time is ever prepared today to give you a better tomorrow! Time is invaluable…It is one of the greatest asset given to mankind.

Time has respect for ideas in thoughts and reasoning and mostly for its full actualizations.

Time worked and produced YESTERDAY! Time works TODAY to produce a grand and brand new day called TOMORROW!

Time is official and must be guarded and maximized with care and responsiveness and respect! “Make hay while the sun shines!” Indolence is foolishness! No food for a lazy man.

“Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise, which having no captain or ruler, provides her supplies in the summer.

And gathers her food in the harvest; How long will you slumber, oh sluggard?”

“A little sleep, a little slumber,

A little folding of the hands to sleep,

So shall your poverty come as one that travelleth;

And your want as an armed man.” (Proverbs 24:33)

It takes the value of wisdom to enjoy the trends of TIME. Time is the principal raw material needed in the factory of ideas. Ideas answer only to those who have “time” for it.

Without setting “time” apart to reason (think), your rising is not in view! Time is where it all begins! Time is therefore of utmost essence in the school of ideas!

Act Now! Every move you make moves you! For every action, there is a REACTION! Time will tell of every of your efforts and rewards.

Time has targets…Its target is always TODAY for a TOMORROW (the future). The certainty of a better tomorrow is determined by well-planned and structured today!

“Time is therefore an asset of universal equality.” Most importantly, time is equal! It all depends on how much you invest it or spend it.

Time is always available for everyman’s efforts but only God rewards all accordingly (Paul plants, Apollo waters but only God doeth the blessings) with blessings of man’s deeds! Time records the deeds of men; be it good or evil… God rewards all accordingly!

Time is specific on goals and facts! Time is ever deliberate; depending on how smart you play your cards (work) and how prayerful you are.

The more time you have for reasoning, the more insight you gain and the greater result you command. The mobile phones you carry about for example most time are working against you. When an idea is coming, it rings and by the time you finish answering the call, the idea has flown away.

Time is an invaluable asset. Unfortunately, most people are abusers of time. We therefore must redeem our time from pollutions (cultural bastardization, tradition and unrelated issues) scrambling for out “time” during business/thinking hours.

Every ‘time’ INVESTORS invariably ends up an INVENTOR.

Life is all about timing! Time is life…Life goes on and on; only the life of man is short! Time is infinite, but its moment expires and evolves into phases and realms in the reality cycle of life. Therefore, maximize your time judiciously!