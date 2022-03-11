Opinion
Nigerian Elites Beware As Illicit Overseas Assets Take Centre Stage in Russia/Ukraine War
By Joel Popoola
No Nigerian can fail to have been moved by the scenes of carnage coming out of Ukraine following the cruel and cowardly Russian invasion.
But there are lessons our nation must learn from this horrific situation too.
The international response to Russian aggression has by and large not been military, but economic.
Russia has been hit by severe sanctions designed not to attack her army, but hobble her economy – an indication future wars may be fought not on the battlefields but on the international finance markets.
And while Russia seemingly holds a military advantage over Ukraine – despite the heroism of the Ukrainian people – it is getting destroyed economically.
An international alliance has cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, used to facilitate trillions of dollars’ worth of international financial transactions every day, in what has been called “the nuclear option” of sanctioning.
They also promised to prevent Russia from accessing some of its foreign reserves. To put that in layman’s terms, Russian has gone to the bank and found its saving account empty.
When the stock market opened for the first time after the penalties were imposed, the value of Russia’s major banks halved almost instantly and the Rouble lost 30% of its value, making it much more expensive for Russian to trade – if indeed they can find anyone to trade with.
To combat inflation, the Russian Central Bank doubled its key interest rate to 20%. That’s higher than America’s equivalent rate has been in all of its history.
But what does this have to do with Nigeria?
A British parliamentary inquiry reported in 2018 that “despite the strong rhetoric, President Putin and his allies have been able to continue ‘business as usual’ by hiding and laundering their corrupt assets in London”
Hiding illicit assets overseas you say?
This may sound very familiar to Nigerians.
As part of the international response to Russia’s aggression, Russian elites have seen their overseas assets targeted too – which may be why Roman Abramovich suddenly seems so keen to sell Chelsea.
The message is clear. If you try to hide dishonestly or illegally gained money overseas, there is no place to hide. And if your country finds itself in embroiled in an international dispute, you may find yourself a target.
Russian is far from alone in seeing its very wealthy hide their wealth as far from home as possible.
In recent days, leaks from the Credit Suisse Bank have shown how comfortable the Swiss Bank was in having Eduard Seidel as a client.
The German was convicted of bribery in 2008 after overseeing a campaign of industrial-scale bribery to secure lucrative clients for his employer by shovelling cash to corrupt Nigerian politicians.
That leak follows last-year’s so called Pandora Papers leak, which pointed the finger at a number of high profile Nigerians – including current and former state governors, past and present lawmakers, and even a senior judge –for setting up shadowy shell companies in notorious tax havens to hide their wealth. That leak suggested that powerful Nigerians have bought UK property valued at £350m using 166 offshore companies.
The Ukraine situation has highlighted this issue. Soon there may be no hiding place for those who hide their wealth overseas. And if not in the national interest, our elites need to consider acting in their own self-interest when it comes to transparency and accountability.
But politicians need to take the same steps towards transparency and accountability too.
At the digital democracy campaign I lead, we have been trying to give them the tools to build back the trust and both their reputations and that of our entire political system, and to make all their financial interests publically accessible
We have created an free mobile app called Rate Your Leader, which was designed to reconnect electors and the elected, opening direct channels of communication between people and to their elected officials – giving local people the kind of access previously only enjoyed by funders.
Rate Your Leader encourages politicians to explain the decisions they have made and the reasons for making them directly to the people they affect. If the voters don’t like the answer they get, they can rate their politicians badly.
In the UK, a new Economic Crime Bill developed in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine will include a new register that will mean foreign owners of UK property must declare and verify their identities with the state.
That register will include Nigerians too.
This week the UK also signed another agreement relating to compensation for corruption in the Nigerian Energy sector.
The net is closing in on international corruption, and current international events are just making that net tighter. We now need to do our bit at home.
Joel Popoola is a Nigerian tech entrepreneur, digital democracy campaigner and creator of the Rate Your Leader app.
Opinion
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
By Kunle Oshobi
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 59 million Nigerians
representing 84.02% of Nigeria’s total labour force work in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector of the economy. This effectively makes the sector the biggest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy and where we need to focus on if we are serious about growing the economy. However, despite the huge number of Nigerians employed in this sector, many more Nigerians remain unemployed with our unemployment rate currently hovering around 33% and many more of those that are employed being actually under employed and unable to maximize their potentials.
Analysis by Statista further reveals that while we have an estimated 41,469,947 micro enterprises in the country, there are also 71,288 small enterprises and 1,793 medium scale enterprises operating in the country with a vast majority of the micro enterprises being one-man businesses.
Various studies however reveal that the biggest challenge being faced by most MSMEs in the country is access to capital to finance their operations and the prohibitive cost of the capital in the rare occasion that it becomes available.
It is also a fact that if we are to grow our economy, create jobs for our people and pull Nigerians out of poverty, we must stimulate economic activity and increase productivity within the economy. This essentially is what the Atiku stimulus plan intends to achieve as it will directly be addressing the single biggest problem that is inhibiting productivity within the Nigerian economy by providing concessionary loans to large numbers of existing and potential entrepreneurs to help finance their business growth.
To fund the stimulus plan if elected into office, Atiku intends to use the proceeds from the sales of the refineries which have now become a drainpipe costing the government over N100 billion annually to maintain even though they are not producing any fuel. By so doing, Atiku will be converting a liability which is costing us billions of Naira to maintain every year into a resource that can be used to finance economic growth and positively impact the lives of Nigerians.
In addition to that, part of the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy which is estimated to cost the federal government $15 billion this year alone will also be redirected to fund the stimulus plan. Effectively speaking the plan aims to redirect funds from consumption activities (subsidy) to
productive activities (MSMEs financing) thereby killing two birds with one stone unlike those who bandy slogans of moving Nigeria from consumption to production without any effective plan to achieve such objectives.
In implementing the stimulus plan, unlike the “Trader money” charade which turned to be a vote buying racket, the funds will be disbursed through competent financial institutions where the funds can be professionally managed and processes put in place to ensure that the funds are not abused. With this move, the Atiku stimulus plan would also have ignited a credit culture within the Nigerian economy and help deepen the financial services industry in the country as the risk appetite of our financial institutions will increase based on the implementation of the plan.
Various studies have also revealed that Nigeria can double her GDP within six to seven years if we can develop a thriving credit system in the country in which credit facilities will be available to most entrepreneurs and consumers as this will unlock a lot of potentials within the economy, stimulate an increase in demand and supply within the economy and translate to more jobs and income for Nigerians.
With the $10 billion stimulus plan, as many as five million Nigerian entrepreneurs could benefit from the loans in the first instance and if an average of just two jobs are created per beneficiary, that means that ten million Nigerians can be taken off the labour market in the short term. Other benefits of the stimulus plan will include human capacity development programs to train beneficiaries on how to manage their businesses better and ensure that the funds disbursed are well managed and that they become more productive.
With increased productivity, not only will the entrepreneurs earn more and put them in a better position to grow their businesses, government also stands to earn more in terms of taxes which will further enable them to enhance their service delivery to Nigerians.
The good news is that this stimulus will spill over to all sectors of the Nigerian economy and affect everyone positively as the increased purchasing power that Nigerians will collectively have as a result of pulling millions out of the unemployment market will mean more patronage for existing business owners that didn’t benefit directly from the stimulus plan and more income for their workers. Less people will also resort to crime when more jobs are available thus making our country safer for all.
With the implementation of the Atiku $10 billion stimulus plan along with other policies like the Atiku plan to incentivize the power sector as was done in the telecoms sector to attract more private sector investors into the industry along with his plans to ensure that the private sector becomes the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, the average Nigerian will be the biggest beneficiary as this will translate into more jobs and higher income for all Nigerians. It is certainly in our enlightened best interest to support the Atiku plan to #RecoverNigeria by joining hands to vote him in as the next president of our beloved country.
Kunle Oshobi is a spokes-person for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: The Final Journey to Freedom
By Kayode Emola
Christmas means a lot of things to a lot of people. For Christians, it marks the time that the greatest gift was handed over to man on the face of the earth. The birth of the Messiah signified the rebirth of the relationship lost between man and his God in the garden of Eden. For once, man was no longer afraid of death as his hope for eternal life was rekindled with a relationship with his Maker.
That said, the birth of Christ as much as it brought freedom and hope of eternal life to all, not everyone in the world embraces this concept. The same is not far from my folks asking for an independent Yoruba nation. A nation that will give every one of its citizens the freedom and liberty to live a dignified life. I am not surprised today that a lot of our people living in abject poverty are still not convinced that an independent Yoruba nation is achievable.
Indeed, many people are asking cogent questions regarding the actualisation of an independent Yoruba nation this year 2022 in just a matter of days as was promised at the beginning of the year. My answer is, it is still possible and we must continue to have faith that it will happen, rather than being timid to ask for our rights. Take the situation of Czechoslovakia, it was a peaceful protest that led to the dissolution of that country.
If what we truly believe in is to have our freedom, then we must know that Nigeria as a country cannot guarantee us the freedom that we desire. Therefore, the only choice left for us is to exit this contraption that has brought nothing but retrogression in all of its facets of life. Our peaceful protest is now being felt all across the government quarters in Nigeria and all around the world. Our emphatic statement is now very clear, that we will stay on the streets until the Yoruba nation is achieved, No more, No less.
With the beginning of the big rally on 17 December 2022 and still ongoing across Yorubaland, my plea to our folks is to know that we have a golden opportunity to get our sovereign nation now. We have the opportunity to restore the years, the locust and the cankerworms, and the caterpillars that have eaten from the Yoruba people. A renewed 4 years for any politician in 2023 will bring nothing but misery for our people and may mean a big calamity for the millions who are already trapped in poverty.
We must all grab this golden opportunity to express our anger to the Nigerian government and to make the rest of the world know about our plight in this death trap called a country. Nigeria has become a place where the lives and livelihood of the citizens mean nothing to those who swore to protect it and the country must not be allowed to continue. We have everything it takes to free ourselves from this shackle and we must not let anything or anyone hinder us.
As we celebrate Christmas this weekend, we must remember the message of peace and hope that it brings. Just like the message of Christmas prevailed over 2,000 years ago, so also shall the Yoruba people prevail in this present predicament that we find ourselves in. We must pull ourselves from the brink of extinction to become the most successful black nation on earth.
The world is waiting for our manifestation as a nation and we must not fail to deliver our promise of the desired freedom our people were promised. I will urge all of us to do our part in this crucial hour for our nation. The nation is heavily pregnant and we must help her to deliver the child of freedom that it carries.
On a final note, may I use this medium to solicit your support in whatever way that you can to make this rallying effort a success? Your contributions to those on the ground will go a long way to sustain the mass protest rally. We must as a matter of urgency scale up the protest to ensure victory is assured and it requires a lot of resources.
If you truly desire freedom, then this is the time to support with your donations. A little from everyone will go a long way than a lot from a very few. Remember that your nation needs you now and I urge you all to show your support of love. Let us support our folks on the field with everything we can and I can assure us that victory is sure. Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023 in our sovereign Yoruba nation.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Have a Merry, Joyful Christmas by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
I believe it is in order to say compliments of the season. We are officially in the Christmas season. It is that time of the year when we, especially Christians, celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas always comes with its own special treat, joy, package, energy, and most importantly, vibe. This is because there’s this special feeling and aroma that most people, especially Christians, usually feel whenever this season approaches. Some people use it to give themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and people of interest a special treat by organizing Christmas parties, buying gifts, having sumptuous meals among others. Some people even use it to celebrate all their hard work for the year, while many others celebrate it for other interesting reasons best known to them.
However, one question needs to be asked, and that is, what is the significance of Christmas? To the best of my knowledge and understanding, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ as our saviour. The importance of Christmas is celebration, but this celebration is not the type mentioned earlier; this involves celebrating with the less privileged and the universe. Christmas can also be used as a season to unite with families, friends, and even detractors.
While some people may have reasons not to celebrate the season, it should be mentioned that gratitude and appreciation is one of the best ways to enjoy life. This is because regardless of the challenges and experience you may have had; it could have been worse, and there could be other people with the worst of situations and experience more than you are feeling. This is because most people are going through life challenges; some are depressed, some are dealing with severe pains and anxiety, some are dealing with health issues, and some have the fear of the unknown. The list is literally endless.
The point I’m trying to make is that the aim of Christmas is celebrating with people who don’t have. It is not the time when you show class, rather it is the time to show empathy, humility, emotional intelligence, love, compassion, appreciation and gratitude to God and humanity. Trust me, it’s not easy to see another Christmas celebration, you and your loved ones, friends, and others could have left the surface of this earth, but here you are celebrating life. Hence, this is the reason you should celebrate people who are not as joyful as you due to circumstances beyond their control.
In conclusion, as you celebrate the Christmas season, be on the lookout for people you can celebrate the season with. Don’t celebrate it alone.
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
World Football Icon, Pele, Dies at 82
Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarship to 460 Students in Host Communities
Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power
PDP Aggrieved Govs to Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate Jan 5
Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Condemn Killing of Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)