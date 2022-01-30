Featured
You Must Be Physically and Mentally Fit, TRADOC Commander Tells Army Cadets
The Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major General SO Olabanji, has charged cadets of Short Service Course 47 (Army) to, upon Passing Out of the Academy and subsequent commissioning as Officers in the Nigerian Army, to always engage themselves in activities that would make them stay physically and mentally fit for the rigorous task of defending the territorial integrity of the nation and subduing all threats to national security.
Major General Olabanji gave the charge to the cadets at the Nigerian Army Table Hill, Kachia, during the Battle Inoculation and Firepower Demonstration phase of Exercise Camp Highland, conducted for cadets of Short Service Course 47 (Army), which marked the final field exercise for the cadets in the Academy.
The TRADOC Commander, who was the Special Guest of Honour(SGoH) at the event, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the cadets during the exercise. He noted that the exercise which was designed to imbue confidence in them was also aimed at exposing the cadets to real battle conditions and what they may face in real life battle situations.
Maj Gen Olabanji underscored the importance of physical fitness and positive attitude to work. He also used the occasion to urge the cadets to remain focused and disciplined in the discharge of all assigned tasks upon their graduation from the Academy. He also thanked the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General IM Yusuf, for providing realistic training to the cadets.
The SGoH also used the occasion to thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General F Yahaya, for providing quality leadership to the Nigerian Army.
Highlights of the major training activities during the Exercise CAMP HIGHLAND for Army cadets of Short Service Course 47 include: Map Reading Phase at Hiepang, near Jos, to test the cadets’ practical application of map reading; Adventure and Leadership Training Package at the Citizen and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos; and Tactical Phase, along Katul –Gidan Ali – Kamuru Ikulu Axis in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Important features in the Tactical Phase included practice of new concepts of dismounted advance and reaction to enemy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks, The Forward Operating Base (FOB) concept rather than the conventional deployment for defence, as well as aggressiveness during occupation of Forward Operating Base (patrols and ambushes) were also practiced. The cadets were also trained on combat shooting in conjunction with the usual Field Firing. In addition to the firing of Rocket Propelled Gun 7 and throwing of Grenade, the cadets passed through series of training during the combat shooting training (including Reactive Shooting, Casualty Evacuation shooting, Night Shooting, Multiple Tactical drills, shooting after Physical Effort and Counter Ambush Drills amongst others).
The battle Inoculation was concluded with a novelty shooting by the Special Guest of Honour, dignitaries from Army Headquarters and invited guests from sister services. Attached are pictures of the Exercise.
Featured
Naira Redesign: More States Challenge FG at Supreme Court
Five more states have joined the suit challenging the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
They are Kano, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Abia states.
Rivers state had joined when all the suits were consolidated earlier on Wednesday. Given the new additions, there are now a total of 16 states as co-plaintiffs.
The suit was initiated by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara before the supreme court, seeking to restrain the federal government from giving effect to the deadline on the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.
On February 8, the supreme court restrained the CBN from giving effect to the deadline following an ex parte application brought by the three states.
Since then, other states approached the apex court to be joined in the suit.
Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto states subsequently joined as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states joined the AGF as defendants.
At the court session on Wednesday, Emmanuel Ukala, representing Rivers, applied that the separate suit filed by the state should be consolidated with that filed by other plaintiffs.
The application was granted by a seven-member panel of the apex court.
The states are arguing that the implementation of the policy has caused untold hardship for Nigerians.
Featured
Free, Fair Elections: Be Rest Assured, INEC Tells Nigerians, International Community
The Independent National Electoral Commission has reassured Nigerians and the international community of free, fair and credible elections.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the reassurance when he received Commonwealth Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, led by former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.
”INEC understands the enormous benefits of conducting credible elections, not just in Nigeria but the African continent.
“Election in Nigeria is huge and we understand. As I said, the responsibility rests on our shoulders.
“We also understand the benefits of credible elections. It will not only bring peace and good governance to our country but the positive effects on our sub-region.
“I want to assure you that we will never let Nigeria and the international community down,’’ Yakubu said.
Yakubu also commended the Commonwealth Observer Mission’s contributions to the development of Nigeria’s electoral system.
He said that Nigeria had benefited a lot from the Commonwealth through the implementation of recommendations in its reports on Nigeria’s previous elections.
“We have benefited from your previous election observation reports. So many of the innovations introduced over time are benefited from your observation reports.
“We don’t take your observations lightly.,” he said.
He said that INEC looked forward again to the mission’s robust reports on the 2023 general elections.
Earlier in his remarks, Mbeki said the mission was in Nigeria to observe the country’s election and in the end make it report.
Mbeki expressed confidence that Nigeria would achieve credible and successful elections.
“This is the seventh election since independence. Nigeria is a very important country with huge impacts on itself and on the continent.
“So, it is always very important that as commonwealth we should come and be with you as you hold these important elections and to observe same.
“Of course, we come very hopeful and very confident that we will have successful elections, peaceful elections and intrusive elections and at the end hopefully there will be no complaints,” Mbeki said.
He said the mission was at the INEC headquarters to listen to the level of preparations and render assistance for the commission to achieve its mandate.
NAN
Featured
Glo Wins Telecom Company of the Year at Independent Annual Awards
It was another glorious moment for the digital services company, Globacom, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 as it emerged ‘Telecoms Company of the Year’ 2022 at the Daily Independent award.
The colorful ceremony which was attended by crème de la crème of the society, outstanding individuals and organizations was held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The award was in recognition of Globacom’s remarkable contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.
Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, in a citation at the commencement of the event was eulogized for the passion and commitment that ensure the birth of Globacom and the company’s outstanding contributions to the growth of Nigerian telecommunications industry.
“As Nigeria’s Second National Carrier, Glo was the first company to launch operations on Per Second Billing. Driven under the visionary leadership of Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., the network pioneered the billin system in Nigeria in 2003, even when older networks said it was impossible,” the citation noted.
These development according to the citation, “stirred many sectors in the economy, thereby empowering millions of Nigerians.”
Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Mr. Zakari Usman who received the award on behalf of the company thanked the organizers of Daily Independent Award for considering Globacom’s giant strides in the telecoms industry, especially its people-oriented services. He assured the gathering that the company will continue to bring the best services to Nigerians and work towards empowering them at all times.
