PDP Reveals Why Buhari Cancelled Zamfara Trip, Says President Afraid of Terrorists
Following the cancellation of his trip to Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital, the Peoples Democratic Party has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for his action.
This is as it argued that the President would have easily embarked on the journey by road but was “afraid because he was not sure of his security as well as the dilapidated state of our roads under his watch”
The Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Friday titled, ‘Insecurity: PDP mocks, berates Buhari for cancelling trip to Zamfara State’.
The main opposition party dismissed the President’s excuse of not travelling to Zamfara State because of inclement flying weather when he had the option of travelling the short trip from Sokoto to Gusau by road.
“From Sokoto to Gusau, the Zamfara State capital is about 206 kilometres, a journey a leader who has the interest of the people at heart and who is sure of his security could have undertaken by road.
“President Buhari ought to have reassured Nigerians by travelling to Gusau; instead, he opted for a video broadcast in which he promised the troubled people of the state that he looks “forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit,” the PDP said.
The party said the cancellation is another demonstration of the President leading from behind against his promise and commitment to Nigerians to lead from the front in the fight against terrorism.
It said such attitude to governance speaks volumes about why the nation is in a “shambolic state under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress regime which is largely laidback, unconcerned and corrupt.”
The party added, “If truly the people matter to Mr President and his Party, the APC; then Mr President would have taken it upon himself, with all the apparatus of power at his disposal, to visit and empathise with the people of Zamfara State who are daily traumatised by terrorists.
“Our Party is not particularly surprised because this is a Party and President which is always absent in critical areas of our national life. Such absenteeism from responsibility is the hallmark of the APC. Even when prodded to visit such areas, President Buhari will always dwell on excuses, blame game and buck-passing.”
Glo Wins Telecom Company of the Year at Independent Annual Awards
It was another glorious moment for the digital services company, Globacom, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 as it emerged ‘Telecoms Company of the Year’ 2022 at the Daily Independent award.
The colorful ceremony which was attended by crème de la crème of the society, outstanding individuals and organizations was held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The award was in recognition of Globacom’s remarkable contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.
Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, in a citation at the commencement of the event was eulogized for the passion and commitment that ensure the birth of Globacom and the company’s outstanding contributions to the growth of Nigerian telecommunications industry.
“As Nigeria’s Second National Carrier, Glo was the first company to launch operations on Per Second Billing. Driven under the visionary leadership of Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., the network pioneered the billin system in Nigeria in 2003, even when older networks said it was impossible,” the citation noted.
These development according to the citation, “stirred many sectors in the economy, thereby empowering millions of Nigerians.”
Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Mr. Zakari Usman who received the award on behalf of the company thanked the organizers of Daily Independent Award for considering Globacom’s giant strides in the telecoms industry, especially its people-oriented services. He assured the gathering that the company will continue to bring the best services to Nigerians and work towards empowering them at all times.
Tinubu’s Promises Are Hopelessness in Disguise, Says Atiku
Ahead of the general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be on guard and not succumb to an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress to deceive them again.
In a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described as “hopelessness in disguise,” the promise of renewed hope being made by the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He said, “It is one week to the election, and expectedly, campaigns have reached fever pitch. But amid the excitement and tension, voters must guard their hearts jealously as the ruling APC will try to use every subterfuge and stratagem in its manual to deceive them once more. These last days are similar to the end time predicted in the Holy books.
“Nigerians must not let themselves to be deceived by this corn-man selling renewed hopelessness disguised as renewed hope. Your hope will be stolen from you if he is allowed to govern Nigeria. That indeed will be a state of hopelessness – hell on earth, frying pan to fire.”
Atiku said Nigerians must be vigilant, noting that in one breath, Tinubu promised to continue and build on the “impeccable legacy,” of the President Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), while in another breath, he hinted that he would reverse Buhari’s legacies.
According to him, if voted as President, Tinubu would turn Nigeria into his personal property as he allegedly did with Lagos State where he was governor for eight years.
He added, “Tinubu has turned Lagos State into his personal fiefdom by arrogating all powers to himself so much so that even the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, publicly refers to him as ‘my principal’, clear evidence that Tinubu is far above the constitutionally recognised authority in the state.
“To keep governors in check, he buys the loyalty of all 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly who openly sing the Tinubu anthem in the hallowed chamber. It is through the instrumentality of the House that he successfully impeached two of his deputy governors – Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Femi Pedro. It was also through this subservient House that Tinubu passed the obnoxious governors’ pension law that would see him earn more allowances than a former President.
The Punch
Sanwo-Olu Promises to Share Food Packs to Vulnerable Lagosians over Naira Scarcity
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that vulnerable Lagosians that are highly impacted by the current naira and fuel scarcity will be given food to lessen the hardship they are currently facing.
Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday during a live conference on the crises resulting in chaos across the country.
Speaking, the governor said his government is working very hard to provide palliative measures to lessen the burden being faced by vulnerable Lagosians.
“We have also since commenced the distribution of food packs, to the most vulnerable citizens, the people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash.
“We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels who would benefit from the palliatives,” he added.
Reacting to the possibility of fare increment, Sanwo-Olu said they are in discussion with private transport operators to regulate fares bearing the difficult circumstances in which Lagosians have found themselves.
He, however, urged them to remain calm while the rollout of the palliatives is put in place.
