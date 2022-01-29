News
Jigawa Hails Army on Combating Banditry Operations
Following their sacrifices and commitment in tackling banditry and other sundry crimes in the state, the Governor of Jigawa State Muhammed Abubakar has expressed the appreciation of the government and people of the state to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya and troops of the Nigerian Army.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, noted that Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mallam Umar Namadi gave the appreciation Friday during the COAS’ visit to the Governor, while on a working cum operational tour of formations and units in North West Nigeria.
The Governor described the visit as a clear indication of the commitment and resolve of the NA to deal with banditry and other forms of criminalities in the region. He further assured the COAS of the support of the government and people of Jigawa state in partnering with the NA and other security agencies in the state to restore normalcy in the state and the region as a whole.
In the same vein, the Emir of Dutse, Dr. Nuhu Sanusi has expressed appreciation of the Emirate Council of Dutse to troops of the NA and other security agencies for their untiring effort in ensuring peace and stability in the state. The Royal father gave the kudos, when the COAS visited him in his palace today to pay obeisance and solicit the support of members of the traditional institution, whom he said are key stakeholders in the national security architecture.
The Royal father noted that the people of the emirate are eager for the NA to fully occupy the new barracks being built in the state.
The Emir also intimated the COAS of the “Justice for All Programme” initiated by the Emirate, which he maintained, will complement the effort of the NA towards ensuring peace.
Speaking, the COAS stated that he was in the state as part of his tour of NA formations and units across the country to assess their needs and challenges especially in ongoing operations.
Gen Yahaya called for the support and cooperation of the government and people of the state in the fight against banditry and other criminalities confronting the nation, adding that their support is essential for operational success.
The COAS also used the opportunity to express gratitude to the government and people of the state for providing suitable land, where the NA is currently building a barracks to further enhance its presence and operations in the state. He added, that the NA under his watch is resolute in dealing with the security challenges bedeviling the nation.
The COAS was accompanied in his visit to the state by the Chief of Operations (Army), Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj Gen Kabiru Muhktar, Provost Marshal (Army) Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba and Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu.
News
New Naira: CBN Debunks Releasing Statement on Aisha Buhari’s Instagram Page
The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked a purported press release shared on the Instagram page of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
In the release shared on Aisha’s page on Tuesday, it was alleged that the old N500 and N1000 notes should remain legal tender dor the next 70 days, till May 1, 2023.
Debunking the news, the CBN shared another release, labelling the one shared by Aisha as “fake news.”
The CBN said, “For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, 2023, the CBN has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10, 2023.
“Members of the public should therefore disregard any message and/or information not formally released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on this subject. Media practitioners are advised to PLEASE verify any information from the correct sources before publication.”
News
Pathologist Concludes Autopsy on Dead Chrisland Student, Police Await Result
The Lagos State Police Command has said the autopsy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a pupil of Chrisland International School, Whitney Adeniran, has been done.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development to our correspondent on Monday, however, said the result of the autopsy was yet to be out simply because the toxicology report on the case was still being awaited.
“The autopsy for the Chrisland pupil has been done but the result is not out. We are waiting for a toxicology report,” Hundeyin said.
The Lagos State Government had shut the school as investigation commenced to ascertain Whitney’s cause of death during the inter-house sports organised by the school at the Agege Stadium, in the Agege area of the state.
While the school, eyewitnesses and medical doctor hinted that Whitney slumped and died of cardiac arrest, the parents of the 12-year-old pupil, particularly her father, Michael, while demanding justice, said his daughter died of suspected electrocution.
His post on Facebook partly read, “I gave Chrisland School a healthy vibrant young girl, what Chrisland returned to me is a dead child. My entire family is in deep sorrow but the school authority claimed they know nothing about my daughter’s death and all they know is that my daughter slumped and died.
“Since we started asking this question, the school has been asking us to back down from the autopsy and I know they know their way into the system. I am calling on the pathology department of @lasuth to please be honest with their result. Lagos State government, Nigerian Government, please intervene.”
On her part, Whitney’s bereaved mother, Blessing, who said she was at the Agege Stadium to support her daughter during the sporting activities, explained that she was trying to ascertain Whitney’s whereabouts when a pupil of the school informed her that she slumped and was rushed to hospital for treatment.
Blessing, however, noted that her daughter was not taken to a hospital but an immunisation centre, adding that when she rushed down to the centre, she found her daughter’s corpse with her lips and tongue black.
She said, “How does a 12-year-old have a cardiac arrest? No pre-existing heart condition, no pre-existing medical condition. She was hale and hearty, she was not sick in any form. Even if she will die from cardiac arrest, why should one arrest kill a healthy teenager? Let me state that by the time I got there, my daughter’s lips and tongue had already turned black.
“My child was not taken to a hospital, she was taken to an immunisation centre but that is not even my pain. My pain is there was no proper first aid management, there was nothing that was done for her; she was brought to the hospital dead.
“Because when her medical report came in, it said dead on arrival. When my husband came in to pick up his child to take her to another hospital, he came in and met her dead. He screamed, shouted, ‘Desola, daddy is here, stand up. What is happening to my child.’ My husband knelt down crying begging the doctor ‘help me, this is my first child’.”
The Punch
News
Eight Varsity Students Travelling for Election Perish in Road Accident
Eight students of Madonna University, Elele, Rivers State have reportedly died in an auto crash on their way to Taraba State from Port Harcourt.
According to reports, the students were travelling home from school on account of the forthcoming general election.
An eyewitness, Matthew Mbam, said the incident happened on Saturday, February 18, at the TTC/Special Science School junction, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.
Seven other students, who reportedly survived the incident with varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital Hospital in Ebonyi State.
Mbam, who narrated the incident on his Facebook page, said, “While returning from Nwezenyi, Igbeagu, Izzi, Ebonyi State, Nigeria this Sunday evening where I went to pick some people, I met this horrific scene at exactly TTC/Special Science School junction along the trans-Saharan road.
“Seeing the crowd of persons with some army officers around the burnt vehicle, I decided to park my car by the roadside and came out to find out what really happened. I was told that the accident occurred yesterday twilight being Saturday, February 18, 2023.
“After asking some persons there who all declined telling me what really happened, I met the soldiers who accompanied the relatives from Taraba State, directly to ask them what happened with the burnt vehicle.
“They briefed me that the bus was coming from Port-Harcourt, conveying some students from Madonna University with some of the parents who were returning to Taraba State for a break due to the upcoming elections.”
Mbam added that the seven persons that survived were in “bad conditions” while the eight that lost their lives were “burnt beyond recognition.”
“The story further has it that eight students/a parent are the chelated bodies/ashes that were burnt beyond recognition. And about seven persons in bad conditions who are currently at Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, escaped from the bus when it caught fire after having head-on collision with a Sienna car.”
Ezra M Usman, the father of one of the deceased students, expressed his sorrow in a Facebook post, attaching a picture of his daughter.
Usman wrote, “Grace Usman Ezra, I never knew sending you to Madonna University would lead to your untimely death. 18 of you left Madonna to Jalingo yesterday only to hear the news that your bus had [an] accident and caught fire, eight out of 18 came out from the bus. It is well with the 10 of you and the rest that are alive, I pray for your speedy recovery and may God comfort us all that lost our children.”
Efforts to reach the Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Uchenna Anyanwu, were unsuccessful as calls to his telephone were not answered and he had yet to reply to an enquiry sent to his telephone through text message as of the time of filing this report.
The Punch
