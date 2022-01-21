Police Arrest Kano Teacher for Abducting, Killing Five-Year-Old Pupil

A teacher in Kano, Abdulmalik Tanko, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the kidnap and death of Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil.

The pupil was said to have been kidnapped in December and her abductors had demanded N6 million ransom.

In a statement on Thursday, Abdullahi Kiyawa, police spokesperson in Kano, said Tanko killed his pupil when he found that she had recognised him.

“Some time on the 04/12/2021 at about 2030hrs, a report was received from a resident of Dakata Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State that, one Hanifa Abubakar, ‘f’, aged 5 years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of Six Million Naira (N6,000,000.00) was demanded,” the statement reads.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi, met with heads of security agencies in the state, re-strategised for effective service delivery and raised a team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprits.

“Sustained efforts and prolonged follow-up led to the arrest of one Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, ‘m’, aged 30 years old, of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State and one Hashim Isyaku, ‘m’, aged 37 years old, of same address by a detective team of the Department of State Services (DSS), Kano State.

“On investigation, Abdulmalik confessed that, the victim, Hanifa, is his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State. He kidnapped her and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of Six Million Naira (N6,000,000.00).

“On the 18/12/2021, having realised that the victim recognised him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death, conspired with one Hashim Isyaku, ‘m’, took and buried her in a shallow grave located at the private school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State.

“Hashim also confessed that, sometimes in the month of November 2021, the principal suspect, Abdulmalik met him and one Fatima Jibreel Musa, ‘f’, 27 years old, of Layin Falaki Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano State and ordered them to kidnap Hanifa. They planned but later rescinded their action. Fatima was also arrested.“

The suspects, the police said, led a combined team of security and medical operatives to where the body was buried.

The corpse was exhumed and taken to the Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital Kano where she was confirmed dead.

The police added that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.