Culture
NAFEST 2021: How Ekiti State Emerged Victorious
By Eric Elezuo
From the proverbial blast of the whistle which signified the beginning of the 2021 National Festival of Arts of Culture (NAFEST 2021), the host state, Ekiti left no one in doubt that they have a lot of aces up their sleeves, and are not just a willing and serious contender, but has all it takes to win the event, which was in its 34th edition. The theme centred on Celebrating National Unity in Diversity.
Prior to the event, the workaholic Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who was the chief host, had left no one in doubt that the 2021 festival was going to be one of the best in terms of turn up, organisation and presentations. As a result, the brand new Ekiti Civic and Convention Centre as well as the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, main venues of the events, were put in perfect order to host all the states of the federation. And as usual he did not fail. Otunba Runsewe has bestrode the culture and tourism sectors of Nigeria like a colossus, dishing out firsts after first to ensure that the culture of our people does not go into extinction while ensuring that Nigeria’s tourism potential are perfectly harnessed for socio-economic glory.
At the end of the one week fiesta, the host state, Ekiti, against all odds, and with dints of hard work, emerged the overall winner of the 2021 National Festival of Arts and Culture. The Ekiti contingent did not win on a platter of Gold, but fought off pulse rising challenges from Rivers, Bayelsa and others.
It would be recalled that Bayelsa and Rivers won the last two editions held in Plateau and Rivers states respectively. They were champions by every ramification.
Giving the award to the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Ekiti State, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare, the host Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, acknowledged all the participants for a job well done, saying that the unity of the country has really been showcased as individuals and cultures from various of the country co-existed side by side in an atmosphere of Candour, unity and tolerance.
The hallmark of the closing ceremony was the handing over of the hosting right for the next edition in 2022 to Lagos State.
From the first day the event took off with a two hours no holds barred Command Performance, the Ekiti State Cultural Troupe ensured the audience were clued to their seats, giving the impression that the whole week was programmed for a turbocharged celebration.
Kicking off the performances on the night Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Wife of the Ekiti State government, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, in her address, asked participants from across the states to make themselves at home and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of the Ekiti people rooted in tourism, hospitality, food and more.
“We are immensely humbled and proud to have been considered eligible to host the 2021 NAFEST. What we lack in resources, we have in passion, kindness and integrity,” Mrs Fayemi said.
Filled with colours, class, razzmatazz and vigour, the superbly orchestrated performances spearheaded by the EKITI State Performing Arts Group, was an exercise in delight as the crowd of audience continually asked for more.
Held at the newly constructed Arts Theatre of the Ekiti State Civic and Convention Centre, the event showcased the deep culture of the Ekiti people, using energetic dance steps choreographed to perfection.
Kick-starting the fanfare was the dance of welcome, which ushered participants and guests to the mind-blowing and fun-filled extravaganza.
The dance was followed by a rib cracking session as with a two man show by Parisco and Baba Chinedu, who formed the team of Arakenge Comedy art.
Performance after a performance, the hall was electrified with the guests absorbing the thrills and frills of the superlative culture of the Ekiti people, all rooted in dance and drama.
In quick succession, the state theatre group performed dances depicting one session of the culture afteranother ranging from occupation, gender strive, religion and more.
The group, which came prepared, in a lampoon, showcased the Nigeria of the moment through a drama titled Free Readers Association. The highly hilarious drama presented the ills of the society through newspaper reading, and made sporadic attempts at providing solutions.
Thereafter, The Battle of the Sexes was presented, which tend to decide between the male and female folks, who is the superior. It was followed by the Iwure Dance and Ido Dance, rightly described as magical as a result of the high octane acrobatic displays.
It was then the turn of the Students of Theatre and Arts of Ekitii State University, who showed vigour and strength as they performed The Drums of Rubble. The Fisherman Dance followed thereafter to conclude the Dances.
Among the array of dignitaries present at the event were the Director General, National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Rivers State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Charles Ejima; Mrs Tonye Briggs, Delta State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Lawrence Ejiofor and many more.
The day after, over 25 the states of the Federation were on ground for superlative performances ranging from drama, dances, puppetry, arts and craft, essay writing, exhibition and many more to the delight of the teeming number of culture loving Nigerians.
In between, the NCDC DG hosted entrepreneurial empowerment roundtable for young people while supervising skills acquisition seminars.
At the end of events, when meritorious gongs were presented, the states won laurels as follows:
States with Best Costume
Rivers, Imo and Kogi states
States with Largest Contingent
Rivers and Bayelsa states
Best Behaved and Disciplined States
Yobe, Taraba and Sokoto
Most Improved States
Jigawa, Gombe states
Most Creative Design and Innovative Package
Ondo, Nasarawa, kano states
DG Gong for states outstanding support for children and women
Erelu fayemi
DG Gong for Host State Hospitality
Gov Kayode Fayemi
Best Entepreneaurial
Osun, Niger, Zamfara states
Best in Digital Marketing of Arts
Abia, Bauchi, Plateau states
Best in Synergy and Teamwork
Lagos Rivers, Ogun states and FCT
Most Consistent States
Borno, Kaduna, Katsina and Benue states
Traditional Cuisine Category
5th – FCT and Imo
4th – Bayelsa
3rd – Ekiti and Delta states
2nd – Nasarawa
1st – Rivers
Children Essay Writing
5th – Lagos
4th – Nasarawa
3rd – Gombe
2nd – Benue
1st – Ekiti and Rivers states
Children Art and Craft Competition
5th – FCT
4th – Benue
3rd – Ogun
2nd – Lagos
1st – Ekiti
Archery
4th – Kaduna and Rivers
3rd – Borno
2nd – Ekiti
1st – Nasarawa
Drama’s Children
5th – Bayelsa
4th – Delta
3rd – Rivers and Ondo
2nd – Ekiti
1st – Benue and Ogun
Children Tales by Moonlight
5th – Delta
4th – Lagos
3rd – Benue
2nd – Bayelsa
1st – Ekiti and Rivers states
Traditional Board Game
4th – Nasarawa
3rd – Rivers
2nd – Ekiti
1st – Bayelsa
Indigenous Fabric/Fashion Competition
5th – FCT
4th – Delta
3rd – Ekiti
2nd – Bayelsa
1st – Rivers
Nigerian Fabric and Interior Decoration
5th – Niger
4th – Delta
3rd – FCT
2nd – Bayelsa
1st – Ekiti
Special Gong
Lagos
The next edition of the National Festival will be hosted by Lagos State in 2022.
Culture
Breaking: Lagos Wins Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State contingents at the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 has been declared winners of this year’s edition of the weeklong cultural fiesta.
The state, which hosted the event, was proclaimed winner at the end of the event at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan having scored the highest number of points.
Ekiti which won last year came a distant third as Rivers and Bayelsa were joint second.
Culture
Glamour, Razzmatazz, Fanfare As Sanwo-Olu, Ooni, Runsewe, Others Flag Off Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The main bowel of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos State, was turned into a carnival of the some sort as the governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined by the Ooni of Ife, HIM Enitan Ogunwusi, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Uzamat, Akinbile-Yussuf, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, traditional rulers and host of other personalities from across all walks of life, declared the 2022 edition of the annual cultural fiesta, National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) open.
The event, which drew participants from 29 states of the federation, and still counting, was filled with colour, glamour, fanfare and razzmatazz with the participating states striving joyously to outdo one another.
In his speech at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu praised the initiative and the brains behind the yearly fiesta, saying it is a veritable means of unifying Nigeria an uniting the people in the midst of diversity.
“It is with great pride that I stand before you here today as the Chief Host of the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, a festival that aims to unite and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu declared.
Tagged ‘CULTURE AND PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE’, Sanwo-Olu observed that the event in its entirety is a cultural marvel to embrace, and urged participating teams to express one love while the event lasts and beyond.
Sanwo-Olu further went down memory lane to trace the history of the fiesta, and how it tallies with the THEMES agenda of the present Lagos State government.
“Right after the Nigerian Civil War, Culture and Sports were identified as major unifying factors for a country healing from the throes of war. This decision birthed the establishment of the National Arts for Festival (which later morphed into the National Festival for Arts and Culture) and the National Sports Festival.
“I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the THEMES Agenda is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The State is therefore, delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states, the governor enthused.
Earlier in his speech, the host and Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has informed that the festival is a deliberate synergy between the council and Lagos State government to continue to unite Nigerians and foster peace.
The participating states thereafter took turns to parade their culture in a display that has left mouths gaping with the major revolving round the War dance from Abia State, Rivers and Lagos contingents which paraded a long drawn display of raw cultural actions.
The event continues at the National Stadium till November 14, 2022 when the closing ceremony will return to Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
Culture
Lagos, a Reference Point for Peace, Co-habitation, Co-existence in Unity – Akinbile-Yussuf
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, has said that Lagos State remains a point of reference when it comes to peaceful co-existence and co-habiting in unity despite the differences in ethnicity and languages of its people.
Mrs. Uzamat made the remarks while delivering the welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.
“Lagos prides itself as a peaceful State, known for co-habiting and co-existing in unity, despite the differences in ethnicity and languages, Lagos remains a reference point for what an ideal State exemplifies,” she said while imploring the visiting participants to take advantage of the rich culture of the state and tourism potential, especially the aquatic endowments, to give themselves the best of times as the week long fiesta lasts.
She noted also that the very essence of the festival, which dwells on the need to further unify the country should not be lost sight of as Nigeria needs its unity now, more than ever
“You must also be reminded of the fact that Lagos, apart from being the Centre of Excellence, is also a State of Aquatic splendour surrounded by water which constitutes part of our heritage. You are also invited to explore the tourism potentials on our waterways as well as the world class water transportation system here in Lagos.
“In a nutshell, as we celebrate, and have fun, I plead with us all not to forget the inherent message in this festival of culture and arts. This annual event had over the years proven to be a unifying platform for all tribes in Nigeria and this year’s edition should not be an exception,” the Commissioner said.
NAFEST is a yearly fiesta of culture, arts and tourism tailored to bring Nigerians together under one roof to further cement the unity the has held the country together.
The theme for the 2022 edition is “Culture and peaceful coexistence”, and as Akinbile-Yussuf noted, “it is imperative for every one of us to be reminded that a peaceful coexistence is very integral to development and as such, we must jointly pursue everything that would guarantee the peace of everyone.”
