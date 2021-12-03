NAFEST 2021: How Ekiti State Emerged Victorious

By Eric Elezuo

From the proverbial blast of the whistle which signified the beginning of the 2021 National Festival of Arts of Culture (NAFEST 2021), the host state, Ekiti left no one in doubt that they have a lot of aces up their sleeves, and are not just a willing and serious contender, but has all it takes to win the event, which was in its 34th edition. The theme centred on Celebrating National Unity in Diversity.

Prior to the event, the workaholic Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who was the chief host, had left no one in doubt that the 2021 festival was going to be one of the best in terms of turn up, organisation and presentations. As a result, the brand new Ekiti Civic and Convention Centre as well as the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, main venues of the events, were put in perfect order to host all the states of the federation. And as usual he did not fail. Otunba Runsewe has bestrode the culture and tourism sectors of Nigeria like a colossus, dishing out firsts after first to ensure that the culture of our people does not go into extinction while ensuring that Nigeria’s tourism potential are perfectly harnessed for socio-economic glory.

At the end of the one week fiesta, the host state, Ekiti, against all odds, and with dints of hard work, emerged the overall winner of the 2021 National Festival of Arts and Culture. The Ekiti contingent did not win on a platter of Gold, but fought off pulse rising challenges from Rivers, Bayelsa and others.

It would be recalled that Bayelsa and Rivers won the last two editions held in Plateau and Rivers states respectively. They were champions by every ramification.

Giving the award to the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Ekiti State, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare, the host Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, acknowledged all the participants for a job well done, saying that the unity of the country has really been showcased as individuals and cultures from various of the country co-existed side by side in an atmosphere of Candour, unity and tolerance.

The hallmark of the closing ceremony was the handing over of the hosting right for the next edition in 2022 to Lagos State.

From the first day the event took off with a two hours no holds barred Command Performance, the Ekiti State Cultural Troupe ensured the audience were clued to their seats, giving the impression that the whole week was programmed for a turbocharged celebration.

Kicking off the performances on the night Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Wife of the Ekiti State government, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, in her address, asked participants from across the states to make themselves at home and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of the Ekiti people rooted in tourism, hospitality, food and more.

“We are immensely humbled and proud to have been considered eligible to host the 2021 NAFEST. What we lack in resources, we have in passion, kindness and integrity,” Mrs Fayemi said.

Filled with colours, class, razzmatazz and vigour, the superbly orchestrated performances spearheaded by the EKITI State Performing Arts Group, was an exercise in delight as the crowd of audience continually asked for more.

Held at the newly constructed Arts Theatre of the Ekiti State Civic and Convention Centre, the event showcased the deep culture of the Ekiti people, using energetic dance steps choreographed to perfection.

Kick-starting the fanfare was the dance of welcome, which ushered participants and guests to the mind-blowing and fun-filled extravaganza.

The dance was followed by a rib cracking session as with a two man show by Parisco and Baba Chinedu, who formed the team of Arakenge Comedy art.

Performance after a performance, the hall was electrified with the guests absorbing the thrills and frills of the superlative culture of the Ekiti people, all rooted in dance and drama.

In quick succession, the state theatre group performed dances depicting one session of the culture afteranother ranging from occupation, gender strive, religion and more.

The group, which came prepared, in a lampoon, showcased the Nigeria of the moment through a drama titled Free Readers Association. The highly hilarious drama presented the ills of the society through newspaper reading, and made sporadic attempts at providing solutions.

Thereafter, The Battle of the Sexes was presented, which tend to decide between the male and female folks, who is the superior. It was followed by the Iwure Dance and Ido Dance, rightly described as magical as a result of the high octane acrobatic displays.

It was then the turn of the Students of Theatre and Arts of Ekitii State University, who showed vigour and strength as they performed The Drums of Rubble. The Fisherman Dance followed thereafter to conclude the Dances.

Among the array of dignitaries present at the event were the Director General, National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Rivers State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Charles Ejima; Mrs Tonye Briggs, Delta State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Lawrence Ejiofor and many more.

The day after, over 25 the states of the Federation were on ground for superlative performances ranging from drama, dances, puppetry, arts and craft, essay writing, exhibition and many more to the delight of the teeming number of culture loving Nigerians.

In between, the NCDC DG hosted entrepreneurial empowerment roundtable for young people while supervising skills acquisition seminars.

At the end of events, when meritorious gongs were presented, the states won laurels as follows:

States with Best Costume

Rivers, Imo and Kogi states

States with Largest Contingent

Rivers and Bayelsa states

Best Behaved and Disciplined States

Yobe, Taraba and Sokoto

Most Improved States

Jigawa, Gombe states

Most Creative Design and Innovative Package

Ondo, Nasarawa, kano states

DG Gong for states outstanding support for children and women

Erelu fayemi

DG Gong for Host State Hospitality

Gov Kayode Fayemi

Best Entepreneaurial

Osun, Niger, Zamfara states

Best in Digital Marketing of Arts

Abia, Bauchi, Plateau states

Best in Synergy and Teamwork

Lagos Rivers, Ogun states and FCT

Most Consistent States

Borno, Kaduna, Katsina and Benue states

Traditional Cuisine Category

5th – FCT and Imo

4th – Bayelsa

3rd – Ekiti and Delta states

2nd – Nasarawa

1st – Rivers

Children Essay Writing

5th – Lagos

4th – Nasarawa

3rd – Gombe

2nd – Benue

1st – Ekiti and Rivers states

Children Art and Craft Competition

5th – FCT

4th – Benue

3rd – Ogun

2nd – Lagos

1st – Ekiti

Archery

4th – Kaduna and Rivers

3rd – Borno

2nd – Ekiti

1st – Nasarawa

Drama’s Children

5th – Bayelsa

4th – Delta

3rd – Rivers and Ondo

2nd – Ekiti

1st – Benue and Ogun

Children Tales by Moonlight

5th – Delta

4th – Lagos

3rd – Benue

2nd – Bayelsa

1st – Ekiti and Rivers states

Traditional Board Game

4th – Nasarawa

3rd – Rivers

2nd – Ekiti

1st – Bayelsa

Indigenous Fabric/Fashion Competition

5th – FCT

4th – Delta

3rd – Ekiti

2nd – Bayelsa

1st – Rivers

Nigerian Fabric and Interior Decoration

5th – Niger

4th – Delta

3rd – FCT

2nd – Bayelsa

1st – Ekiti

Special Gong

Lagos

The next edition of the National Festival will be hosted by Lagos State in 2022.