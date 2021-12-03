Headline
Budget of Consolidation: Wike Proposes N483Bilion 2022 Budget
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo on Friday presented a budget estimate of Four Hundred and Eighty-three billion, one hundred and seventy-three million, three hundred and seven thousand, ninety-six naira (N483,173, 307,096.00) for 2022 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for consideration.
He said the policy thrusts for the 2022 Appropriation bill christened, “Budget of Consolidation,” will focus on the State’s quest for greater economic growth and fiscal consolidation, enhancing jobs and wealth creation, building first-rate economic infrastructure, and achieving equity and social protection through poverty reduction and economic inclusiveness.
The governor, who gave the assurance while presenting the 2022 appropriation bill, said his administration succeeded significantly in managing the resources of the state by building a strong economy in relative to most other States of the federation.
According to him, real tangible growth figures were also posted consistently, which is in excess of 5 per cent year-in-year-out, especially for the last two years.
“Within Nigeria, our economy is not only stronger than 90 percent of the other States; it has continued to perform better than most others in terms of real economic growth, fiscal consolidation, debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio and Internal Revenue Generation.
“The 2022 budget is crafted within the framework of the State’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework, the State’s Economic Strategy Paper, the national economic outlook and the State’s economic growth projections coupled with the various development instruments and programmes.”
Governor Wike said the projected recurrent expenditure is One Hundred and Forty-Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Eight Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Seven Naira (N144, 764,818,977.00), which represents about 30 per cent of the total budget size for 2022 fiscal year.
According to him, the projected estimates for capital expenditure is Three Hundred and Fourteen Billion, Nine Hundred and Three Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand, One Hundred and Sixteen Naira (314, 903,108,116.00), which represents about 65 per cent of the total budget size.
The governor stated that the 2022 budget is pegged on the assumptions of the crude oil bench mark of USD 50 per barrel, National crude oil production estimates of 1.7 million barrel per day; Currency exchange rate of N410 to the Dollar; Gross Domestic Product growth rate of between 3 per cent for the medium term; and Inflation rate of 13.5 per cent.
“Although this is yet another ambitious projection given the challenges of the national economy, we believe we would be able to successfully implement the capital because it is backed by a concrete plan of action and within achievable limits.”
Governor Wike explained that over half of the capital budget estimate is targeted at the economic and social sectors.
He listed the main items of the scheduled capital spending in the 2022 budget to include Agriculture, Roads, Bridges, Healthcare, Education, Social Welfare, Justice Delivery, Sports, Youth and Women Empowerment and Human Security.
These, he said, would invariably lead to generating real economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction and improvements in the living standards of citizens.
Governor Wike acknowledged that his administration inherited some agricultural assets, including hundreds of hectares of uncultivated lands, abandoned livestock infrastructure, fish farms, banana plantations and the Shonghai initiative.
“But none was backed by reasonable policy, investment and sustainability frameworks. Little wonder, they all readily failed and palled to nothing as ill-conceived fanciful ideas and programmes.
“We have therefore decided to make agriculture part of our engines for sustainable economic growth and development by support our people to move beyond subsistent levels of production.
“Our approach is to de-emphasize the direct participation of the State Government in agriculture and encourage the private to take the lead.
“We have provided the sum of N16, 937,632,000.00 in the 2022 capital budget to revitalize, stimulate and grow the agricultural sector in the State.”
In the justice sector, Governor Wike said the sum of N2,256,928,022.80 has been earmarked as additional resources to improve efficiency of the sector.
The sum, he maintained, will fund the State Judiciary’s action plan for 2022 that include the construction of the new Magistrate Court’s Complex in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Judicial Institute and the South-South Zonal Headquarters of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.
He said the 2022 budget is also expected to further strengthen the health sector such that citizens are healthy with immediate access to affordable quality primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services and support.
Reflecting on how the 2021 budget of N448.6B performed, Governor Wike said its implementation was very impressive with over eighty percent performance.
“As at end of October 2021, total net revenue receipts was three hundred and ninety-one billion, three hundred and twenty-five million, two hundred and seventy thousand, two hundred and six naira (N391,325,270,206.), only which represents over 87 percent overall performance on the revenue side.”
Governor Wike urged the Supreme Court to expedite the trial of the Value Added Tax suit between the Rivers State government and the Federal Government.
“In anticipation of our victory we are continuing with our plan to integrate the VAT into our mainstream tax operations and strengthen the capacity of the RSIRS to effectively administer this head of tax when the responsibility comes.”
He said the administration shall complete the following roads, flyovers and other projects in the 2022 fiscal year.
“The Abali flyover, Rumukalagbor flyover, Nkpolu flyover, Rumuepirikom flyover and Elimgbu-Rumuokrushe flyover; the dualization of Ogbunuabali road, the dualization of Eastern bypass road; the dualization of Egbema – Omoku road; Trans-Kalabari road (phase one), the dualization of Ahoada – Omoku road (phase one); the dualization of Bori-Kono road and the dualization of Chokocho – Okehi – Igbodo road.
“Ogu – Ekporo –Kpogor-Wakama link road; Akpabu – Omudioga – Egbeda road; Rumuodogo 1 & 2 roads; Omoku-Aligwu-Kreigani-Oduoboburu road; Mgbuosimini – Nkpor – Mgbuodohia roads; Okochiri internal roads, phase 2; Omerulu community internal roads; Nchia internal roads; Igwuruta community internal roads; Abonnema/Obonnoma Sandfilling and reclamation; Bakana sandfilling and reclamation; Okrika sandfilling and reclamation;
The new Government jetty at Marine base, Port Harcourt; Chokocho Igbodo road; Oyigbo – Okoloma road; Rumuesara – Eneka road; and Ogu/Bolo sandfilling.”
Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani noted the audacity of the 2021 Appropriation Bill that seeks to consolidate ongoing development as championed by Governor Wike.
He said all the members of Rivers State House of Assembly know the exact projects and services that are provided by the Wike administration for the good of the state and its people.
“No one is in doubt that what you have presented before the Rivers State House of Assembly is not realisable. It is a realistic and realisable budget and this has been your established pattern for the six years going seven years that you have mounted the leadership stage in the state.”
Featured
Opinion:Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
By Oluwaseyi Adebayo
As usual, for millions of Nigerians, Christmas is a time of utmost merriment; a time when the prevailing economic hardships and security concerns are temporarily forgotten and replaced with fun and national fraternal camaraderie.
The upbeat Christmas and Boxing Day mood was, expectedly, very pronounced at the just concluded GLO briefing on its ambitious network expansion and subscriber outreach programs for 2023. Indeed, going by the presentation of excited Glo communications staff, subscribers should look forward to more enhanced and excellent services at the least cost.
However, much as I was interested in the message and the gay mood, I seized the opportunity of the occasion to sidle up to one of the senior media advisers to the Chairman to discuss an interesting Thisday Newspaper article titled ‘Ranking Nigeria’s Richest’, published on Christmas Eve. Since the Chairman’s name, who is well known for being very reclusive and uninterested in any form of public display of wealth, was cited in the article, I wanted to know the media adviser’s views on the surprising theme and thrust of the article.
Interestingly, the media hotshot, who requested anonymity, did not hesitate to respond.
The Chairman, he informed me categorically, is uninterested in the subject of who is on the billionaire ranking list and who is not. He emphatically stated that the Chairman had nothing to do with the article and regretted that his name was even mentioned.
The Chairman, he said, never talks to the press, doesn’t join issues with anyone, and has dissociated himself from the article while strongly requesting that his name be kept out of any such mundane articles. The media adviser further advised his colleagues to focus on more important subjects at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s chequered journey; a position that I cannot but agree more.
To all my faithful and future readers, I thank you most heartily for following my thoughts and findings of interest. I wish you all continued merriment and the best of the coming year.
Headline
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday announced Akin Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new Director General of his campaign council.
Osuntokun replaced former DG of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, who announced his resignation in a letter last Tuesday following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.
The letter was addressed personally to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
But rising from a strategic meeting of the party, which had Obi, members of the National Working Committee and several political candidates of Labour Party in attendance, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure announced Osuntokun as the new campaign DG.
Abure described the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria as a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Okupe.
Osuntokun became the South-West leader of the party after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the LP in August 2022.
Headline
PDP, APC Campaign Councils Carpet Obi for Asking Aged Candidates to Resign
The spokespersons of Tinubu-Shettima and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Councils on Wednesday berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for asking aged candidates to retire from the race for the 2023 elections.
Obi had said at his presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State that weak and ageing presidential candidates should have no business running for an important office like the presidency.
According to him, he could not imagine being represented by anyone at a rally that has something to do with his mission to render service.
He further emphasised that the task of rescuing Nigeria from total collapse requires the physical energy of a vibrant candidate who can get the job done seamlessly.
Reacting to his statement, the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Phrank Shaibu, said age does not represent capacity.
Speaking with The PUNCH, Shaibu said at 61, Obi shouldn’t be referring to himself as a youth either.
He added, “He should use this period to apologise to his followers and Nigerians for not ‘verifying’ the character of his campaign DG or performing any form of due diligence before appointing the same person to market his credentials as well as his anti-corruption stance.”
The spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, also carpeted the former Anambra State governor, saying he is showing a sign of desperation.
Keyamo said, “He is already pandering to sentiments. That is a statement that indicates he has completely run out of ideas. He is not the youngest. We still have presidential candidates in their 40s. I can give you the names of some. Obi should be the one stepping down for them.
“His statement is a very unfortunate one. In fact, who told him he is one of the major party candidates? This is a man who is coming on the ballot for the first time. How does he know he is a major candidate? He is probably listening to the noise around him. I cannot wait for the 2023 election to come on time. They will then understand what it means to run an election, not this noise all over the place.
“As I normally say, when jungle matures, they will understand.”
The Punch
