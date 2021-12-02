Allow Nnamdi Kanu Maximum Comfort, Practice His Faith – Court Orders DSS

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the leader of the proscribed IPOB group, Nnamdi Kanu to have maximum possible comfort while in their custody.

The trial judge Justice Binta Nyako who gave the order on Thursday also ordered the DSS to allow Nnamdi Kanu to have a change of clothes, give him medical attention and allow him to practice his faith.

Justice Nyako said the matter for the day, was for abridgment of time.

The judge also brought further hearing of the case forward by a day (January 18, 2022), from the initial date of (January 19) for a hearing of pending applications which includes the jurisdiction of the court and competence of the charge.

The shift in the trial date follows the abridgment of time granted by the Judge after a plea to that effect.

Kanu’s Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had approached the court with an application seeking an order of the court to accommodate the trial in November and December this year as against the earlier January 19.

Counsel to the Federal Government, Shuaib Labaran however told the court that a counter affidavit opposing the request by the Federal Government has been filed and served on Kanu.

Justice Nyako however informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for time abridgment cannot be considered because there is no judicial time for such an issue.

Following the insistence, Justice Nyako agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which will last till January 19 and 20.

Kanu’s trial was heard on Thursday in his absence.

One of his lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor told journalists that part of the things that will be heard is the application for his bail among others. The lawyer also said it is not mandatory that Nnamdi Kanu be in court for the hearing.

Earlier, there were expectations that Nnamdi Kanu would be making an unscheduled appearance in court but eventually, he was absent.

Nnamdi Kanu is facing charges bordering on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.

