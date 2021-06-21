BuhariMustGo Protesters Block Abuja Airport Road

Angry Nigerians protesting against bad governance and insecurity on Monday morning staged a peaceful protest and blocked Abuja Airport Road.

The protesters, mostly youths, took their campaign to Dantata Bridge, along the road which serves as a major entrance and exit points to the capital city as early as 5:00am chanting #BuhariMustGo.

The protesters barricaded the Expressway with bonfire, preventing vehicular movement along the road.

The protesters, who displayed placards, were on June 12 violently dispersed by a combined team of armed security operatives at Gudu junction when they were teargassed.

They were demanding an end to insecurity, bad governance, corruption, impunity and reversal of suspension on Twitter, among others.

Saharareporters

