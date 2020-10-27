Court Judgment: Mob Chases Osun Monarch Out of Palace

Oba Olatunde Falabi, the Akire of Ikire, has been chased out of his palace by a mob. He was however rescued by military men, who took him into safety.

The monarch, who was sacked by a Supreme Court judgment six years ago, has since refused to step down from the throne.

The youths had earlier protested the non-implementation of a court judgment which declared Oba Falabi’s continued stay on the throne as illegal.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, SP Opalola Yemisi said no life was lost during the incident.

The battle for the throne started in 1987 after the demise of the former traditional ruler, Oba Oseni Oyegunle.

When the process of appointing a new monarch started, one of the five ruling houses, Aketula, presented a candidate, Mr Tajudeen Olanrewaju, in line with the Akire of Ikire Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958.

Before the installation of Olanrewaju could be completed, two ruling houses, Ladekan and Lanbeloye, went to court to challenge the inclusion of Aketula in the ruling houses.

