AfDB: Buhari Felicitates with Adesina in Re-Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election for a second term in office as the President of African Development Bank, saying he deserves it.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled ‘President Buhari congratulates AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina on re-election, leads round of applause at Council of State meeting.’

According to the statement, Buhari congratulated Adesina on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians in general.

The presidential spokesman said the news of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of State, Presidents of the Senate, state governors, some ministers, and senior government officials.

The statement read, “As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: ‘He deserves it.’

“The President extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

“President Buhari believes Dr Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

“The President rejoices with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

“While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Dr Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent.”

