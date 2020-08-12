Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Recovers from COVID-19

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has recovered from COVID-19, The PUNCH has learnt.

The minister had announced on July 19 that his fourth Covid-19 test returned positive after he felt a slight irritation in his throat.

Onyeama, a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and one of those driving the fight against the pandemic, especially regarding the repatriation of stranded citizens abroad, had gone into quarantine immediately.

But announcing via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the minister wrote, “By the very special grace of God, my latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.”

Also, in a video clip obtained by our correspondent from the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Abuja, Onyeama was seen resuming duty on Wednesday morning, to the cheering welcome of staff of the ministry.

