Lagos Loses Another Council Chairman

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Babatunde Oke, is dead.

Oke’s death was confirmed by his Chief Press Secretary, Akerele Ismail, on Wednesday.

Ismail said his boss died Wednesday morning but could not give details.

“Yes, he (Oke) is dead. I cannot give you details now. I am in pain. Please, let us talk later,” he told The PUNCH on the telephone.

When asked if his boss died of coronavirus-related complications, Ismail replied, “no”.

Though our correspondent could not immediately confirm the cause of Oke’s death, there are reports that the council boss died of COVID-19-related complications.

Oke’s death came barely two months after the chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Augustine Arogundade, died.

Arogundade was said to have died of coronavirus-related complications on June 2.

Oke is serving his second term in the council.

The Chairman of Conference 57, a forum for all the council chairmen in Lagos, Mrs Omolola Essien, described Oke’s death as “sad and shocking”.

She cautioned other local government chairpersons to prioritise holding meetings virtually.

Essien, who is the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, said, “In Conference 57, all of us are shock because the thing is becoming too much.

“I advise everyone to keep safe. Nothing is important as life. We pray that God will console his family. We need to be strict on enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.”

