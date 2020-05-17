Babangida, Osinbajo, Mahama, Taylor, Elumelu, Ajayi, Amaechi, Others Storm Dele Momodu’s 60th Birthday Party

By Eric Elezuo

It was a gathering of the best in the society as veteran journalist and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu defiled all odds, including the dreaded and ravaging Coronavirus disease, to host a well attended virtual 60th birthday party.

Anchored by A-list comedians, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st and Tee A, the party kicked off with opening prayer, followed by a short sermon by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House. There and then, the party gained momentum with intermittent rendition of hymns and reading of a Bible passage, Psalm 91, by the celebrant’s wife, Mrs Mobolaji Momodu, who stuck close to her adorable celebrant-husband.

Earlier, the likes of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Liberia, Mrs. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Mrs Edwina Banda and Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi and her husband, Reverend Ademuyiwa Ajayi, paid glowing tributes to Chief Momodu, defining him unanimously with impressive adjectives, reliving the sweet paths of their encounters.

The event which held from 1pm till way past 5pm, was broadcast live on all social media platforms and HIPTV on DSTV and GOtv channels.

A showbiz impresario of repute, Momodu, who was born on May 16, 1960, proved that the word impossibility has no place in his dictionary, creating the first ever virtual, whole online party, while respecting government laws on social distancing.

In his remarks, Momodu, who was overwhelmed by the level of turn out of all and sundry including the high and highly placed celebrities among others, acknowledged with humility their presence, and said he would never take their friendship for granted.

Thereafter, gospel sensation and Nara crooner, Tim Godfrey, thrilled the audience with his melodious voice and dance steps, bringing alive the various viewing centres as participants either jumped to their feet in ecstasy or rhythmically moved their bodies to lyrics from their position. The celebrant was not left out as he showed that the musician is one of his best singers.

Other performers on the night were Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni, Afro juju originator, Shina Peters, K1 De Ultimate among others. It was solely a lively affair.

Expectedly, former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, whose daughter, Aisha, was on hand to offer her tributes, also called in, and wholeheartedly wished the happy celebrant a glorious birthday.

Other attendees were former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Senator Dino Melaye, Chairman Heirs Holding, Mr. Tony Elumelu, who functioned as the chairman of the occasion; Banky W, Sade Okoya, CEO, Brilla FM, Larry Izamoje, Publisher of Thisday titles, Nduka Obaigbena, Chief Alex Duduyemi, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, former Eagles star, Segun Odegbami and Dame Abimbola Fashola.

Bashorun Momodu, who is better known as Bob Dee in the social circle, is a man of immense clout, where Ovation International platform has been used to showcase the good image of Nigerians and Africans alike. He is singularly blessed with the ability to cause doors of influential personalities to open to him. In the cause of his journalistic sojourn, Momodu have been privileged to wine and dine with world leaders of various categories, whose goodwill he has courted and guided jealously with overflowing sincerity.

Momodu, who is reputed as one-time highest paid editor, is married to his beautiful Mobolaji, and they are blessed with four boys.

