Headline

Ex-Governorship Candidate, Gbadamosi Taunts Twitter Users for Demanding ‘Giveaway’

Eric 2 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

A former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in the last general election in Lagos State, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, has come hard on his Twitter followers, who he alleged were flooding his DM to demand giveaways.

Responding bitterly through his handle @BOGbadamosi, the politician told those making demands to “Go and meet those you used your “influenza” skills to persuade the world that they’re the best for Lagos & Nigeria.”

“Stop coming to my inbox to DEMAND that I give you my hard earned money. Go and meet those you used your “influenza” skills to persuade the world that they’re the best for Lagos & Nigeria. Don’t you know their address again? You put them in office to eat our taxes. Join them.

“Seriously, you worked hard to get your governor, your senator, your house of reps member, and your house of Assembly member “elected”, to make their rigged “victory” plausible, yet you’re in MY inbox demanding that I do “giveaway”! You miss road?

“What you don’t realise is that those fellows are now balling on my money & that of millions of other taxpayers in this state. Go and collect your share from them. If they don’t answer your calls, gather yourselves and go to their house or their office to collect yours, monthly.”

Eric

Related Articles

Buhari Departs Nigeria for Russia

October 21, 2019

RELATIONSHIP: The Changing Dynamics of Wooing

May 25, 2019

FG Condemns Killing Of Second Aid Worker By Boko Haram

October 15, 2018

LAGOS TANKER EXPLOSION: MORE DEAD BODIES FOUND

June 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: