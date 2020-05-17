Ex-Governorship Candidate, Gbadamosi Taunts Twitter Users for Demanding ‘Giveaway’

By Eric Elezuo

A former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in the last general election in Lagos State, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, has come hard on his Twitter followers, who he alleged were flooding his DM to demand giveaways.

Responding bitterly through his handle @BOGbadamosi, the politician told those making demands to “Go and meet those you used your “influenza” skills to persuade the world that they’re the best for Lagos & Nigeria.”

“Stop coming to my inbox to DEMAND that I give you my hard earned money. Go and meet those you used your “influenza” skills to persuade the world that they’re the best for Lagos & Nigeria. Don’t you know their address again? You put them in office to eat our taxes. Join them.

“Seriously, you worked hard to get your governor, your senator, your house of reps member, and your house of Assembly member “elected”, to make their rigged “victory” plausible, yet you’re in MY inbox demanding that I do “giveaway”! You miss road?

“What you don’t realise is that those fellows are now balling on my money & that of millions of other taxpayers in this state. Go and collect your share from them. If they don’t answer your calls, gather yourselves and go to their house or their office to collect yours, monthly.”

