COVID-19: Rotary District 9110 Donates Medical Supplies To Two Lagos Hospitals

Rotary International, District 9110 Nigeria, on Friday donated essential medical supplies which include Coronavirus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to two Public Hospitals in Lagos State.

The hospitals-Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja received N95 Face Masks, Surgical Face Masks, Pulse Oximeters, Infrared Thermometers, Latex Examination Gloves, Theatre Goggles, Surgical Gloves, Hand Sanitizers, and Hand Sanitizers (Refill) from the Rotary district.

The Rotary District Governor, Dr. Jide Akeredolu alongside some leaders in the District, in the early hours of the morning arrived LUTH where the items were presented, after which they proceeded to LASUTH where the medical tools were also officially handed to the hospital management team.

Speaking during the donation exercise at LUTH, the District Governor revealed that since the Covid-19 pandemic, Rotary has gone out of its way to raise a lot of funds to contribute its quota to fight the disease.

“We decided to support the frontline hospitals that are supporting the Covid-19 response and we are supporting the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. We have actually provided materials that are essential to the frontline staff who treat the patients first hand, as well as things they will need to protect themselves while on duty.

The District Governor revealed that Rotary has evolved into a very efficient machine for doing good all over the world. He said, “We have a way of raising funds and also disbursing the funds in a very transparent way; that is what we are doing today. Most of the tools the hospital needs to take care of these patients have been provided. We have seen what the Lagos University Teaching Hospital is doing, they are treating hundreds of patients and it is quite a very big project. All the staff also need to be protected. They can’t go home everyday like some other workers so the hospital has to provide for them throughout their time on duty”

Akeredolu thanked the frontline health officials working hard in the fight against the spread of the pandemic for taking the bull by the horn, while adding that the death rate in Nigeria has been comparatively low and that is due to the tremendous work of the medical staff.

In his response, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Professor Chris Bode, expressed his gratitude to the Rotary district. “We thank your organization very much for this generous support. In LUTH, we joined the fight against the Coronavirus very early and this has enable us to treat more than 300 patients in this hospital and we have discharged more than 200” he said; adding that the hospital presently has about 88 patients in its ward as it has a lot of manpower and facilities

“We must thank noble organizations like yours to assist us in fighting this condition and we promise you we will continue to do our best. We want more of your support. Yesterday, we delivered the third baby through caesarean session of mothers who have Coronavirus. Those are the only reports we are getting from Nigeria yet, we are hoping other organizations will join us. It’s not a death sentence. We are hoping to fight it to a standstill and by God’s grace, we will win”, Prof. Bode said.

The Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo who is also a Rotarian appreciated members of the Rotary club for their unending support.

The Rotary district which comprises all Rotary clubs in Lagos and Ogun states is one of the districts under the umbrella of Rotary International, a non-governmental organization with a network over 1.2 million professional and business men and women who dedicate their time, talent, and resources towards serving humanity.

