PDP Reps Caucus Congratulates Diri, Calls for Immediate Prosecution of Oshiomhole

The House of Representatives Peoples Democratic Party, PDP caucus has hailed the emergence of Senator Diri Douye as governor of Bayelsa via a Supreme Court judgement last Thursday.

The caucus also demanded the immediate prosecution of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Arrowhead of the caucus in the House, Rep Kingsley Chinda, PDP, Obio /Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State.

In the statement, Chinda said “on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of

Representatives, we heartily congratulate His Excellency Sen. Douye Diri and the PDP on this divine, historic and landmark victory.

While we urge Gov Diri to fully concentrate on the task of ensuring good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Bayelsa State and Nigerians in general.

“We will continue to call for and work towards deepening our democratic practices. Consequent upon the judgement, We call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of :

1. The National Chairman of the APC and the APC as a corporate entity under Section 31 (8) of the Electoral Act

Which provides that “A political party which presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000.00”.

2. The Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC in the November 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State under criminal Code.

“We re-affirm our faith, confidence and unalloyed support to the leadership of our great party (the PDP), we pray that the Almighty God guide, protect as well as grant Nigerians divine wisdom to discern good governance from deceitful governance.

