Rep Osunsanya Commended for Empowering Constituents

It was a pouring of commendations and praises for the member representing Ijebu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Korede Kolapo Osunsanya, KKO, as he empowers hundreds of his constituents in fulfillment of his electoral promise to serve the people and provide quality leadership that will have a lasting impact.

Beneficiaries of the programme included traders, artisans and small scale entrepreneurs who received non-repayable amount of money, replica of the Federal Government’s ‘Trader Moni’, to boost their businesses as well as presentation of Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB forms to about two hundred final year secondary school students drawn from the three local governments of Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu and Ijebu North East that made up the Federal Constituency.

The event, held at the Millennium Hall located at the premises of Ijebu Ode Local Government Council, Itoro, had in attendance notable people in the constituency including elders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, community leaders and party stalwarts who described Hon. Osunsanya as an embodiment of a responsible and highly committed representative for embarking on such empowerment program for the benefit of his constituents.

According to Chief Okuboyejo, the Chairman, Ogun State Elders’ Advisory Council, the event was not only unique but unprecedented in the history of the constituency for a lawmaker to show such magnitude of philanthropic gesture as Hon. Osunsanya has been doing before and since his election. “What KKO has done”, he noted, “is another landmark which will improve quality of lives of his constituents and also enable indigent students who are willing to further their education pursue their lifetime ambition after acquiring university education”.

Others spoke in the same vein that the program marked another step in the right direction as it would enhance the living standards of a number of households in the Constituency as they charge beneficiaries of the program to make judicious use of the money to grow their economic fortunes and values”.

They took turn to commend the federal lawmaker’s large heart in being committed to make the people economically viable and self-reliant and also increased the confidence of the people in the ruling party in the State as a government that is concerned about their general welfare.

Speaking at the event, Hon Osunsanya said he had always had it in mind to contribute his little quota towards the betterment of the society by engaging in activities that will turn around lives of the people positively which was his main thrust of presenting himself for service. Continuing, he said it was in showing appreciation to the people who reposed that confidence in him through their votes that he decided to give back to the society and express his heartfelt gratitude for their love.

Hon. Osunsanya also said that although, he was elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, beneficiaries of the empowerment programmes were drawn across all existing political parties because he is now representing everybody in his constituency and not a representative of a single political party.

Osunsaya, who also promised to provide free bus service to convey students to and from their respective schools in all the three local government areas of the constituency also pledged that the programme would be continuous as he was preparing to embark the quarterly empowerment programme in all constituting local governments.

Among the elders and leaders present at the event were the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ijebu Ode Local Government; Omoba Gbenga Olugbile and its Odogbolu counterpart; Hon. Femi Onakoya, Chief Bisi Rodipe, Alhaji Rasidi Adenusi, Chief Elias, Chief Segun Aderibigbe, Chief Adeniji, Chief James Dina, Hon. Adebowale Ojuri, Representatives of market women as well as representatives of Students’ Union in the constituency.

e-signed:

Blessing Emetem

Media Aide

