Buhari Unveils Nigeria’s Visa Policy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially presented Nigeria’s Visa policy at the Statehouse, Abuja.

This was announced by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle.

The policy expected to “boost economic activities in the areas of tourism, aviation, entertainment, commerce and other areas where Nigeria has a comparative advantage over other African countries.”
A key provision of the policy is the opportunity it gives to Africans visiting Nigeria to obtain their visas on arrival at the country’s four international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

