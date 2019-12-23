News

Just In: Judge Withdraws from Sowore’s Suit

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday withdrew from the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by the ‘RevolutionNow’ protests convener, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, seeking an order for his release from custody of the Department of State Service.

There have been no fresh charges instituted against Sowore since he was rearrested by the operatives of the DSS on December 6 barely 24 hours of being released from the agency’s detention lasting over months.

