Democracy Group Calls on Political Parties to Join Hands in Fighting Fake News

By Eric Elezuo

A group, Digital Democracy Project, owners of the Rate Your Leader app, has called on Nigerian politicians and political parties across boards, to join hands with the group to fight the menace of fake news using abuse free online app.

Speaking on the intended cooperation, the Chief Executive Officer of the Project and England based Nigeria techpreneur, Mr. Joel Popoola, call on political parties in Nigeria to nominate a representative for their new advisory board where the power of social media is use for good, saying the project was created to deliver durable democracy with enhanced digital technology.

He said: “There’s no doubt that misinformation and fake news are weapons of mass destruction, and have consistently threaten Nigerian democracy. This is a clarion call for us to come together and combat the menace.

“There is a better cure for the malady of cyberspace induced fake news to the benefit of all parties; government and individual. And that is the use of cross, inter or even intra party collaboration.

“It is no longer about politics or political party; it is about our collective existence, it is about our survival as a people, as a nation. This is the time to fight back with well defined digital democracy and Rate Your Leader technology which allows elector/elected abuse free communication.

“We must therefore jettison party leanings and work together to combat a menace that threatens our image among comity of nations and of course our democracy.”

Popoola hinted that the App has accomplished a level success in the United Kingdom where it was first launched and is still in existence coordinating election matters and many more. There are plans to launch the app in Nigerian early in 2020.

