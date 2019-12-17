Bill Proposing Six Years Single Term for President, Governors Passes First Reading

Sponsored by reps member John Dyegh of the All Progressive Congress, the bill has passed through a first reading and has been listed for a second reading by the House.

The bill seeks to change the tenure of President from the four years of two terms to a single term of six years.

If passed, the will also change the tenure of members of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly to 6years from the current 4years term.

The bill is coming at a time of rumours that the incumbent, Muhamadu Buhari is seeking a third term.

