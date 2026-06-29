News
Gunmen Kill Teacher, Abduct Students Writing NECO in Borno, Police Initiate Rescue Mission
Following the abduction of yet-to-be-determined number of students writing the National Examinations Council examinations at Government Day Secondary School, in Lassa Town, Askira/Uba LGA of Borno state, the state police command has reportedly deployed security operatives to comb the forest in the area.
The aredevil terrorists stormed the school on Monday morning, killed one teacher and abducted many students.
The state command spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said security operatives confronted the attackers, preventing a larger-scale abduction.
“Around 9 a.m. in the morning, ISWAP attacked Lassa Day Secondary School. They shot sporadically. An unspecified number of students have been abducted.
“Security forces confronted them. For now, we have an unspecified number of students who were abducted. The CP deployed the Area Commander in Askira/Uba. They are currently combing the bush,” Daso said.
Also, President of the Borno South Youth Alliance, Samaila Kaigama, said the attackers wore military and forest guard uniforms.
“Yes. There was an attack on students writing NECO exams. The terrorists came around past nine. They passed the military checkpoint. They wore military and forest guard attire. They shot sporadically,” he said.
Kaigama said one teacher was killed while another sustained gunshot injuries.
“They killed one teacher from Chibok. They shot another, but not dead yet. They also kidnapped some students and women selling on the school premises. The numbers are not yet out,” he said.
News
Bandits Burn Primary School in Niger Despite Alleged ₦10m Protection Levy
By Ekunode Ayomipo
Fresh concerns have emerged over the worsening security situation in parts of Niger State after suspected bandits reportedly set ablaze the Central Primary School in Dekara, Borgu Local Government Area, despite allegedly receiving a ₦10 million protection levy from communities within the district.
According to residents who spoke to journalists, the armed men invaded Dekara after emerging from the Kainji Lake National Park, where criminal groups have long been suspected of operating. Community members claimed the attackers had earlier imposed a ₦10 million levy on villages in the area, threatening devastating attacks if the demand was not met. In an effort to protect lives and property, residents reportedly contributed the money with the hope that the communities would be spared.
However, despite the payment, the gunmen allegedly launched an attack on the district headquarters, setting the Central Primary School on fire and forcing residents to flee. The incident has left many families displaced and has further disrupted access to education for children in the affected community.
Residents described the attack as a betrayal, saying the payment had been made under duress after assurances that the communities would no longer be targeted. The destruction of the school has intensified fears among locals, many of whom have abandoned their homes for safer areas and informal internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.
The latest incident adds to a growing pattern of insecurity across several local government areas in Niger State, including Borgu, Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Agwara, where armed groups have continued to carry out kidnappings, killings, extortion and attacks on rural communities. Security analysts have repeatedly warned that the forests surrounding the Kainji Lake National Park provide difficult terrain that allows criminal groups to operate and evade security forces.
Reports also indicate that, around the same period, armed bandits attacked communities in Shiroro Local Government Area, leaving at least one person dead while another was reportedly abducted, underscoring the persistent security challenges facing many parts of the state.
As of the latest reports, authorities were yet to issue a comprehensive official statement specifically addressing the Dekara school attack. Meanwhile, residents continue to call for stronger security measures, increased military presence and lasting solutions to end the cycle of violence that has devastated communities across Niger State.
The incident highlights the growing humanitarian and security crisis in rural Nigeria, where attacks on schools and civilian infrastructure continue to threaten lives, education and economic activities despite ongoing security operations.
News
We Killed Ogun Broadcaster Just to Teach Her a Lesson, Three Suspects Confess
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of former Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bode Ojajuni, announced the arrests on Thursday while addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.
Ojajuni said investigators uncovered the suspects through intelligence-driven operations, technical tracking and forensic investigations launched after the double murder.
Oyesiku and Adetayo were discovered dead at the retired broadcaster’s home in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State on June 21. Her Lexus RX 330 was also missing from the residence.
The police commissioner said officers at the Owode-Egba Police Station received a report around 4pm on June 21 over unusual developments at the deceased’s residence.
“Preliminary information indicated that the front door of the residence had been partially damaged while the security house within the compound was found locked, prompting immediate police intervention,” Ojajuni said.
He said detectives who arrived at the scene found Adetayo dead inside the security post, while Oyesiku’s body was discovered in the living room of the main building.
“The crime scene was scientifically processed. Preliminary investigation further revealed that a Lexus RX 330 vehicle belonging to the deceased was missing from the compound, raising suspicion of robbery and murder,” he added.
According to Ojajuni, the stolen vehicle was traced and recovered a day later through intelligence and technical tracking efforts.
He said investigators also recovered a handwritten note at the crime scene, which later became a key piece of evidence.
“Although the ignition key had been removed and the registration number plates detached from the vehicle, detectives recovered the vehicle’s registration plate concealed underneath one of the seats, which enabled investigators to positively identify and confirm the vehicle as the property of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku.
“One critical piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a handwritten note apparently left behind by the perpetrators. The note was subjected to forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads that significantly aided detectives in identifying and tracing those responsible for the crime,” he stated.
The CP said further intelligence gathering led operatives to arrest the prime suspect, 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, on June 24 at a construction site in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, where he worked as a labourer.
He added that subsequent operations resulted in the arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, a bricklayer.
Ojajuni said Philip admitted his involvement in the crime and told investigators that he recruited the two other suspects.
He said, “Further follow-up operations by detectives of the command led to the successful arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho, thereby bringing into custody all identified suspects directly linked to the criminal conspiracy.
“During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku. He further disclosed that he had recruited Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola and Sobu Obafunsho to participate in the crime.”
The commissioner said Philip told investigators he orchestrated the attack because of grievances he held from the period he worked as a security guard for the deceased.
“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to ‘teach her a lesson,” Ojajuni added.
Ojajuni said the suspects struck on June 20 and first subdued Adetayo before forcing their way into the residence.
“According to the statement, they first overpowered the security guard, Pelumi Adetayo, and used him to gain access to the residence. Upon gaining entry, they attacked Madam Olakitan Oyesiku and subsequently murdered the security guard.
“After committing the crime, the suspects fled the scene with the deceased’s Lexus RX 330 vehicle, which was later recovered through intelligence-led and technical tracking operations at the Onikolobo area of Ogun State,” the CP said.
The police commissioner also revealed that detectives recovered several items believed to be linked to the crime, including a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank and a black pen.
“Following the suspects’ confessional statements, detectives conducted further searches at locations linked to them. During the operation, a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank, a black pen and other relevant exhibits connected to the investigation were recovered,” he said.
Ojajuni noted that despite the confessional statements and evidence already obtained, detectives were still expanding the investigation.
“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to emphasise that while the suspects have made useful statements and substantial evidence has been recovered in the course of the investigation, all suspects remain entitled to due process under the law.
“Investigation is ongoing to consolidate all available evidence and ensure diligent prosecution of all suspects connected with the crime,” he added.
He assured residents that the command would pursue justice for the victims and ensure everyone connected to the killings faces the law.
News
Glo Extends “Borrow Me Credit” Services for Customer Inclusion
National telecommunications operator, Globacom has extended its “Borrow Me Credit” service in a calculated move meant to guarantee that none of its customers will ever be disconnected because of a low or zero airtime balance.
According to a statement released by Globacom in Lagos, the service’s eligibility requirements have been simplified to offer millions of active prepaid consumers nationwide quick airtime and data solutions. The company made it clear that even though there is a service fee, the main objective is still to provide instant assistance whenever the customer’s balance is low.
The enhanced “Borrow Me Credit” service also allows subscribers to “Borrow Special Data “and additionally “Borrow Airtime/Data for Others”. This allows Glo customers to act as a lifeline for friends and family members who may be out of reach or unable to recharge immediately, further strengthening the bonds of the Glo community through shared connectivity.
“Whether it is an urgent business call, a late-night research project, or staying in touch with loved ones during an emergency, Glo’s “Borrow Me Credit” ensures that a low balance never results in a zero-communication experience,” the company hinted.
The service caters to a wide range of customer needs, with airtime and data denominations available from as low as N25 up to N4,000, ensuring flexible options for different usage requirements.
Globacom added that the structure of the service is designed to ensure higher borrowing limits to customers with stronger usage profile and greater engagement on the network.
By maintaining a consistent presence on the network, prepaid customers unlock various tiers of credit and data, ranging from basic emergency airtime to substantial Data Plans “Borrow Me Credit” ensures that the service is sustainable and provides the most frequent users with higher limits to match their digital lifestyle.
All eligible Glo prepaid customers are encouraged to explore the benefits of the “Borrow Me Credit” service by simply dialing *303# and choosing from the available airtime or data options. Customers can also visit the official Globacom website for more information regarding eligibility criteria and the service charge policy.
Certificate Forgery: Group Seeks Tinubu’s Disqualification from 2027 Election
A Cry from the Creeks: A Daughter’s Plea for the Niger Delta
Remembering Michael Joseph Jackson (1958 – 2009)
Parties’ Deregistration: ADC, Not NDC, is the Target
The Deluge We Built: Rain Does Not Create Catastrophe, It Reveals It
Glamour As Oluwatoyosi Ibirinola and Christopher Oladayo Tie Nuptial Knots in Lagos
Professor Abiodun Adeniyi: An Epitome of Leadership, Scholarship and Media Entrepreneurship
Senate Passes Bill Establishing State Police in Nigeria
US Govt Releases Names of Terrorism Financiers Amid Growing Insecurity
Trump Declares Trade War on Nations Imposing Digital Tax on US Tech Firms
The Dreams That Died, and the Son Who Was Worth More Than All of Them
Alleged Coup: Court Orders DSS to Probe VDM over Leaked Trial Video
Hardship: Remi Tinubu Asks Poor Nigerians to Start Akara, Roasted Corn Business
Elevating Societies: Leadership As Enduring Bridge from Ruler-ship to Generational Prosperity
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Senate Passes Bill Establishing State Police in Nigeria
-
World5 days ago
US Govt Releases Names of Terrorism Financiers Amid Growing Insecurity
-
World2 days ago
Trump Declares Trade War on Nations Imposing Digital Tax on US Tech Firms
-
Tech and Humanity3 days ago
The Dreams That Died, and the Son Who Was Worth More Than All of Them
-
National5 days ago
Alleged Coup: Court Orders DSS to Probe VDM over Leaked Trial Video
-
Featured2 days ago
Hardship: Remi Tinubu Asks Poor Nigerians to Start Akara, Roasted Corn Business
-
Opinion3 days ago
Elevating Societies: Leadership As Enduring Bridge from Ruler-ship to Generational Prosperity
-
National4 days ago
FG Seeks Foreign Collaboration to Rescue Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers