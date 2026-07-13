FG Halts Planned Hike in WAEC, NECO Fees

The Federal Government has suspended its proposed increase in registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council Senior School Certificate Examination (NECO SSCE), following public concerns over the move.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Education, the government announced the withdrawal of a June 18, 2026 letter that had communicated the proposed adjustment in examination fees.

According to the statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, the decision was taken to allow for broader consultations and a fresh review of the proposal before any final determination is made.

“The Federal Ministry of Education announced that the letter conveying the proposed fee adjustment, dated 18 June 2026, has been withdrawn to allow for a comprehensive review and broader consultations with all relevant stakeholders before a final decision is taken,” the statement read.

The proposed increase would have raised the registration fee for both WAEC and NECO examinations from N27,500 to N50,000 beginning in 2027, representing an 82 per cent increase.

The ministry explained that the planned review was prompted by the rising cost of conducting public examinations across the country. It noted that examination fees have remained largely unchanged for years despite significant increases in operational expenses.

According to the ministry, growing costs in areas such as logistics, security, printing of examination materials, technology deployment, quality assurance and other critical services have continued to put pressure on examination bodies.

However, it said the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, had directed that implementation of the proposal be halted pending consultations.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has directed that the proposal be placed on hold in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive, transparent and evidence-based policymaking,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that no adjustment to examination fees would take effect until discussions with stakeholders are concluded.

It disclosed that consultations would involve examination bodies, state ministries of education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders and other relevant partners.

The statement added that the government remains committed to ensuring that policies affecting students and their families are subjected to adequate scrutiny and reflect public interest.

Reaffirming its position, the ministry said students’ welfare, equitable access to quality education and responsible policymaking remain central to the Federal Government’s education agenda.

It also pledged to keep Nigerians informed throughout the consultation process before any decision is reached on the proposed fee review.