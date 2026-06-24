Glo Extends “Borrow Me Credit” Services for Customer Inclusion

National telecommunications operator, Globacom has extended its “Borrow Me Credit” service in a calculated move meant to guarantee that none of its customers will ever be disconnected because of a low or zero airtime balance.

According to a statement released by Globacom in Lagos, the service’s eligibility requirements have been simplified to offer millions of active prepaid consumers nationwide quick airtime and data solutions. The company made it clear that even though there is a service fee, the main objective is still to provide instant assistance whenever the customer’s balance is low.

The enhanced “Borrow Me Credit” service also allows subscribers to “Borrow Special Data “and additionally “Borrow Airtime/Data for Others”. This allows Glo customers to act as a lifeline for friends and family members who may be out of reach or unable to recharge immediately, further strengthening the bonds of the Glo community through shared connectivity.

“Whether it is an urgent business call, a late-night research project, or staying in touch with loved ones during an emergency, Glo’s “Borrow Me Credit” ensures that a low balance never results in a zero-communication experience,” the company hinted.

The service caters to a wide range of customer needs, with airtime and data denominations available from as low as N25 up to N4,000, ensuring flexible options for different usage requirements.

Globacom added that the structure of the service is designed to ensure higher borrowing limits to customers with stronger usage profile and greater engagement on the network.

By maintaining a consistent presence on the network, prepaid customers unlock various tiers of credit and data, ranging from basic emergency airtime to substantial Data Plans “Borrow Me Credit” ensures that the service is sustainable and provides the most frequent users with higher limits to match their digital lifestyle.

All eligible Glo prepaid customers are encouraged to explore the benefits of the “Borrow Me Credit” service by simply dialing *303# and choosing from the available airtime or data options. Customers can also visit the official Globacom website for more information regarding eligibility criteria and the service charge policy.