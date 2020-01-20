Breaking: Supreme Court Affirms Elections of Ganduje, Tambuwal

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the 2019 election of the Kano State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the Governor of Kano State and Sokoto State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal.

A seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Abba Yusuf to challenge the victory of Ganduje at the March 2019 poll.

Justice Sylvster Ngwuta, who delivered the lead judgment of the apex court, held that Yusuf failed to demonstrate any cogent reason to warrant the setting aside of both the judgments of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which had both affirmed the victory of Ganduje and his party, the All Progressives Congress in the election in the state.

