Gov Adeleke, Top Society Present As Chief Safari Bakare (SB1) Celebrates Grandiose 80th Birthday

By Eric Elezuo

As it has always been, the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival, an annual fiesta of the Ijebu people, which has like wildfire, engulfed the entire Yorubaland and beyond, lived upto its billing, recreating colourful scenarios, cultural impetus and superhuman displays. All the hallmark of the renowned cultural retreat that has continually left a sweet taste in the mouths of both organizers and participants were brought to the fore, and participants were the better for it.

The 2026 Festival did not in any way fall short in spite of the absence of a monarch, following the passing of Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, CFR, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

All odds notwithstanding, the ancient town of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, came alive as thousands of culture enthusiasts, tourists, political dignitaries, entertainment buffs, traditionalists and the general public converged for the event, which has epochal as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural gatherings. The events took place at Festival Pavilion opposite the royal palace in Ijebu Ode.



This year’s edition carried even deeper emotional significance as it was the first Ojude Oba festival since the passing of the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

As always, and in the last 21 years, telecommunications giant, Globacom, stepped out in full regalia as the official sponsor of the event.

Prior to the event, Glo had, in a statement, eulogized the life and times of the late paramount, who the company holds in high esteem, noting that the 2026 event is particularly in his honour.

Globacom unequivocally posited that Oba Adetona’s unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting Ijebu culture, traditions, and values was a major factor behind the company’s continued support for the festival.

According to the company, “This year’s celebration goes beyond our traditional role as sponsor over the past two decades. It is an opportunity to honour the exceptional legacy of the revered monarch, Oba Adetona, whose vision and commitment elevated Ojude Oba to its present status.”

Globacom recalled that the late Awujale played a pivotal role in transforming the festival into a unifying platform that brought together Ijebu sons and daughters from across the world, regardless of religious affiliation.

“This inclusive vision and royal leadership inspired the company to begin sponsoring the festival 21 years ago. Over the years of Globacom’s sponsorship, Ojude Oba has evolved into a globally recognized cultural celebration, attracting thousands of visitors and dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria,” the company noted.

While reaffirming its commitment to sustaining its support for the festival as part of its broader objective of showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world, Glo recalled that that Oba Adetona ascended the throne of the Awujale on April 2, 1960, 65 years before his demise in July, 2025.

With beautiful display of culture, horse-riding and rich cultural pageantry, socialite and businessman Farooq Oreagba, once again confirmed his reputation as Mr Steeze, after he stole the spotlight during the 2024 festival.

Oreagba, whose stylish appearance at previous editions transformed him into a social media sensation, made a dramatic entrance on horseback, drawing cheers and admiration from festivalgoers.

Dressed in a flowing white agbada and a distinctive purple cap, Oreagba maintained his now-famous cultural style, complete with a cigarette in hand as he rode majestically through the festival grounds. His appearance quickly dominated conversations online, with videos and photographs spreading across social media platforms within minutes.

The businessman, who has become an unofficial ambassador of modern Ojude Oba fashion, once again demonstrated how tradition, style and social media influence can combine to create a cultural phenomenon.

The festival also attracted an array of high-profile dignitaries, including Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The arrival of Gov Abiodun, as well as Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, generated excitement among adults and younger attendees, many of whom cheered and surged forward to catch a glimpse of the bigwigs as he made their way into the venue.

Also present was Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Ogun State, who arrived with his supporters and acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd.

As the celebration gathered momentum, various Regberegbe (age-grade groups) dazzled spectators with colourful processions in coordinated aso-oke, lace fabrics and elaborately designed traditional attire.

The parades, regarded as one of the festival’s major attractions, showcased the unity, prestige and enduring family heritage of the Ijebu people.

The famous Balogun horse-riding families also thrilled attendees with spectacular equestrian displays symbolising courage, martial history, wealth and social status.

Throughout the venue, the sounds of talking drums, traditional music and cultural performances echoed as guests danced, mingled and celebrated the enduring legacy of Ijebuland.

Videos and photographs from the event captured a sea of flowing agbadas, colourful gele headpieces, ornate beads and richly embroidered garments, highlighting why Ojude Oba remains one of Africa’s most visually captivating cultural festivals.

The annual celebration, held in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, has evolved from a gathering of Muslim converts paying homage to the monarch into a globally recognised cultural and tourism event that attracts visitors from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Despite the ongoing royal transition, organisers had insisted that the festival would proceed in honour of the late monarch’s enduring legacy and his lifelong commitment to preserving and promoting Ijebu culture.

The 2026 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival is not only a celebration of tradition and identity but also a germane tribute to a monarch whose influence helped elevate Ojude Oba into an international cultural brand.

Glo-Sponsored watering prizes were presented to winning families. While Balogun Shoye family was the third runnerup with N500k cash prize, Balogun Onitirin Akile Family was the second runner up winning cash prize of N500k. The 1st runnerup position went to the Balogun Kuku family, who was rewarded with a cash prize of N750k and a trophy.

Other mouthwatering prizes from the stable of the communications giant were made available to teeming participants of the festival.

Glo has maintained that its sponsorship of the Ojude Oba Festival is not ending any time soon.